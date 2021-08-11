The College of American Pathologists (CAP) Foundation announced in July 2021 a new fundraising campaign with a minimum goal of $2 million that will secure life-saving cancer screening and pathology education and training programs for the next...

Add to Favorites

The College of American Pathologists (CAP) released updates to the CAP Cancer Protocols, clinical guidance for reporting pathologic features in the treatment of cancer patients.

Add to Favorites

The CAP, in collaboration with the ASCP and the API, has updated the guideline “Validating Whole Slide Imaging for Diagnostic Purposes in Pathology."

Add to Favorites

The College of American Pathologists (CAP), in collaboration with five other societies, developed a draft evidence-based clinical practice guideline that aims to optimize PD-L1 testing for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are...

Add to Favorites

The College of American Pathologists (CAP) earned reapproval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as an accreditation organization for clinical laboratories.

Add to Favorites

The College of American Pathologists (CAP), the world’s largest organization for the doctors who diagnose and study disease, recognized several of its members for their dedication to and advancement of pathology and laboratory medicine at the...

Add to Favorites

The College of American Pathologists (CAP) has appointed Alain C. Borczuk, MD, FCAP, chief of thoracic pathology and professor of pathology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, to serve as editor-in-chief of CAP’s peer-reviewed publication,...

Add to Favorites

The College of American Pathologists (CAP), in response to continued patient needs in the global COVID-19 pandemic, released a new proficiency testing (PT) program for the detection of antigens of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...

Add to Favorites