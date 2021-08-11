Northfield, IL USA

CAP Foundation Announces $2M Fundraising Campaign Supporting Cancer Screening, Pathology

The College of American Pathologists (CAP) Foundation announced in July 2021 a new fundraising campaign with a minimum goal of $2 million that will secure life-saving cancer screening and pathology education and training programs for the next...
CAP Releases Updates to Cancer Protocols, Essential for Cancer Reporting and Patient Care

The College of American Pathologists (CAP) released updates to the CAP Cancer Protocols, clinical guidance for reporting pathologic features in the treatment of cancer patients.
CAP Launches Update to Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) Guideline

The CAP, in collaboration with the ASCP and the API, has updated the guideline “Validating Whole Slide Imaging for Diagnostic Purposes in Pathology."
CAP Opens PD-L1 Lung Tumor Testing Guideline for Public Comment

The College of American Pathologists (CAP), in collaboration with five other societies, developed a draft evidence-based clinical practice guideline that aims to optimize PD-L1 testing for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are...
CAP Secures CMS Reapproval as Accreditation Organization

The College of American Pathologists (CAP) earned reapproval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as an accreditation organization for clinical laboratories.
Dr. R. Bruce Williams Named Pathologist of the Year, 19 Others Recognized

The College of American Pathologists (CAP), the world’s largest organization for the doctors who diagnose and study disease, recognized several of its members for their dedication to and advancement of pathology and laboratory medicine at the...
Alain Borczuk, M.D. Named Editor of Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine

The College of American Pathologists (CAP) has appointed Alain C. Borczuk, MD, FCAP, chief of thoracic pathology and professor of pathology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, to serve as editor-in-chief of CAP’s peer-reviewed publication,...
CAP adds SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing to its suite of quality assurance programs

The College of American Pathologists (CAP), in response to continued patient needs in the global COVID-19 pandemic, released a new proficiency testing (PT) program for the detection of antigens of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
Physician Cancer Expert Available to Comment on Breast Cancer Prevalence, Diagnosis, Treatment

Pathologist Expert: Precision Medicine Could Still Deliver Good News for Sen. McCain

College of American Pathologist Members Available to Discuss Collaborative Cancer Diagnoses

Leading Pathologists Available to Discuss DCIS Biopsies

Cancer Expert Available to Discuss Future of Cancer Prevention, "Moon Shot" to End the Disease

Cervical Health: Pathologist Expert Explains HPV, Pap Testing, Cervical Cancer

Understanding Your Breast Cancer Diagnosis

For National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Jean Simpson, a breast pathologist, offers information to help patients become more informed about their options and treatment process.
Prostate Health: What You Need to Know

September is National Prostate Health Month and expert pathologist Dr. Michael Misialek can fill you in on what you should know about prostate screening and how to talk to your doctor about next steps and treatment.
About

The College of American Pathologists, the leading organization of board-certified pathologists, serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.

