CAP Foundation Announces $2M Fundraising Campaign Supporting Cancer Screening, Pathology
The College of American Pathologists (CAP) Foundation announced in July 2021 a new fundraising campaign with a minimum goal of $2 million that will secure life-saving cancer screening and pathology education and training programs for the next...
CAP Releases Updates to Cancer Protocols, Essential for Cancer Reporting and Patient Care
The College of American Pathologists (CAP) released updates to the CAP Cancer Protocols, clinical guidance for reporting pathologic features in the treatment of cancer patients.
CAP Launches Update to Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) Guideline
The CAP, in collaboration with the ASCP and the API, has updated the guideline “Validating Whole Slide Imaging for Diagnostic Purposes in Pathology."
CAP Opens PD-L1 Lung Tumor Testing Guideline for Public Comment
The College of American Pathologists (CAP), in collaboration with five other societies, developed a draft evidence-based clinical practice guideline that aims to optimize PD-L1 testing for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are...
CAP Secures CMS Reapproval as Accreditation Organization
The College of American Pathologists (CAP) earned reapproval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as an accreditation organization for clinical laboratories.
Dr. R. Bruce Williams Named Pathologist of the Year, 19 Others Recognized
The College of American Pathologists (CAP), the world’s largest organization for the doctors who diagnose and study disease, recognized several of its members for their dedication to and advancement of pathology and laboratory medicine at the...
Alain Borczuk, M.D. Named Editor of Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine
The College of American Pathologists (CAP) has appointed Alain C. Borczuk, MD, FCAP, chief of thoracic pathology and professor of pathology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, to serve as editor-in-chief of CAP’s peer-reviewed publication,...
CAP adds SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing to its suite of quality assurance programs
The College of American Pathologists (CAP), in response to continued patient needs in the global COVID-19 pandemic, released a new proficiency testing (PT) program for the detection of antigens of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
