New Collection of Rett Syndrome Stem Cells Available from Coriell Institute for Medical Research
The Coriell Institute for Medical Research has added a new collection of stem cells to its biobank offerings. The new collection is a result of a collaboration between Coriell and the Rett Syndrome Research Trust (RSRT) and consists of 10 lines of...
14-Aug-2020 8:00 AM EDT
Coriell Institute for Medical Research Fills Gaps in COVID-19 Testing Materials Supply
Answering the growing need for additional testing, and in direct response to shortages encountered in testing kit supply pipelines, the Coriell Institute for Medical Research is now offering services to create viral testing collection tubes...
14-Apr-2020 9:00 AM EDT
Coriell Institute Awarded $9.2M Biobanking Grant from National Institute of General Medical Sciences
The Coriell Institute for Medical Research has been awarded a $9.2 million grant through an open competition from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS). This five-year award keeps Coriell in place as the steward of the NIGMS...
3-Apr-2020 4:30 PM EDT
Coriell Institute for Medical Research Awarded $8.6 Million Biobanking Contract from National Institute on Aging
The newly awarded $8.6 million funding keeps Coriell in place as the trusted steward of this collection and includes the addition of new innovative products to expand the collection. The NIA Aging Cell Repository was established at Coriell in 1974...
16-Mar-2020 2:10 PM EDT
Coriell Researchers Identify SNP Associated with Obesity Risk
Obesity is among the most common complex diseases in the United States and has been a stubborn public health challenge for decades. Its causes are wide ranging, but genetic heritability is increasingly understood to be an influential factor in...
21-Feb-2020 8:00 AM EST
Allen Institute for Cell Science Extends Agreement with Coriell Institute for Medical Research
The Allen Institute has extended its contract with the Coriell Institute for Medical Research for the storage and distribution of its Allen Cell Collection, a cutting-edge collection of gene-edited human induced pluripotent stem cell lines. This...
3-Feb-2020 8:45 AM EST
Coriell Institute for Medical Research Scientist Receives Grant to Find Drivers of Breast Cancer
Shoghag Panjarian, PhD, a research scientist at the Coriell Institute for Medical Research, has been awarded a grant from the W. W. Smith Charitable Trust to support her search for epigenetic factors that contribute to the development and growth of...
5-Dec-2019 9:00 AM EST
NINDS Awards Coriell Institute for Medical Research $7.7 Million Contract
The five-year award will support the NINDS Human Genetics Resource Center, a collection of biological samples and corresponding demographic, clinical, and genetic data made available to qualified researchers around the world. This repository...
21-Nov-2019 8:00 AM EST
