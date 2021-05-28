Our News on Newswise
Cornell College students accepted into top health programs
The staff and faculty with Cornell College’s Dimensions Program for Health Professions are all smiles as they continue to hear the good news that many students have been accepted into top-tier graduate programs.
28-May-2021
McGranes provide gift to Cornell athletics campaign
John McGrane and Martha “Marty” Benson McGrane are donating $100,000 to the Athletic and Wellness Facilities Project, part of the Greater > Than Campaign.
27-May-2021
Denniston awarded NSF grant to study climate change
The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a nearly half-million-dollar research grant to Cornell College Professor of Geology Rhawn Denniston and a team of researchers to study climate variability.
26-May-2021
College Hall to undergo nearly $3.6 million renovation
College Hall on the Cornell College campus will undergo a nearly $3.6 million renovation.
25-May-2021
Partnership fast-tracks Cornell College students to study finance at UI’s Tippie College of Business
The University of Iowa and Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, have formed a new partnership that will streamline the process for Cornell College students to be admitted to the Master of Science in Finance program in the university’s Tippie...
17-Mar-2021
New M.F.A. program builds community of writers
The new Cornell College M.F.A program is building a creative community of writers, and it’s all just beginning.
17-Mar-2021
Cornell College announces $19 million Athletic and Wellness Facilities Campaign
Cornell College is proud to announce the next phase of the Greater > Than Campaign. Fundraising is underway for a $19 million expansion and renovation project of the Small Sport Center.
17-Mar-2021
Computer science course builds skills, provides networking opportunities
The students in David Zabner’s Block 3 Cornell College class, Database Technologies for Analytics, built skills for the future as they welcomed visitors to their online classroom.
18-Dec-2020
Education professors provide tips for K-12 parents, teachers for online learning
K–12 schools are offering education in a way the country and the world has never seen before. Cornell College education professors offer tips for parents and teachers for successful online learning.
16-Dec-2020
Cornell College (IA) President Jonathan Brand is available to discuss block plan schedules, which many colleges are exploring as this pandemic continues. Cornell adopted a block schedule 42 years ago.
7-May-2020
Researcher Pushes Medical Professionals to Examine Cardiac Biomarker in Eating Disorder Patients
Research continues to prove that a cardiac biomarker is an important key to assessing treatment progress in women with eating disorders.
2-Apr-2019
Political Research Shows What’s Really Going on with Primary Elections
5-Jan-2018
New Year's Resolution to Lose Weight? How Far Is Too Far?
4-Jan-2018
Professor Available to Discuss Travel and Economics
This travel season, a new book is out that features economic concepts that all travelers should understand. The author uses real-life examples throughout the pages of the book, hoping readers learn to think deeply about what they see.
17-May-2017
Trump Loses Support of GOP Leaders
12-Oct-2016
Cornell College Professor Available to Discuss Topics with the Media Related to Transgender Issues and Gender Identification.
17-May-2016