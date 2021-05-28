The staff and faculty with Cornell College’s Dimensions Program for Health Professions are all smiles as they continue to hear the good news that many students have been accepted into top-tier graduate programs.

John McGrane and Martha “Marty” Benson McGrane are donating $100,000 to the Athletic and Wellness Facilities Project, part of the Greater > Than Campaign.

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a nearly half-million-dollar research grant to Cornell College Professor of Geology Rhawn Denniston and a team of researchers to study climate variability.

College Hall on the Cornell College campus will undergo a nearly $3.6 million renovation.

The University of Iowa and Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, have formed a new partnership that will streamline the process for Cornell College students to be admitted to the Master of Science in Finance program in the university’s Tippie...

The new Cornell College M.F.A program is building a creative community of writers, and it’s all just beginning.

Cornell College is proud to announce the next phase of the Greater > Than Campaign. Fundraising is underway for a $19 million expansion and renovation project of the Small Sport Center.

The students in David Zabner’s Block 3 Cornell College class, Database Technologies for Analytics, built skills for the future as they welcomed visitors to their online classroom.

