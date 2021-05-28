Mount Vernon, IA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: CampusAerial3x2.jpg

Cornell College students accepted into top health programs

The staff and faculty with Cornell College’s Dimensions Program for Health Professions are all smiles as they continue to hear the good news that many students have been accepted into top-tier graduate programs.
28-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: McGranes-940x627.jpg

McGranes provide gift to Cornell athletics campaign

John McGrane and Martha “Marty” Benson McGrane are donating $100,000 to the Athletic and Wellness Facilities Project, part of the Greater > Than Campaign.
27-May-2021 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Rhawn-940x627.jpg

Denniston awarded NSF grant to study climate change

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a nearly half-million-dollar research grant to Cornell College Professor of Geology Rhawn Denniston and a team of researchers to study climate variability.
26-May-2021 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 0159_CornellBldg2018-600x400.jpg

College Hall to undergo nearly $3.6 million renovation

College Hall on the Cornell College campus will undergo a nearly $3.6 million renovation.
25-May-2021 11:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: CampusAerial3x2.jpg

Partnership fast-tracks Cornell College students to study finance at UI’s Tippie College of Business

The University of Iowa and Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, have formed a new partnership that will streamline the process for Cornell College students to be admitted to the Master of Science in Finance program in the university’s Tippie...
17-Mar-2021 1:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: BOOKS.jpg

New M.F.A. program builds community of writers

The new Cornell College M.F.A program is building a creative community of writers, and it’s all just beginning.
17-Mar-2021 1:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 49913362018_c63b367246_k.jpg

Cornell College announces $19 million Athletic and Wellness Facilities Campaign

Cornell College is proud to announce the next phase of the Greater > Than Campaign. Fundraising is underway for a $19 million expansion and renovation project of the Small Sport Center.
17-Mar-2021 1:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: DZabner.jpg

Computer science course builds skills, provides networking opportunities

The students in David Zabner’s Block 3 Cornell College class, Database Technologies for Analytics, built skills for the future as they welcomed visitors to their online classroom.
18-Dec-2020 3:50 PM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: kbostwick.jpg

Education professors provide tips for K-12 parents, teachers for online learning

K–12 schools are offering education in a way the country and the world has never seen before. Cornell College education professors offer tips for parents and teachers for successful online learning.
16-Dec-2020 2:05 PM EST

Newswise: jbrand.JPG

Cornell College (IA) President Jonathan Brand is available to discuss block plan schedules, which many colleges are exploring as this pandemic continues. Cornell adopted a block schedule 42 years ago.

7-May-2020 2:35 PM EDT

Newswise: 014_Cornell-Professors-APR2018.JPG

Researcher Pushes Medical Professionals to Examine Cardiac Biomarker in Eating Disorder Patients

Research continues to prove that a cardiac biomarker is an important key to assessing treatment progress in women with eating disorders.
2-Apr-2019 3:50 PM EDT

Newswise: 1502723228.JPG

Political Research Shows What’s Really Going on with Primary Elections

5-Jan-2018 12:05 PM EST

Newswise: 1502724435.jpg

New Year's Resolution to Lose Weight? How Far Is Too Far?

4-Jan-2018 11:05 AM EST

Newswise: tknoop.jpg

Professor Available to Discuss Travel and Economics

This travel season, a new book is out that features economic concepts that all travelers should understand. The author uses real-life examples throughout the pages of the book, hoping readers learn to think deeply about what they see.
17-May-2017 12:05 PM EDT

Newswise: hhassell.jpg

Trump Loses Support of GOP Leaders

12-Oct-2016 3:05 PM EDT

Newswise: edavis.jpg

Cornell College Professor Available to Discuss Topics with the Media Related to Transgender Issues and Gender Identification.

17-May-2016 10:05 AM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Cornell College's picturesque campus is located in Mount Vernon, Iowa. One of the "Colleges That Change Lives," Cornell College is a national liberal arts college with a distinctive One Course At A Time curriculum. Students take one class for 18 days, which provides students the chance to dive into their studies and focus more intensely on the classes of their choice. Cornellians learn with the unique freedom to shed the confines of the traditional classroom-studying off-campus, pursuing research, or accepting an internship-all without missing out on other classes.

With a student body from 42 states and 17 foreign countries, and renowned visiting speakers, faculty, and entertainers, Cornell offers the world from its hilltop campus.

For more information, visit cornellcollege.edu.

Contacts

Jill Hawk
Public Relations and Digital Content Director

 jhawk@cornellcollege.edu

3198954232

Jen Visser
Senior Director

 jvisser@cornellcollege.edu

319-895-4167
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.30246