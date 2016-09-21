Council for the Advancement of Science Writing (CASW)

Our News on Newswise
Liz Szabo Wins 2016 Victor Cohn Prize for Medical Science Journalism for Work at USA Today
Liz Szabo, whose work as USA Today’s medical reporter combined authoritative breaking-news coverage with dogged investigative journalism, is the recipient of the 2016 Victor Cohn Prize for Excellence in Medical Science Reporting.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Reporter Mark Johnson Wins 2015 Victor Cohn Prize for Medical Science Journalism
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel science and medical reporter Mark Johnson, a career newspaper journalist whose work is marked by its scientific breadth, human impact and storytelling verve, is the recipient of the 2015 Victor Cohn Prize for...
New York Times Reporter Elisabeth Rosenthal Receives 2014 Victor Cohn Prize for Medical Science Reporting
New York Times reporter Elisabeth Rosenthal, a physician and newspaper correspondent for 20 years, is the recipient of the 2014 Victor Cohn Prize for Excellence in Medical Science Reporting.
Health Journalists John Fauber and Joanne Silberner Will Share 2013 Victor Cohn Prize for Medical Science Reporting
Health journalists John Fauber, a medical investigative reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and Joanne Silberner, a freelance multimedia journalist and former National Public Radio correspondent, are the recipients of the 2013 Victor Cohn...
Rosalind Reid to Succeed Ben Patrusky as Executive Director of the Council for the Advancement of Science Writing
The Council for the Advancement of Science Writing, which presents the nation’s longest-running series of annual seminars for science writers, has named Rosalind Reid to become the organization’s executive director effective Sept. 1. She will...
Jon Cohen of Science Magazine to Receive Victor Cohn Medical Science Reporting Prize
Jon Cohen, a contributing correspondent for Science magazine, has been named winner of the 2012 Victor Cohn Prize for Excellence in Medical Science Reporting. The award is made in recognition of his exemplary coverage of a broad range of biomedical...
