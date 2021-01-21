New York, NY USA

Debunking Senator Ted Cruz's Claims on Rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement

Rejoining the Paris Agreement signals that the United States intends to do its part to cut global emissions to reduce future warming and, importantly, to reduce future losses from climate-worsened disasters for all Americans.
Reporting on Local Health Systems

Susan Dentzer, health-care analyst, commentator, journalist, and senior policy fellow at the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy, discusses local health systems, including how they are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and best practices for...
How Police Compare in Different Democracies

Recent killings by U.S. officers have sparked widespread calls for police reform and an end to systemic racism. Here’s how U.S. policing compares with other countries’ approaches.
How Countries Are Reopening Schools During the Pandemic

Educators worldwide are facing the agonizing decision of whether to resume in-person instruction while there’s still no cure for the new coronavirus. Countries including Denmark, India, and Kenya are taking different approaches.
The United Kingdom Bans Huawei From 5G Networks

Amid pressure by the United States, the coronavirus pandemic, and China's crackdown on Hong Kong, the United Kingdom has banned Huawei equipment from its 5G networks.
The Economic Effects of Working From Home

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many companies to switch to remote work, some permanently. What does this mean for the economy?
Resurgence of COVID-19

Thomas J. Bollyky, senior fellow for global health, economics, and development, and director of the Global Health Program at CFR, discusses the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the effects of reopening economies around the world.
Global Challenges and the Future of U.S. Diplomacy, With Ambassador Frank G. Wisner

Ambassador Frank G. Wisner, international affairs advisor at the law firm Squire Patton Boggs, sits down with James M. Lindsay to discuss the role diplomacy plays in confronting some of the challenges facing the United States today. Wisner formerly...
Newswise: REUTERSCarloAllegri.jpg

Visualizing 2020: Trends to Watch

CFR experts spotlight some of the most important trends they will be tracking in the year ahead.
Newswise: RTX7AYPR.jpg

Yes, Virginia, China Is Exporting Its Model

Last week I took part in a debate at CSIS on the topic of whether China seeks to export its development model. For me, the answer to this question is self-evident: of course it does.
Who Pays for Tariffs?

Who wins and who loses in the back and forth on tariffs? CFR’s Shannon K. O’Neil breaks down the ongoing tariff battle between the United States and China.
Newswise: JasonLee_Reuters.jpg

Can Presidents Block Investment in China?

President Trump has threatened to make U.S. companies leave China. Can he do that?
About

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) is an independent, nonpartisan membership organization, think tank, and publisher dedicated to being a resource for its members, government officials, business executives, journalists, educators and students, civic and religious leaders, and other interested citizens in order to help them better understand the world and the foreign policy choices facing the United States and other countries. Founded in 1921, CFR takes no institutional positions on matters of policy.

