Rejoining the Paris Agreement signals that the United States intends to do its part to cut global emissions to reduce future warming and, importantly, to reduce future losses from climate-worsened disasters for all Americans.

Susan Dentzer, health-care analyst, commentator, journalist, and senior policy fellow at the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy, discusses local health systems, including how they are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and best practices for...

Recent killings by U.S. officers have sparked widespread calls for police reform and an end to systemic racism. Here’s how U.S. policing compares with other countries’ approaches.

Educators worldwide are facing the agonizing decision of whether to resume in-person instruction while there’s still no cure for the new coronavirus. Countries including Denmark, India, and Kenya are taking different approaches.

Amid pressure by the United States, the coronavirus pandemic, and China's crackdown on Hong Kong, the United Kingdom has banned Huawei equipment from its 5G networks.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many companies to switch to remote work, some permanently. What does this mean for the economy?

Thomas J. Bollyky, senior fellow for global health, economics, and development, and director of the Global Health Program at CFR, discusses the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the effects of reopening economies around the world.

Ambassador Frank G. Wisner, international affairs advisor at the law firm Squire Patton Boggs, sits down with James M. Lindsay to discuss the role diplomacy plays in confronting some of the challenges facing the United States today. Wisner formerly...

