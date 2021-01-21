Our News on Newswise
Debunking Senator Ted Cruz's Claims on Rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement
Rejoining the Paris Agreement signals that the United States intends to do its part to cut global emissions to reduce future warming and, importantly, to reduce future losses from climate-worsened disasters for all Americans.
21-Jan-2021 1:30 PM EST
Reporting on Local Health Systems
Susan Dentzer, health-care analyst, commentator, journalist, and senior policy fellow at the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy, discusses local health systems, including how they are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and best practices for...
4-Aug-2020 7:05 PM EDT
How Police Compare in Different Democracies
Recent killings by U.S. officers have sparked widespread calls for police reform and an end to systemic racism. Here’s how U.S. policing compares with other countries’ approaches.
4-Aug-2020 6:55 PM EDT
How Countries Are Reopening Schools During the Pandemic
Educators worldwide are facing the agonizing decision of whether to resume in-person instruction while there’s still no cure for the new coronavirus. Countries including Denmark, India, and Kenya are taking different approaches.
4-Aug-2020 1:20 PM EDT
The United Kingdom Bans Huawei From 5G Networks
Amid pressure by the United States, the coronavirus pandemic, and China's crackdown on Hong Kong, the United Kingdom has banned Huawei equipment from its 5G networks.
27-Jul-2020 12:05 PM EDT
The Economic Effects of Working From Home
The coronavirus pandemic has forced many companies to switch to remote work, some permanently. What does this mean for the economy?
21-Jul-2020 9:50 AM EDT
Resurgence of COVID-19
Thomas J. Bollyky, senior fellow for global health, economics, and development, and director of the Global Health Program at CFR, discusses the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the effects of reopening economies around the world.
21-Jul-2020 9:40 AM EDT
Global Challenges and the Future of U.S. Diplomacy, With Ambassador Frank G. Wisner
Ambassador Frank G. Wisner, international affairs advisor at the law firm Squire Patton Boggs, sits down with James M. Lindsay to discuss the role diplomacy plays in confronting some of the challenges facing the United States today. Wisner formerly...
14-Jul-2020 8:55 AM EDT
Visualizing 2020: Trends to Watch
CFR experts spotlight some of the most important trends they will be tracking in the year ahead.
17-Dec-2019 12:55 PM EST
Yes, Virginia, China Is Exporting Its Model
Last week I took part in a debate at CSIS on the topic of whether China seeks to export its development model. For me, the answer to this question is self-evident: of course it does.
17-Dec-2019 12:45 PM EST
Who Pays for Tariffs?
Who wins and who loses in the back and forth on tariffs? CFR’s Shannon K. O’Neil breaks down the ongoing tariff battle between the United States and China.
10-Dec-2019 3:15 PM EST
Can Presidents Block Investment in China?
President Trump has threatened to make U.S. companies leave China. Can he do that?
10-Sep-2019 9:00 AM EDT