Washington, DC USA

Newswise: DrewChristopherheadshot.jpg

CUR Social Sciences Division Announces Mentoring Awardee, Undergraduate Presentation Awardees

The CUR Social Sciences Division announces its latest awardees: Andrew "Drew" Christopher (Albion College), mentoring awardee; Jack Dempsey and Taylor McGown (TAMU), undergraduate conference presentation awardees
23-Jun-2021

Newswise: Conner.jpg

Council on Undergraduate Research's Education Division Announces 2021 Awardees

The Education Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its Student-Faculty Collaborative Research Awards and its Course (Re)Design Awards.
17-Jun-2021

Newswise: LesleyWChow.jpg

CUR Engineering Division Announces 2021 Mentoring Awardees, Student Video Competition Winners

The Engineering Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its Mentoring Awards and winners of its Student Video Competition.
11-Jun-2021

Newswise: RaniaHodhod.jpg

CUR Mathematics and Computer Sciences Division Announces 2021 Faculty Mentor Awardees

The Mathematics and Computer Sciences Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its Faculty Mentor Awards, which honor mentors for their success in mentoring undergraduate researchers.
10-Jun-2021

Newswise: EmersonHeadshot2020.JPG

CUR Biology Division Announces 2021 Recipients of Mentor Awards, Small Research Grants

The Biology Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its mentor awards and small research grants.
9-Jun-2021

Newswise: Spr21SPUR-C1.jpg

Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate Research Issue Features Undergraduate Research in Community Colleges

The spring 2021 issue of Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate Research (SPUR), the academic journal of the Council on Undergraduate Research, focuses on dynamic programs and initiatives advancing undergraduate research in community colleges.
3-Jun-2021

CUR Geosciences Division Announces 2021 Awardees for Excellence in Student Research

The Geosciences Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announced the 2021 awardees for excellence in student research: Zoe Lacey (Trinity University) and Hanna Szydlowski (Grand Valley State University)
7-May-2021

Newswise: LorettaJackson-Hayesheadshot2019.jpg

CUR Chemistry Division Selects 2021 Outstanding Mentorship Awardees

The Chemistry Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research has announced the 2021 recipients of its Outstanding Mentorship Award: Tarek Abdel-Fattah (Christopher Newport University); Fadi Bou-Abdallah (SUNY Potsdam); Loretta Jackson-Hayes...
7-May-2021


The Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR), founded in 1978, is a national organization of individual and institutional members representing more than 900 colleges and universities. CUR and its affiliated colleges, universities, and individuals share a focus on providing undergraduate research opportunities for faculty and students at all institutions serving undergraduate students. CUR believes that faculty members enhance their teaching and contribution to society by remaining active in research and by involving undergraduates in research. CUR’s leadership works with agencies and foundations to enhance research opportunities for faculty and students. CUR provides support for faculty development. Its publications and outreach activities are designed to share successful models and strategies for establishing and institutionalizing undergraduate research programs. The organization assists administrators and faculty members in improving and assessing the research environment at their institutions. CUR also provides information on the importance of undergraduate research to state legislatures, private foundations, government agencies, and the U.S. Congress. CUR welcomes faculty and administrators from all academic institutions. Its primary advocacy is in support of faculty and undergraduate students engaged in research. CUR achieves its vision through efforts of its membership as organized in a divisional structure that includes arts and humanities, biology, chemistry, geosciences, health sciences, mathematics and computer sciences, physics and astronomy, psychology, social sciences, an at-large division that serves administrators and other disciplines, and a division for directors of undergraduate research programs.

Definition of Undergraduate Research: An inquiry or investigation conducted by an undergraduate student that makes an original intellectual or creative contribution to the discipline.

Lindsay Currie
Executive Officer

 lcurrie@cur.org

202-783-4810

Elizabeth Foxwell
Manager for Editorial Projects and Communications

 emfoxwell@cur.org

Liz Hains
Manager for Student Programs

 liz@cur.org

202-783-4810 x206

CUR Media Relations

 cur@cur.org

202-783-4810
Vignette--Summit Recommendations Provide Guidance to Expand Undergraduate Research Experiences at Community Colleges

The Community College Undergraduate Research Experience Summit was a rare opportunity for educators from vario...
27 May 2021

Vignette--Full-Spectrum Undergraduate Field Research at a Community College

Two broad categories of thinking guided the development of an undergraduate research agenda in the Geography a...
27 May 2021

Vignette--Developing UREs at a Community College Branch Campus: A Collaborative Approach

Faculty in STEM and administrators at the NCC-Monroe Campus recognized the importance of undergraduate researc...
27 May 2021

Vignette--For the Benefit of All: Faculty-Led Undergraduate Research in the Humanities at LaGuardia Community College, CUNY

This case study highlights the benefits of one example of humanities student-faculty collaboration at LaGuardi...
27 May 2021

Vignette--Accessibility in Undergraduate Research Experiences: A Novel CURE

CURE courses were developed for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing or D/HH students in the Laboratory Science Technology...
27 May 2021

Vignette--Spreading Undergraduate Research Experiences across a Community College

This vignette discusses the impacts of undergraduate research experiences on the students of Northeast Wiscons...
27 May 2021

Vignette--Community College Ceramics and Student Research: Cooperative Work Experience Projects in the Arts

For the past three semesters in the Fine Arts Program at Allan Hancock College, student researchers have been ...
27 May 2021

Vignette--Leveraging a Service Experience into a Course-Based Undergraduate Research Experience in an Introductory Geology Classroom

The local, nonprofit, organic farm Growing Veterans sought to partner with Whatcom Community College in a serv...
27 May 2021

BUILDing Equity in STEM: A Collaborative Undergraduate Research Program to Increase Achievement of Underserved Community College Students

The program Building Infrastructure Leading to Diversity: Promoting Opportunities for Diversity in Education a...
27 May 2021

Research Opportunities for High School Students at the Ocean Research College Academy

At the Ocean Research College Academy or ORCA, undergraduate research starts when students are in their third ...
27 May 2021

Institutionalization and Sustainability of Undergraduate Research across Disciplines at a Public, Urban Community College: Successes and Challenges

This article describes various approaches of Queensborough Community College-CUNY to institutionalize, promote...
27 May 2021

Development and Assessment of an Undergraduate Research Program at a Two-Year, Rural, Hispanic-Serving Institution: The Essential Role of Partnerships

This article reviews the importance of multiple stakeholders in program development, including the essential r...
27 May 2021

The CURE for Introductory, Large Enrollment, and Online Courses

A course-based undergraduate research experience or CURE in a large, introductory course was offered online an...
27 May 2021

Long-Term Outcomes of Biotechnology Student Participation in Undergraduate Research Experiences at Delaware Technical Community College

This article describes the infusion of the bioscience/biotechnology program at Delaware Technical Community Co...
27 May 2021

Introduction: Undergraduate Research in Community Colleges

SPUR guest editor James Hewlett provides an overview of vol. 4, no. 3, spring 2021 of Scholarship and Practice...
27 May 2021

The Kungullanji Program: Creating an Undergraduate Research Experience to Raise Aspirations of Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Students in the Sciences

The Kungullanji Summer Research Program offers research experiences for Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strai...
27 May 2021

Book Review--Undergraduate Research Abroad: Approaches, Models, and Challenges

Rev by Mary Ann Studer. The strength of Undergraduate Research Abroad: Approaches, Models, and Challenges ed K...
27 May 2021

The History and Future of the Society of Undergraduate Humanities Publications

The vignette describes the Society of Undergraduate Humanities Publications, a national consortium of elite un...
11 Feb 2021

“Calling an Audible”: Reflections on a Student-Created Sports Podcast

In spring 2018, a group of students in the author’s Writing in Your Profession course at the University of ...
11 Feb 2021

A Peer-Mentoring System as a Nontraditional Approach to STEM CUREs

At Saint Michael’s College, the challenge of quality mentoring inherent in CUREs is addressed using near-pee...
11 Feb 2021

Undergraduate Images of Research + Arts Competition: Lessons Learned and Future Directions

In 2018, the Office of Undergraduate Research & Creative Inquiry at the Ohio State University established an I...
11 Feb 2021

Vignette--Understanding the Maternal Experience of Opioid Use Disorder through Qualitative Storytelling: Innovative Undergraduate Research

This innovative qualitative study aimed to understand the maternal experience during pregnancy and parenting w...
11 Feb 2021

Vignette--Revising a Nanomaterials Experiment during COVID-19

With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting lab-based experiences in spring 2020, teaching labs and research plans ha...
11 Feb 2021

Vignette--Implementing, Strengthening, and Iterating Digital-First Undergraduate Research Operational Procedures during Major Disruptions

In spring 2020, a research lab at Virginia Tech--a multidisciplinary, computational research group with more t...
11 Feb 2021

Book Review--The Naylor Report on Undergraduate Research in Writing Studies

This collection presents discussion, observations, and conclusions from the 2018 Naylor Symposium on Undergrad...
11 Feb 2021

A CURE Using Cell Culture–Based Research Enhances Career-Ready Skills in Undergraduates

A course-based undergraduate research experience (CURE) using cell culture–based research was developed to a...
11 Feb 2021

A Multisemester, Curriculum-Embedded Undergraduate Research Experience (MS-CURE) in the Geosciences: Contextual Factors Influencing Student Motivation for Pursuing Research

This study undertakes an unusual approach to the course-based undergraduate research experience (CURE) by enga...
11 Feb 2021

Piloting an Oral History–Based CURE in a General Education Writing Course for First-Year Students

The authors evaluate findings from a pilot implementation of a course-based undergraduate research experience ...
11 Feb 2021

Teaching Research Skills to Vocational Learners: Teaching Chefs to Research

This article focuses on teaching and mentoring course-based undergraduate research in a vocationally focused h...
11 Feb 2021

Distance Learning Lab: A Model for Undergraduate Research

This article discusses a framework for social science distance labs based on a successful undergraduate distan...
11 Feb 2021

Creative, Interdisciplinary Undergraduate Research: An Educational Cell Biology Video Game Designed by Students for Students

In a three-year, practice-based, creative research project, the team designed a video game for undergraduate b...
11 Feb 2021

Introduction: Nontraditional Approaches to Undergraduate Research

SPUR guest editor Patricia Ann Mabrouk provides an overview of vol. 4, no. 2 (winter 2020) of Scholarship and ...
11 Feb 2021

Introduction

SPUR issue editor Lisa Gates provides an overview of vol. 4, no. 1 (fall 2020) of Scholarship and Practice of ...
24 Nov 2020

Teaching Computational Social Science Skills to Psychology Students: An Undergraduate Research Lab Case Study

This article provides a case study of a student-focused research experience that introduced basic data science...
24 Nov 2020

Assessment of Student Learning in Undergraduate Courses with Collaborative Projects from the Ecological Research as Education Network (EREN)

Multisite, course-based undergraduate research experiences (CUREs) in the Ecological Research as Education Net...
24 Nov 2020

Assessing an Undergraduate Diabetes Research Training Program at the University of Virginia

A NIH-sponsored summer diabetes research internship at the University of Virginia provided undergraduates with...
24 Nov 2020

Contributions Made by Undergraduates to Research Projects: Using the CREDIT Taxonomy to Assess Undergraduate Research Experiences

The authors developed the CREDIT URE to define and measure roles performed by undergraduates working in resear...
24 Nov 2020

An Undergraduate Research Approach That Increased Student Success at a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI): The SURE Program at Texas State University

The STEM Undergraduate Summer Research Experience (SURE) Program provides a holistic approach to undergraduate...
24 Nov 2020

The Lay of the Land: An Overview of Canada’s Undergraduate Research Opportunities within the Life Sciences

This article reviews the state of Canada’s undergraduate research opportunities in the life sciences across ...
24 Nov 2020

Remote Supergroup for Chemistry Undergraduates

The Remote Supergroup for Chemistry Undergraduates (RSCU) brought together student and faculty scientists from...
24 Nov 2020

Collaborative Autoethnography: An Approach to Deliver Learning Objectives of a Community-Engaged Research Course for Health Science Undergraduates during Pandemic Times

In an upper-division, community-engaged course at the University of Minnesota Rochester geared for health scie...
24 Nov 2020

Mentoring Underrepresented Student Success: Adapting to COVID-19 Impacts on Awarded Co-curricular Opportunities

Starting in January 2020, a unique mentoring program approach was implemented to facilitate the pursuit of co-...
24 Nov 2020

Adapting an Interdisciplinary, Course-Based Undergraduate Research Experience (CURE) Course to an Online Format

August 2020 marked the inaugural CURE Science Bootcamp course. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the entire bootca...
24 Nov 2020

Developing a Virtual Undergraduate Research Symposium in Response to COVID-19 Disruptions: Building a Canvas-Based Shared Platform and Pondering Lessons Learned

Oregon State University (OSU) partnered with OSU Ecampus, its online degree-granting unit, to develop a Canvas...
24 Nov 2020

The Importance of Apps during COVID-19

Prior to the social distancing order that occurred in Mar 2020, my undergraduate collaborators and I were very...
24 Nov 2020

Lessons Learned from a Virtual Summer Undergraduate Research Program

In summer 2020, North Carolina A&T State University and Elon University were poised to debut their Researc...
24 Nov 2020

Undergraduate Research at a Liberal Arts College during a Time of Disruption

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the authors, who have expertise in acoustics, optics, and astrophysics, decided ...
24 Nov 2020

Of Soft Skills and Remote Work: The English Discipline Was Made for a Pandemic

COVID-19 forced English students interning, conducting digital research, and producing a literary journal to h...
24 Nov 2020

Book Review--Undergraduate Research and the Academic Librarian: Case Studies and Best Practices

Reviewed by Hailley Fargo. The book explores ways to amplify and showcase best practices for collaborations be...
24 Nov 2020

Introduction

SPUR issue editor Rebecca M. Jones provides an overview of vol. 3, no. 4 (summer 2020) of Scholarship and Prac...
16 Sep 2020

Leveling the Playing Field for PUIs: Additional Avenues of Undergraduate Research Support from the National Science Foundation

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has a number of programs that support undergraduate research and other k...
16 Sep 2020

Using Course-Based Research to Evaluate Best Practices for Teaching Writing to First-Year Engineering Students

Using a course-based undergraduate research experience model of education, an instructor designed an honors se...
16 Sep 2020

Flying with Swallows: A Model of Undergraduate Research Programs

The lessons learned from designing, developing, and administering the Flying with Swallows project at Moreno ...
16 Sep 2020

Development of a Mentoring Course-Based Undergraduate Research Experience (M-CURE)

This article describes the design of a mentoring course-based undergraduate research experience (M-CURE) that ...
16 Sep 2020

Promoting Interdisciplinary Undergraduate Humanities Research: A Case for the Continuous Course Lab)

The article introduces the continuous course lab (CCL) as an alternative model for conducting undergraduate re...
16 Sep 2020

Preservice Teachers on Their Way to Becoming Reflective Practitioners: The Relevance of Freedom of Choice in Research-Based Learning

Undergraduate students (N = 1133) were surveyed regarding their beliefs about a reflective teaching practice a...
16 Sep 2020

Assessment of Undergraduate Research Learning Outcomes: Poster Presentations as Artifacts

The authors developed a set of undergraduate research (UR) learning outcomes that address research and mentori...
16 Sep 2020

What We Know and What We Need to Know about Undergraduate Research

The authors conducted a mixed-methods study, including a systematic analysis of literature that assessed the i...
16 Sep 2020

Flip the Switch: Illuminating the Existence of Creativity and Research in All Disciplines

At Florida Southern College, each academic discipline combines creativity, research, and scholarship uniquely,...
16 Sep 2020

Book Review--Undergraduate Research in Film: A Guide for Students

Reviewed by Allen Larson. This volume offers a welcome contribution to the scholarship and practice of undergr...
16 Sep 2020

Introduction

SPUR issue editor Lisa Gates provides an overview of vol. 3, no. 3 (spring 2020) of Scholarship and Practice o...
16 Jun 2020

Supporting Twenty-First-Century Students with an Across-the-Curriculum Approach to Undergraduate Research

An across-the-curriculum (ATC) approach to undergraduate research (UR) is a productive addition to UR ecosyste...
16 Jun 2020

Course-Based Research: A Vehicle for Broadening Access to Undergraduate Research in the Twenty-First Century

This article describes how a community of practitioners was created to infuse research in courses at both two-...
16 Jun 2020

Beyond Learning: Leveraging Undergraduate Research into Marketable Workforce Skills

Students do not necessarily recognize the value of undergraduate research for workforce preparation, recognize...
16 Jun 2020

Building Undergraduate Research across the Disciplines: New Ideas Outside of the Classroom with an Interdisciplinary Undergraduate Research Club

At Towson University, an interdisciplinary Undergraduate Research Club was created to foster a culture of peer...
16 Jun 2020

Comparing Online and Traditional Student Engagement and Perceptions of Undergraduate Research

This study compared participation rates and perceived barriers between undergraduate distance and traditional ...
16 Jun 2020

Vignette---The Institutional Repository: A Place for Every Undergraduate Researcher's Work

As scholars, we have various outlets for disseminating our work. What about undergraduate researchers? There i...
16 Jun 2020

Vignette---Benefits of Discipline-Specific Undergraduate Research Clubs

The Veterinary Research Group at Cal Poly Pomona is an undergraduate student club with members interested in g...
16 Jun 2020

Vignette---Addressing Twenty-First-Century Problems by Engaging Undergraduates in Use-Inspired Basic Research

The author has involved several undergraduates in use-inspired basic research projects investigating the psych...
16 Jun 2020

Vignette---Scenario Planning as an Undergraduate Research Experience

One form of research preparing undergraduates for the twenty-first-century workplace is scenario planning. The...
16 Jun 2020

Book Review---Scientific Misconduct Training Workbook

Enter John D'Angelo and his Scientific Misconduct Training Workbook. Loosely organized into seven chapters, th...
16 Jun 2020

Introduction

SPUR issue editor Rebecca M. Jones provides an overview of vol. 3, no. 2 (winter 2019) of Scholarship and Prac...
25 Feb 2020

The Molecular Education and Research Consortium in Undergraduate Computational Chemistry (MERCURY): Twenty Years of Exceptional Success Supporting Undergraduate Research and Inclusive Excellence

The Molecular Education and Research Consortium in Undergraduate Computational Chemistry (MERCURY) has made si...
25 Feb 2020

Six Decades of the National Science Foundation's Commitment to Undergraduate Research

The NSF's commitment to undergraduate research experiences has shaped the course of undergraduate research opp...
25 Feb 2020

Assessing Undergraduate Research Experiences: An Annotative Bibliography

The assessment of undergraduate research experience (URE) and course-based undergraduate research (CURE) has s...
25 Feb 2020

Impacts of Undergraduate Research Programs Focused on Underrepresented Minorities: Twenty Years of Gradual Progress and Practices That Contributed to It

The author discusses changes in research programs focused on underrepresented minorities over the last two dec...
25 Feb 2020

Reflections on the Evolution of Undergraduate Research at Primarily Undergraduate Institutions Over the Past 25 Years

In this article, the successes and challenges of institutionalizing undergraduate research (UR) at PUIs are de...
25 Feb 2020

Analysis of the Undergraduate Research Movement: Origins, Developments, and Current Challenges

The evolution of undergraduate research in the United States parallels that of a social movement, with an arra...
25 Feb 2020

Research Incubator: Purposeful Muddling through Myriad Methods

This article describes a four-credit, one-semester "research incubator" that was piloted by two faculty member...
25 Feb 2020

Quantifying Undergraduate Participation in Scholarly Activities

This article describes an approach for estimating student participation in scholarly activities using a parame...
25 Feb 2020

Book Review--Project-Based Learning in the First Year: Beyond All Expectations

Reviewed by Carlos A. Escoto. The content of this volume is based on Worcester Polytechnic Institute's Great P...
25 Feb 2020

Undergraduate Research Highlights

Undergraduate Research Highlights from the winter 2019 issue of SPUR: Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduat...
25 Feb 2020

Introduction

SPUR editor-in-chief James T. LaPlant provides an overview of vol. 3, no. 1 (fall 2019) of Scholarship and Pra...
18 Nov 2019

Toward Great Reproducibility of Undergraduate Behavioral Science Research

Undergraduate behavioral science research projects that rely on small convenience samples of participants, ove...
18 Nov 2019

"This Class Changed My Life": Using Culturally Sustaining Pedagogies to Frame Undergraduate Research with Students of Color

Culturally sustaining pedagogy may be used as an innovative theoretical framework to design an undergraduate r...
18 Nov 2019

Teaching and Evaluating Skills for Undergraduate Research in the Teacher Education Program

This article describes a strategy to promote undergraduate research among teacher candidates using a systemati...
18 Nov 2019

A 10-Year Study on the Efficacy of Biomedical Research Support Programs at a Public University

The NIH-funded Minority Access in Research Careers (MARC) and Research Initiative for Scientific Enhancement (...
18 Nov 2019

The Purpose of Research: What Undergraduate Students Say

This research study examines how undergraduate researchers conceptualize the purpose of research. Researchers ...
18 Nov 2019

Graduation Research in Humanities and Social Sciences Degree Programs: Outline of a Typical Undergraduate Research Style in Japan

Undergraduate research in Japan, called graduation research (GR), is comparable to that in other countries and...
18 Nov 2019

Book Review--Excellence in Mentoring Undergraduate Research

Excellence in Mentoring Undergraduate Research provides an excellent compilation of the literature and an entr...
18 Nov 2019

In Memoriam: Susan Berry Brill de Ramirez (1955-2018)

SPUR editor-in-chief James T. LaPlant pays tribute to the late Susan Berry Brill de Ramirez, book review edito...
18 Nov 2019

Undergraduate Research Highlights

Undergraduate Research Highlights from the fall 2019 issue of SPUR: Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate ...
18 Nov 2019

Introduction

SPUR issue editor Rebecca M. Jones provides an overview of vol. 2, no. 4 (summer 2019) of Scholarship and Prac...
05 Aug 2019

Leveraging a Large Database to Increase Access to Undergraduate Research Experiences

Undergraduates who participate in research experiences are more likely to persist as majors and pursue careers...
05 Aug 2019

Big-Data Analysis and Visualization as Research Methods for a Large-Scale Undergraduate Research Program at a Research University

The University of Maryland at College Park initiated the First-Year Innovation & Research Experience (FIRE) in...
05 Aug 2019

Experiential and Service Learning through Local Data Projects

An increased focus on high-impact pedagogical practices at a small, residential, higher education institution ...
05 Aug 2019

Expanding Minds through Research: Juvenile Justice and Big Data

An interdisciplinary team of faculty mentors and student research fellows from Bethune-Cookman University exam...
05 Aug 2019

A Student Research Course on Data Analytics Problems from Industry: PIC Math

The PIC Math program works with mathematical sciences faculty at US institutions to help them prepare students...
05 Aug 2019

Vignette--Keeping It Real: Teach ACRL Information Literacy Frames with FRED

The FRED portal--managed by the Economic Research Division of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis--allows fo...
05 Aug 2019

Vignette--Development of Local GeoStories: Using Data to Improve Community Health and Enhance Student Learning about the Social Determinants of Health

Allegheny College's Community Mapping and Analytics Project collects, combines, analyzes, and displays data fr...
05 Aug 2019

Vignette--The Impact of Data Science as a Liberal Art

The Siena Project Incubator (SPIn) project, a collaboration with the Center for Academic Community Engagement,...
05 Aug 2019

Positive Affective and Behavioral Gains of First-Year Students in Course-Based Research across Disciplines

The Freshmen Research Initiative at Iowa State University promotes student interest and retention in science t...
05 Aug 2019

The Library as Collaborator in Student Publishing: An Index and Review of Undergraduate Research Journals

This study establishes an index of undergraduate research journals for the United States across all discipline...
05 Aug 2019

Undergraduate Research Highlights

Undergraduate Research Highlights from the summer 2019 issue of SPUR: Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduat...
05 Aug 2019

Book Review--Course-Based Undergraduate Research: Educational Equity and High-Impact Practice

Bethany M. Usher, reviewer Course-Based Undergraduate Research: Educational Equity and High-Impact Practice (e...
05 Aug 2019

Introduction

SPUR issue editor Laurie Gould provides an overview of vol. 2, no. 3 (spring 2019) of Scholarship and Practice...
02 Apr 2019

A Peer Research Consultant Program: Feasibility and Outcomes

The authors discuss a study of the Peer Research Consultant (PRC) program at CSU-San Bernardino. During the 20...
02 Apr 2019

Leveraging the Role of Library Partnerships to Understand Undergraduate Research Contributions to Humanities Scholarship: A Case Study

Authors Luciana Aenasoaie, Justin Joque, Amanda Peters, Jamie Vander Broek University of Michigan's library an...
02 Apr 2019

Learning "Scholarship as Conversation" by Writing Book Reviews

Authors: Nicholas Rowland, Jeffrey A. Knapp, Hailley Fargo For students, writing an academic book review is a ...
02 Apr 2019

Establishing a Statewide Celebration of Undergraduate Research: History and Lessons Learned

Authors: Eric C. Freundt, Kimberly R. Schneider The Florida Undergraduate Research Conference (FURC) is an ann...
02 Apr 2019

Social and Human Capital Influences on Undergraduate Researchers' Disciplinary Identity: The Case of Social and Natural Scientists

Authors: Shannon N. Davis, Sarah E. Wagner Disciplinary identity, or connection to a particular academic disci...
02 Apr 2019

Student Research Showdown: A Research Communication Competition

Author: Robert V. Reichle The Student Research Showdown was created at the University of Texas at Austin to as...
02 Apr 2019

Knowledge Makers: Indigenous Undergraduate Researchers and Research

Authors: Sereana Naepi, Airini As higher education institutions seek to provide further scope for diversity in...
02 Apr 2019

Book Review--Engaging Archaeology: 25 Case Studies in Research Practice

Liza Gijanto, reviewer Stephen Silliman presents the archaeological research process in all its messiness, so ...
02 Apr 2019

Undergraduate Research Highlights

Undergraduate Research Highlights from the spring 2019 issue of SPUR: Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduat...
02 Apr 2019

Introduction

SPUR issue editor Rebecca M. Jones provides an overview of vol. 2, no. 2 (winter 2018) of Scholarship and Prac...
30 Jan 2019

The Influence of Mentored Undergraduate Research on Students' Identity Development

This article presents the results of an investigation into undergraduate perceptions of the influences of thei...
30 Jan 2019

Pivoting Toward the Future: Fifty Years of Summer Research Fellowship Success Catalyzes Institutional Change

For 50 years, Smith College's Summer Research Fellowship (SURF) has provided undergraduate women scientists th...
30 Jan 2019

The Challenges of Going Global with Undergraduate Research: The Matariki Undergraduate Research Network

To determine the logistics, benefits, and challenges of developing and implementing an international undergrad...
30 Jan 2019

Transforming the STEM Learning Experience: Minority Students' Agency in Shaping Their Own Interdisciplinary Undergraduate Research

This study explores how African American STEM students pursued research experiences outside of STEM discipline...
30 Jan 2019

Global Women and STEM: Interdisciplinary Research Training Program at Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles

An interdisciplinary undergraduate research program at Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles trains under...
30 Jan 2019

Business in a Liberal Arts College: Undergraduate Research Experiences That Cultivate Habits of the Heart and Mind

The authors discuss a course-based undergraduate research (UR) experience in business, seeking to continue a c...
30 Jan 2019

Assessing an Iterative Method for Improving Undergraduate Student Literature Reviews

This study assessed whether modifications made to teaching of a literature review resulted in significant chan...
30 Jan 2019

Early Undergraduate Research in an International Setting: A Pilot Study

Drexel Univ piloted the Students Tackling Advanced Research Internationally Scholars Program, which provides u...
30 Jan 2019

Book Review--The Ethical Professor: A Practical Guide to Research, Teaching, and Professional Life

The Ethical Professor is based on a series of posts on the Academy of Management blog The Ethicist, started by...
30 Jan 2019

Undergraduate Research Highlights

Undergraduate Research Highlights from the winter 2018 issue of SPUR: Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduat...
30 Jan 2019

Introduction: Models of Undergraduate Research Mentoring

SPUR issue editor Laurie Gould provides an overview of vol. 2, no. 1 (fall 2018) of Scholarship and Practice o...
01 Oct 2018

Developing Undergraduate Scientists by Scaffolding the Entry into Mentored Research

ReBUILDetroit, a program that seeks to diversify the biomedical research workforce, uses a scaffolded process ...
01 Oct 2018

Navigating the Academic Landscape: How Mentored Research Experiences Can Shed Light on the Hidden Curriculum

Providing programming that helps students learn how to navigate the academic landscape as they undertake resea...
01 Oct 2018

Faculty Change from Within: The Creation of the WMSURE Program

For the William & Mary Scholars Undergraduate Research Experience, community-based and participatory research ...
01 Oct 2018

Diverse Student Scholars: A Five-Faceted Model of Student Transformation from Embedded Research Mentorship in Marketing Courses

The University of Central Oklahoma's Diverse Student Scholars (DSS) is a program of faculty mentorship that is...
01 Oct 2018

Surveying Faculty Perspectives on Undergraduate Research, Scholarship, and Creative Activity: A Three-Institution Study

The authors surveyed faculty (n = 239) at three institutions to probe perceived motivations for and barriers t...
01 Oct 2018

A Global Conversation: Reflections from the First World Congress on Undergraduate Research

The inaugural World Congress on Undergraduate Research was held at Qatar University in Doha, Qatar, on Nov 13-...
01 Oct 2018

Vignette: Three Pedagogical Approaches to Independent Studies

The author finds independent studies with a student especially engaging when she serves as a vernacular langua...
01 Oct 2018

Vignette: Community College Pipeline Programs--Creating Successful Pathways to the Research University

The Michigan Community College Summer Research Fellowship Program at the University of Michigan provides a uni...
01 Oct 2018

Undergraduate Research Highlights

Undergraduate Research Highlights from the fall 2018 issue of SPUR: Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate ...
01 Oct 2018

Introduction: Leveraging Undergraduate Research to Foster Diversity and Achieve Equity

SPUR issue editor Janice DeCosmo provides an overview of vol. 1, no. 4 (summer 2018) of Scholarship and Practi...
25 Jul 2018

Alliance for Change: Broadening Participation in Undergraduate Research at California State University

The California State University Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (CSU-LSAMP) program provides ...
25 Jul 2018

Assessing IUPUI's Diversity Scholars Research Program: Lessons Learned

Launched in 1997, the Diversity Scholars Research Program is an undergraduate performance-based scholarship pr...
25 Jul 2018

Unspoken Criticality: Developing Scholarly Voices for Minoritized Students through UREs

The authors reflect on their work in designing, executing, and evaluating undergraduate research experiences (...
25 Jul 2018

Mentoring Pacific Island Students for Conservation Careers

The Pacific Internship Programs for Exploring Science (PIPES) link undergraduates to environmental careers and...
25 Jul 2018

Expanding Undergraduate Research Experiences for Underrepresented Students: The Arnold L. Mitchem Fellowship Program at DePaul University

In 2011, DePaul University established the Arnold L. Mitchem Fellowship Program to support graduate school pre...
25 Jul 2018

Partnerships, Participation, and Equity in Undergraduate Research

Northern Arizona University (NAU) has been operating a National Science Foundation-funded Research Experiences...
25 Jul 2018

Vignette: Undergraduate Research and the Difference It Makes for LGBTQ+ Students

Consider the example of a student research team at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), a private STEM inst...
25 Jul 2018

Vignette: Intentional Efforts Toward an Inclusive Undergraduate Resarch Environment for Underrepresented Students

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), which is home to the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, has a...
25 Jul 2018

Vignette: Building Faculty-Student Research Teams via a Vertically Integrated Project (VIP) Framework

Howard University has experimented with a framework called a Vertically Integrated Project (VIP), which foster...
25 Jul 2018

Vignette: Public Intellectuals--A Better Model for Scholars of Color

To make undergraduate student research in the humanities more equitable, incorporating a culture of public int...
25 Jul 2018

Vignette: Undergraduate Research--Changing the Culture at Community Colleges

Community colleges serve a diverse population of students, many of whom identify as one of a minority group, a...
25 Jul 2018

How Science Plays Are Building Interdisciplinary Bridges in the Classroom and Inspiring Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity

This article presents how science-themed plays build interdisciplinary bridges in the classroom, create collab...
25 Jul 2018

Undergraduate Research Highlights

Undergraduate Research Highlights published in the summer 2018 SPUR (keywords: biology, biomedicine, computer ...
25 Jul 2018

Book Review--Undergraduate Research for Student Engagement and Learning

Rachel K. Turner, reviewer Undergraduate Research for Student Engagement and Learning by Joseph L. Murray thor...
25 Jul 2018

Introduction: Undergraduate Research and Student Success Outcomes

SPUR editor-in-chief James LaPlant provides an overview of vol. 1, no. 3 (spring 2018) of Scholarship and Prac...
26 Apr 2018

Multifaceted Undergraduate Research Program Assessment Plan: Benefits, Challenges, and Utility

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's multiple techniques for assessing its Undergraduate Research and C...
26 Apr 2018

The Impact of Early Participation in Undergraduate Research Experiences on Multiple Measures of Premed Path Success

Authors: Paulette Vincent-Ruz, Joseph Grabowski, and Christian D. Schunn The authors examine the effects of un...
26 Apr 2018

The Impact of Undergraduate Research on Academic Success

This article assesses the accuracy of the assumption that undergraduate research leads to better student outco...
26 Apr 2018

Comparing Two Models of Undergraduate Research Using the OSCAR Student Survey

This article discusses George Mason University's locally developed assessment survey instrument in which stude...
26 Apr 2018

Examining Undergraduate Student Outcomes from a Community-Engaged and Inquiry-Oriented Capstone Experience

Drawing on high-impact educational practices as the conceptual framework, this article examines self-reported ...
26 Apr 2018

A Model for Successful Cross-Campus Collaboration for Engaging Potentially At-Risk Students in Mentored Undergraduate Research Early in Their College Career

The authors discuss the Research Apprenticeship Program (RAP) at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, which pai...
26 Apr 2018

Undergraduate Research in High-Altitude Ballooning at an Urban Community College

The authors describe an undergraduate research program at the City Colleges of Chicago organized around high-a...
26 Apr 2018

Broadening Campus Participation in Undergraduate Research through the Office of High-Impact Practices

The Office of High-Impact Practices was established in 2014 at the University of Central Oklahoma to promote u...
26 Apr 2018

Vignette: Comparing Outcomes for Undergraduate Psychology Research Assistants and Nonresearchers

Authors: Laura A. Pawlow and Elizabeth J. Meinz This study investigated whether psychology RAs were distinguis...
26 Apr 2018

Vignette: Undergraduate Research and Student Success--A Model for Cultural Competency as a Mediator

Teaching cultural competence is an important factor in enhancing students' academic and behavioral outcomes. T...
26 Apr 2018

Vignette: Engaging Academically At-Risk Student Populations in Research--Initial Assessment of an Undergraduate Research Certificate Program

Since the U of Illinois Springfield has had success in recruiting a larger and more diverse undergraduate popu...
26 Apr 2018

Vignette: Increasing Potential and Widening Horizons--Promoting Undergraduate Research at a Two-Year Regional Campus

The University of South Carolina Lancaster's Research Club is a student organization established in 2015 as pa...
26 Apr 2018

Vignette: A Preresearch Initiative Increases STEM Student Retention

Students often fail to take advantage of existing research opportunities because of low self-confidence and mi...
26 Apr 2018

Undergraduate Research Highlights

Undergraduate Research Highlights published in the spring 2018 SPUR (keywords: biology, biomedicine, First Wor...
26 Apr 2018

Undergraduate Research in Music: A Guide for Students (Book Review)

Undergraduate Research in Music: A Guide for Students by Gregory Young and Jenny Olin Shanahan provides an eas...
26 Apr 2018

Introduction: Innovative Learning Spaces That Promote Undergraduate Research

SPUR issue editor Janice DeCosmo provides an overview of vol. 1, no. 2 (winter 2017) of Scholarship and Practi...
29 Jan 2018

Creating a Biology "Studio" to Promote Undergraduate Research

NCSU's Research PackTrack (RP) Program provides authentic research experiences to biology undergraduates. In s...
29 Jan 2018

Twenty-First-Century Spaces for Twenty-First-Century Learners: Where We are, How We Got Here, and What Next

Project Kaleidoscope--an initiative funded by NSF that involved CUR leaders--engaged faculty, administrators, ...
29 Jan 2018

Reimagining the Library: Designing Spaces to Meet the Needs of Today's Students

To meet the new needs of students, Ohio Northern University planned a full renovation of the first floor of it...
29 Jan 2018

Transforming Learning Spaces through Iterative Design to Support Inquiry-Driven Learning

Through active learning classrooms, faculty can rethink and redesign their courses to include more inquiry-dri...
29 Jan 2018

Vignette--Building, Designing, and Implementing an Augmented Reality Sandbox Laboratory

An innovative space was designed to address common limitations to undergraduate research, allowing maximum stu...
29 Jan 2018

Vignette--A Digital Scholarship Center at Siena College Library

During summer 2016, a major reconstruction project in the Standish Library resulted in replacement of an outda...
29 Jan 2018

Vignette--Using Old Space in New Ways to Support Undergraduate Research with Community College Students

Among the challenges for undergraduate research at a community college is space. For faculty in the City Colle...
29 Jan 2018

Vignette--New Spaces at the University of Detroit Mercy That Inspire Undergraduate Research and Innovation

The College of Engineering & Science at the University of Detroit Mercy has designed two unique spaces for evi...
29 Jan 2018

The Structure of Mentoring in Undergraduate Research: Multi-Mentor Models

Mentoring research and development often uses a mentor-protege model, but research often takes place in teams....
29 Jan 2018

Building a Culture of Undergraduate Research: A Case Study

The authors present a case study documenting strategic efforts to advance a culture of undergraduate research ...
29 Jan 2018

Predicting Undergraduate Council Funding Decisions Using Linear Discriminant Analysis

The Pembroke Undergraduate Research and Creativity Center's council assists in making funding decisions for th...
29 Jan 2018

Undergraduate Research Highlights

Undergraduate Research Highlights published in the winter 2017 SPUR (keywords: astronomy, biology, chemistry, ...
29 Jan 2018

Book Review--The Meaningful Writing Project: Learning, Teaching, and Writing in Higher Education

The Meaningful Writing Project: Learning, Teaching, and Writing in Higher Education approaches the craft of wr...
29 Jan 2018

Welcome to the Inaugural Issue of SPUR

SPUR Editor-in-Chief James LaPlant provides an overview of vol 1, no. 1 (fall 2017) of Scholarship and Practic...
21 Sep 2017

Adapting to Change: Studying Undergraduate Research in the Current Education Environment

Author: David Lopatto The author suggests a re-envisioning of undergraduate research assessment. He argues t...
21 Sep 2017

An Analysis of Funding for the NSF REU Site Program in Biology from 1987 to 2014

Author: Christopher C. Barney The author analyzes Biology REU Site awards made from 1987 to 2014, using data...
21 Sep 2017

Student Outcomes from Undergraduate Research Programs: Comparing Models of Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REUs)

Programs involving research experiences for undergraduates (REUs) typically reflect either university-sponsore...
21 Sep 2017

Incorporation and Evaluation of Authentic Research Experiences into the Curriculum through Development of a Theory of Action

Authors: Pamela Brown, Tammie Cumming, and Joan D. Pasley A theory of action outlining undergraduate research...
21 Sep 2017

Undergraduate Resarch and Student-Staff Partnerships: Supporting the Development of Student Scholars at a Canadian Teaching-Learning Institute

Author: Elizabeth Marquis This article describes a unique student partners program housed within the teaching ...
20 Sep 2017

Making Inquiry Learning Our Top Priority: Why We Must and How We Can

Author: Carol Geary Schneider A new study of students' course-based assignments suggests that large numbers o...
20 Sep 2017

Credit Where Credit Is Due: A Course-Load Banking System to Support Faculty-Mentored Student Research

Authors: Christopher S. Kim, Anna Leahy, and Lisa Kendrick Faculty participation in mentoring undergraduate r...
20 Sep 2017

Building a Business Model for Funding Undergraduate Research

Authors: Joseph J. Shields, Julio C. Rivera, and Joseph M. Wall This article discusses a set of projects that...
20 Sep 2017

A Research-Infused Undergraduate Music Curriculum

Authors: Gregory Young, Gary W. Don, and Alan Rieck As music programs at colleges and universities join the u...
20 Sep 2017

Book Review: Research-Based Learning: Case Studies from Maastricht University

Reviewer: Susan Berry Brill de Ramirez Research-Based Learning: Case Studies from Maastricht University, edit...
21 Sep 2017

Undergraduate Research Highlights

...
21 Sep 2017

