The CUR Social Sciences Division announces its latest awardees: Andrew "Drew" Christopher (Albion College), mentoring awardee; Jack Dempsey and Taylor McGown (TAMU), undergraduate conference presentation awardees

The Education Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its Student-Faculty Collaborative Research Awards and its Course (Re)Design Awards.

The Engineering Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its Mentoring Awards and winners of its Student Video Competition.

The Mathematics and Computer Sciences Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its Faculty Mentor Awards, which honor mentors for their success in mentoring undergraduate researchers.

The Biology Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its mentor awards and small research grants.

The spring 2021 issue of Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate Research (SPUR), the academic journal of the Council on Undergraduate Research, focuses on dynamic programs and initiatives advancing undergraduate research in community colleges.

The Geosciences Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announced the 2021 awardees for excellence in student research: Zoe Lacey (Trinity University) and Hanna Szydlowski (Grand Valley State University)

The Chemistry Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research has announced the 2021 recipients of its Outstanding Mentorship Award: Tarek Abdel-Fattah (Christopher Newport University); Fadi Bou-Abdallah (SUNY Potsdam); Loretta Jackson-Hayes...

