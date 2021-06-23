Our News on Newswise
CUR Social Sciences Division Announces Mentoring Awardee, Undergraduate Presentation Awardees
The CUR Social Sciences Division announces its latest awardees: Andrew "Drew" Christopher (Albion College), mentoring awardee; Jack Dempsey and Taylor McGown (TAMU), undergraduate conference presentation awardees
Council on Undergraduate Research's Education Division Announces 2021 Awardees
The Education Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its Student-Faculty Collaborative Research Awards and its Course (Re)Design Awards.
CUR Engineering Division Announces 2021 Mentoring Awardees, Student Video Competition Winners
The Engineering Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its Mentoring Awards and winners of its Student Video Competition.
CUR Mathematics and Computer Sciences Division Announces 2021 Faculty Mentor Awardees
The Mathematics and Computer Sciences Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its Faculty Mentor Awards, which honor mentors for their success in mentoring undergraduate researchers.
CUR Biology Division Announces 2021 Recipients of Mentor Awards, Small Research Grants
The Biology Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its mentor awards and small research grants.
Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate Research Issue Features Undergraduate Research in Community Colleges
The spring 2021 issue of Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate Research (SPUR), the academic journal of the Council on Undergraduate Research, focuses on dynamic programs and initiatives advancing undergraduate research in community colleges.
CUR Geosciences Division Announces 2021 Awardees for Excellence in Student Research
The Geosciences Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announced the 2021 awardees for excellence in student research: Zoe Lacey (Trinity University) and Hanna Szydlowski (Grand Valley State University)
CUR Chemistry Division Selects 2021 Outstanding Mentorship Awardees
The Chemistry Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research has announced the 2021 recipients of its Outstanding Mentorship Award: Tarek Abdel-Fattah (Christopher Newport University); Fadi Bou-Abdallah (SUNY Potsdam); Loretta Jackson-Hayes...
Re Proxima Centauri b: Terry Oswalt (Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University)
25-Aug-2016 9:00 AM EDT
Re Black Hole and Hawking Radiation: Dr Terry Oswalt (FL Inst of Technology)
17-Aug-2016 3:05 PM EDT
Teacher-Scholar Available to Discuss Undergraduate Research and High Impact Practices
7-Aug-2014 8:00 AM EDT
National Leader in the in the Undergraduate Research Movement Available for Comment
National Leader in the in the Undergraduate Research Movement Available for Comment
High Impact Practice and Undergraduate Research Expert Available for Comment
7-Aug-2014 7:00 AM EDTSee All Experts