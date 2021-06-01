Omaha, NE USA

Mid-America Manufacturing Strong with Record High Price Gains

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group has conducted the monthly survey of supply managers in nine states since 1994 to produce leading economic indicators of the Mid-America economy. States included in the survey are Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas,...
Newswise: Dr.AnwarandCreightonMedicalStudent.jpg

New Health Care Partnership Seeks to Help the Underserved in Maricopa County, Arizona

The partnership will more deeply integrate SVdP’s Virginia G. Piper Medical Clinic into the Creighton Health Sciences – Phoenix Campus curriculum.
Newswise: PeterSteygerPhD.pg.jpg

Translational Hearing Center awarded largest NIH grant in Creighton University history

Researchers will be dedicated to battling hearing loss resulting from numerous causes. They will tackle hearing loss in children whose hearing is compromised by antibiotics or other medical treatments, to persons suffering hearing loss in the wake...
Newswise: 3Dprintedglass.jpg

Chemistry Professor named 2021 Cottrell Scholar

Award project, “Bottoms Up: Investigating the Growth and Glass-Forming Properties of Germania-Containing Colloids,” focuses on the advancement of fundamental chemistry to design novel, glass-forming particles that can be used to 3D print optical...
Newswise: CCAS_Diekman_Lynne.jpg

Biochemistry researcher receives National Science Foundation Award

The five-year, $680,500 NSF Faculty Early Career Development Program award will be utilized to gain a better understanding of how improper DNA replication and compaction can cause changes in gene expression in offspring while creating a...
Newswise: Hendrickson_McCarthy_globe.jpg

University receives $25 million gift for the establishment of the Arrupe Global Scholars and Partnerships Program

The program will help train Creighton medical students in global care and also is a way to expand the medical expertise of those who provide health care on a daily basis in the low-income nations that will be part of the program.
Newswise: F1.large.jpg

Study identifies repurposed drug with potential to protect hearing

An FDA-approved drug that is currently used in treating cancers has the potential to protect against or treat hearing loss in humans.
Chemistry Professor Honored with National Teacher-Scholar Award

An associate professor of chemistry in the College of Arts and Sciences at Creighton University, has been selected as a 2020 Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar.
About

Creighton University is a Catholic and Jesuit comprehensive university committed to excellence in its selected undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.
Creighton’s education embraces several colleges and professional schools and is directed to the intellectual, social, spiritual, physical and recreational aspects of students’ lives and to the promotion of justice.

Contacts

Jim Berscheidt
Chief Communications & Marketing Officer

 jimberscheidt@creighton.edu

402-280-1272

Adam Klinker
PR Specialist
Social Science

 adamklinker@creighton.edu

402-280-2864

Cindy Workman
Public Relations Director
Arts and Sciences Law School College of Business Dental School general information

 cworkman@creighton.edu

402-280-2969
