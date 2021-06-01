Our News on Newswise
Mid-America Manufacturing Strong with Record High Price Gains
The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group has conducted the monthly survey of supply managers in nine states since 1994 to produce leading economic indicators of the Mid-America economy. States included in the survey are Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas,...
1-Jun-2021
New Health Care Partnership Seeks to Help the Underserved in Maricopa County, Arizona
The partnership will more deeply integrate SVdP’s Virginia G. Piper Medical Clinic into the Creighton Health Sciences – Phoenix Campus curriculum.
5-Mar-2021
Translational Hearing Center awarded largest NIH grant in Creighton University history
Researchers will be dedicated to battling hearing loss resulting from numerous causes. They will tackle hearing loss in children whose hearing is compromised by antibiotics or other medical treatments, to persons suffering hearing loss in the wake...
5-Mar-2021
Chemistry Professor named 2021 Cottrell Scholar
Award project, “Bottoms Up: Investigating the Growth and Glass-Forming Properties of Germania-Containing Colloids,” focuses on the advancement of fundamental chemistry to design novel, glass-forming particles that can be used to 3D print optical...
11-Feb-2021
Biochemistry researcher receives National Science Foundation Award
The five-year, $680,500 NSF Faculty Early Career Development Program award will be utilized to gain a better understanding of how improper DNA replication and compaction can cause changes in gene expression in offspring while creating a...
28-Jan-2021
University receives $25 million gift for the establishment of the Arrupe Global Scholars and Partnerships Program
The program will help train Creighton medical students in global care and also is a way to expand the medical expertise of those who provide health care on a daily basis in the low-income nations that will be part of the program.
19-Jan-2021
Study identifies repurposed drug with potential to protect hearing
An FDA-approved drug that is currently used in treating cancers has the potential to protect against or treat hearing loss in humans.
6-Jan-2021
Chemistry Professor Honored with National Teacher-Scholar Award
An associate professor of chemistry in the College of Arts and Sciences at Creighton University, has been selected as a 2020 Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar.
30-Oct-2020
Law professor available to talk about NCAA and Supreme Court
1-Apr-2021
Law professor says legal definition of genocide is being met in China with handling of Uygur population
9-Mar-2021
Even with COVID-19 funeral relief on the way, people are experiencing funeral poverty. Law professor available for comment
11-Feb-2021
Creighton law professor says the Senate clearly has authority to try the President #impeachmenttrial
8-Feb-2021
Court ruling opens way for first US Injection Site, health law expert available for comment
2-Oct-2019
Apollo 11 Anniversary: ‘Next 50 years of human spaceflight won’t be anything like the past 50’
10-Jul-2019
Expert available on US-Cuba outstanding property claims as US prepares to implement Title III of Helms-Burton Act.
17-Apr-2019
Finding light in the #EHTBlackhole
10-Apr-2019