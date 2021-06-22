Our News on Newswise
New Research Uncovers How Cancers with Common Gene Mutation Develop Resistance to Targeted Drugs
A new study by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researchers has given scientists their first look at the genomic landscape of tumors that have grown resistant to drugs targeting the abnormal KRASG12C protein. Their work shows that, far from adopting a...
22-Jun-2021
Antibiotic Novobiocin Found to Kill Tumor Cells with DNA-Repair Glitch
An antibiotic developed in the 1950s and largely supplanted by newer drugs, effectively targets and kills cancer cells with a common genetic defect, laboratory research by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute scientists shows. The findings have spurred...
15-Jun-2021
Immunotherapy drug delays recurrence in kidney cancer patients
Treatment with an immunotherapy drug following kidney cancer surgery, prolonged disease-free survival rates in patients at high risk for recurrence, according to an interim report of a phase 3 clinical trial of adjuvant immunotherapy in this patient...
3-Jun-2021
Survival benefits of immunotherapy combination persist for more than six years in patients with advanced melanoma
In the longest follow-up results from a clinical trial of combination immunotherapy for metastatic melanoma, investigators report that nearly half the patients who received the drugs nivolumab and ipilimumab were alive a median of six and a half...
27-May-2021
Immunotherapy combination shows benefit for patients with advanced melanoma, phase 3 trial shows
A combination of two drugs that target different proteins on immune system T cells kept advanced melanoma in check significantly longer than one of the drugs alone in a phase 3 clinical trial involving 714 patients. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
19-May-2021
Dana-Farber researchers present key studies at ASCO annual meeting
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researchers are presenting dozens of research studies at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). The studies will be presented during the virtual program on June 4-8, 2021. ASCO is...
19-May-2021
“45 Is the New 50” as Age for Colorectal Cancer Screening Is Lowered
Prompted by a recent alarming rise in cases of colorectal cancer in people younger than 50, an independent expert panel has recommended that individuals of average risk for the disease begin screening exams at 45 years of age instead of the...
18-May-2021
Heidi E. Conway joins Dana-Farber to lead Human Resources Department
New Human Resources and Chief People Officer named at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
5-May-2021
Dana-Farber to hold a discussion for cancer patients and survivors about the Covid-19 vaccine
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is having a virtual discussion for cancer patients and survivors about the Covid-19 vaccine on January 27, 2020 at 5 pm.
25-Jan-2021
Colorectal Cancer: Five Things You Need To Know
With March marking Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, here are the answers to some key questions about Colon cancer.
5-Mar-2014
Leading Breast Cancer Expert Available to Comment on Young Women with Breast Cancer
11-Nov-2013
National Cancer Report Underscores Need for Research Funding; Dana-Farber Expert Says Scientific Advances Merit Support
17-Sep-2013
Vaccinating Children Against HPV?
The Human papillomavirus, or HPV, and its link to certain cancers has been in the headlines recently, reigniting the debate whether it is appropriate to vaccinate children against the virus. Robert Haddad, MD, the disease center lead at...
7-Jun-2013
Prophylactic Double Mastectomy: Angelina Makes a Private Choice a Public Issue
24-May-2013
News Tip: New Research on Teenage Girls and Melanoma Makes This the Season for Tanning Stories
Prom season and summer approach, and with them teenage girls seeking suntans. New research published in the May issue of Pediatrics finds that the number of children diagnosed with melanoma has increased an average 2% a year since the 1970s.
17-May-2013
Healthy Holiday Helpings: Experts Offer Tips to Fight Cancer with Your Fork This Holiday Season
The holidays are almost here and festive food is everywhere. “While these foods are delicious to eat, some have the added bonus of containing cancer-preventing nutrients,” says Stephanie Meyers, MS, RD/LDN, a nutritionist at Dana-Farber Cancer...
23-Oct-2009