New Research Uncovers How Cancers with Common Gene Mutation Develop Resistance to Targeted Drugs

A new study by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researchers has given scientists their first look at the genomic landscape of tumors that have grown resistant to drugs targeting the abnormal KRASG12C protein. Their work shows that, far from adopting a...
22-Jun-2021 2:25 PM EDT

Antibiotic Novobiocin Found to Kill Tumor Cells with DNA-Repair Glitch

An antibiotic developed in the 1950s and largely supplanted by newer drugs, effectively targets and kills cancer cells with a common genetic defect, laboratory research by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute scientists shows. The findings have spurred...
15-Jun-2021 11:40 AM EDT

Immunotherapy drug delays recurrence in kidney cancer patients

Treatment with an immunotherapy drug following kidney cancer surgery, prolonged disease-free survival rates in patients at high risk for recurrence, according to an interim report of a phase 3 clinical trial of adjuvant immunotherapy in this patient...
3-Jun-2021 4:45 PM EDT

Survival benefits of immunotherapy combination persist for more than six years in patients with advanced melanoma

In the longest follow-up results from a clinical trial of combination immunotherapy for metastatic melanoma, investigators report that nearly half the patients who received the drugs nivolumab and ipilimumab were alive a median of six and a half...
27-May-2021 2:30 PM EDT

Immunotherapy combination shows benefit for patients with advanced melanoma, phase 3 trial shows

A combination of two drugs that target different proteins on immune system T cells kept advanced melanoma in check significantly longer than one of the drugs alone in a phase 3 clinical trial involving 714 patients. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
19-May-2021 4:05 PM EDT

Dana-Farber researchers present key studies at ASCO annual meeting

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researchers are presenting dozens of research studies at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). The studies will be presented during the virtual program on June 4-8, 2021. ASCO is...
19-May-2021 4:30 PM EDT

“45 Is the New 50” as Age for Colorectal Cancer Screening Is Lowered

Prompted by a recent alarming rise in cases of colorectal cancer in people younger than 50, an independent expert panel has recommended that individuals of average risk for the disease begin screening exams at 45 years of age instead of the...
18-May-2021 8:05 AM EDT

Newswise: HeidiConway.jpg

Heidi E. Conway joins Dana-Farber to lead Human Resources Department

New Human Resources and Chief People Officer named at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
5-May-2021 9:30 AM EDT


Newswise: SOG_8580_20.jpg

Dana-Farber to hold a discussion for cancer patients and survivors about the Covid-19 vaccine

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is having a virtual discussion for cancer patients and survivors about the Covid-19 vaccine on January 27, 2020 at 5 pm.
25-Jan-2021 12:05 PM EST

Colorectal Cancer: Five Things You Need To Know

Colorectal Cancer: Five Things You Need To Know

With March marking Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, here are the answers to some key questions about Colon cancer.
5-Mar-2014 5:00 PM EST

Newswise: AnnPartridge.jpg

Leading Breast Cancer Expert Available to Comment on Young Women with Breast Cancer

11-Nov-2013 5:00 PM EST

Newswise: PF_SOG_7837.jpg

National Cancer Report Underscores Need for Research Funding; Dana-Farber Expert Says Scientific Advances Merit Support

17-Sep-2013 3:00 PM EDT

Vaccinating Children Against HPV?

Vaccinating Children Against HPV?

The Human papillomavirus, or HPV, and its link to certain cancers has been in the headlines recently, reigniting the debate whether it is appropriate to vaccinate children against the virus. Robert Haddad, MD, the disease center lead at...
7-Jun-2013 12:00 PM EDT

Newswise: Andrea_Patenaude.jpg

Prophylactic Double Mastectomy: Angelina Makes a Private Choice a Public Issue

24-May-2013 3:00 PM EDT

Newswise: Carlos_Rodriguez-Galindo_SOG_6619_09.jpg

News Tip: New Research on Teenage Girls and Melanoma Makes This the Season for Tanning Stories

Prom season and summer approach, and with them teenage girls seeking suntans. New research published in the May issue of Pediatrics finds that the number of children diagnosed with melanoma has increased an average 2% a year since the 1970s.
17-May-2013 8:00 AM EDT

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Healthy Holiday Helpings: Experts Offer Tips to Fight Cancer with Your Fork This Holiday Season

The holidays are almost here and festive food is everywhere. “While these foods are delicious to eat, some have the added bonus of containing cancer-preventing nutrients,” says Stephanie Meyers, MS, RD/LDN, a nutritionist at Dana-Farber Cancer...
23-Oct-2009 1:00 PM EDT

About

The mission of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is to provide expert, compassionate care to children and adults with cancer while advancing the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, cure, and prevention of cancer and related diseases. As an affiliate of Harvard Medical School and a Comprehensive Cancer Center designated by the National Cancer Institute, the Institute also provides training for new generations of physicians and scientists, designs programs that promote public health particularly among high-risk and underserved populations, and disseminates innovative patient therapies and scientific discoveries to our target community across the United States and throughout the world.

Contacts

Ellen Berlin
Media Relations Director

 ellen_berlin@dfci.harvard.edu

617-632-5357

Claire Monaghan
Media Relations Manager
hematology

 Claire_Monaghan@dfci.harvard.edu

240-678-6494

Victoria Warren
Media Relations Manager
GI/GU

 Victoria_Warren@dfci.harvard.edu

617-582-9323

John Noble
Senior Media Relations Specialist
Health Care

 johnw_noble@dfci.harvard.edu

617-632-5784

Marlena Baldacci
National Media Relations Manager

 marlena_Baldacci@dfci.harvard.edu

857-215-1204

Molly McHale
Associate Director for Communications

 molly_mchale@dfci.harvard.edu

617-632-5675

Donna Walthall
Marketing Director

 donna_walthall@dfci.harvard.edu

617-632-5856

Peter Cohenno
Senior Media Relations Specialist

 Peter_Cohenno@dfci.harvard.edu

Quincey Spagnoletti
Media Relations Specialist

quinceym_spagnoletti@dfci.harvard.edu

315-720-2715

Richard Saltus
Senior Science Writer

 richard_saltus@dfci.harvard.edu

617-632-5643

Rob Levy
Science Writer

 robert_levy@dfci.harvard.edu

617-632-4090
