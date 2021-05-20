Chicago, IL USA

‘Brain fog’ persists among COVID-19 long-haulers

As people with long-haul COVID-19 continue to recover from their illness, neurocognitive symptoms may persist or even worsen over time, as reported in new findings from researchers at DePaul University.
20-May-2021

Black diabetes mortality higher that white rates in top 30 U.S. cities

Examining data at a city level can inform more targeted local policy interventions and programming to promote health equity, find researchers.
25-Mar-2021

NIH-funded study examines mono, chronic fatigue syndrome in college students

A longitudinal study from DePaul University and Northwestern University followed 4,501 college students to examine risk factors that may trigger longer illness.
22-Jan-2021

Megalodon Shark Gave Live Birth to Large Newborns That Likely Grew by Eating Unhatched Eggs in Womb

A new study shows that the gigantic Megalodon or megatooth shark, which lived nearly worldwide roughly 15-3.6 million years ago and reached at least 50 feet (15 meters) in length, gave birth to babies larger than most adult humans.
7-Jan-2021

DePaul University names Brian Sullivan treasurer

Brian Sullivan joins DePaul University this month as it next treasurer. He comes to DePaul from Veolia North America, where he was treasurer and Senior VP of corporate finance.
8-Jan-2021

Geoffrey Wiseman joins DePaul University as endowed chair of applied diplomacy

Geoffrey Wiseman, a professor, career foreign service officer and expert on diplomatic theory and practice, will join DePaul University’s The Grace School of Applied Diplomacy as its inaugural endowed chair in applied diplomacy.
8-Jan-2021

Data scientists in Chicago fill in gaps on race, ethnicity in COVID-19 testing

Thousands of people are being tested for COVID-19 each day, but collecting complete demographic information, including race and ethnicity, has proven difficult. Data science researchers at DePaul University have stepped up in Chicago to help public...
26-Oct-2020

DePaul University announces State Scholar Plus scholarship program for high-achieving students nationwide to earn a private university education at an attainable cost

DePaul University is launching the State Scholar Plus scholarship program for qualifying high school graduates who are entering college for the first time in fall 2021. State Scholar Plus provides qualified students up to $100,000 in scholarship...
15-Oct-2020


Our Experts on Newswise

Comic book researcher: How the Marvel Universe reflects science and society

A new exhibition opening at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry called Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes explores the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s evolution alongside society over the past 80 years. The collaboration between the museum and...
25-Mar-2021

STEM Leaders Must Address Racism in Labs, say Authors of "Ten Simple Rules for Building an Anti-Racist Lab"

2-Oct-2020

DePaul University researchers address COVID-19 challenges

22-Jul-2020

Voting rights expert: Still work to be done in representation, access

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing women the right to vote was ratified by the states Aug. 18, 1920. During the 100th anniversary year of women’s suffrage, DePaul University’s Christina Rivers is available to discuss the...
23-Apr-2020

Women’s suffrage expert: Power of movement inspirational, but fell short of providing access for all

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing women the right to vote was ratified by the states Aug. 18, 1920. During the 100th anniversary year of women’s suffrage, DePaul University’s Amy Tyson is available to discuss the...
23-Apr-2020

Fandoms and virtual engagement in a time of social distancing

17-Apr-2020

DePaul University experts available to discuss recovery, life after the COVID-19 pandemic

16-Apr-2020

Chicago public health expert on disparities of coronavirus and African Americans

8-Apr-2020

About

With more than 22,000 students and about 300 academic programs, DePaul University is the largest Catholic university in the United States and the largest private, nonprofit university in the Midwest. It is nationally recognized for incorporating service learning throughout its curriculum and preparing its graduates for a global economy.

DePaul was founded in Chicago in 1898 by the Congregation of the Mission (Vincentians), a Roman Catholic religious community dedicated to following the ideals of St. Vincent de Paul, the 17th century priest for whom the university is named. DePaul’s tradition of providing a quality education to students from a broad range of backgrounds, with particular attention to first-generation students, has resulted in one of the nation’s most diverse student bodies. More information is at www.depaul.edu.

