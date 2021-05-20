As people with long-haul COVID-19 continue to recover from their illness, neurocognitive symptoms may persist or even worsen over time, as reported in new findings from researchers at DePaul University.

Examining data at a city level can inform more targeted local policy interventions and programming to promote health equity, find researchers.

A longitudinal study from DePaul University and Northwestern University followed 4,501 college students to examine risk factors that may trigger longer illness.

A new study shows that the gigantic Megalodon or megatooth shark, which lived nearly worldwide roughly 15-3.6 million years ago and reached at least 50 feet (15 meters) in length, gave birth to babies larger than most adult humans.

Brian Sullivan joins DePaul University this month as it next treasurer. He comes to DePaul from Veolia North America, where he was treasurer and Senior VP of corporate finance.

Geoffrey Wiseman, a professor, career foreign service officer and expert on diplomatic theory and practice, will join DePaul University’s The Grace School of Applied Diplomacy as its inaugural endowed chair in applied diplomacy.

Thousands of people are being tested for COVID-19 each day, but collecting complete demographic information, including race and ethnicity, has proven difficult. Data science researchers at DePaul University have stepped up in Chicago to help public...

DePaul University is launching the State Scholar Plus scholarship program for qualifying high school graduates who are entering college for the first time in fall 2021. State Scholar Plus provides qualified students up to $100,000 in scholarship...

