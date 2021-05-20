Our News on Newswise
‘Brain fog’ persists among COVID-19 long-haulers
As people with long-haul COVID-19 continue to recover from their illness, neurocognitive symptoms may persist or even worsen over time, as reported in new findings from researchers at DePaul University.
Black diabetes mortality higher that white rates in top 30 U.S. cities
Examining data at a city level can inform more targeted local policy interventions and programming to promote health equity, find researchers.
NIH-funded study examines mono, chronic fatigue syndrome in college students
A longitudinal study from DePaul University and Northwestern University followed 4,501 college students to examine risk factors that may trigger longer illness.
Megalodon Shark Gave Live Birth to Large Newborns That Likely Grew by Eating Unhatched Eggs in Womb
A new study shows that the gigantic Megalodon or megatooth shark, which lived nearly worldwide roughly 15-3.6 million years ago and reached at least 50 feet (15 meters) in length, gave birth to babies larger than most adult humans.
DePaul University names Brian Sullivan treasurer
Brian Sullivan joins DePaul University this month as it next treasurer. He comes to
DePaul from Veolia North America, where he was treasurer and Senior VP of corporate finance.
Geoffrey Wiseman joins DePaul University as endowed chair of applied diplomacy
Geoffrey Wiseman, a professor, career foreign service officer and expert on diplomatic theory and practice, will join DePaul University’s The Grace School of Applied Diplomacy as its inaugural endowed chair in applied diplomacy.
Data scientists in Chicago fill in gaps on race, ethnicity in COVID-19 testing
Thousands of people are being tested for COVID-19 each day, but collecting complete demographic information, including race and ethnicity, has proven difficult. Data science researchers at DePaul University have stepped up in Chicago to help public...
DePaul University announces State Scholar Plus scholarship program for high-achieving students nationwide to earn a private university education at an attainable cost
DePaul University is launching the State Scholar Plus scholarship program for qualifying high school graduates who are entering college for the first time in fall 2021. State Scholar Plus provides qualified students up to $100,000 in scholarship...
Comic book researcher: How the Marvel Universe reflects science and society
A new exhibition opening at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry called Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes explores the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s evolution alongside society over the past 80 years. The collaboration between the museum and...
STEM Leaders Must Address Racism in Labs, say Authors of "Ten Simple Rules for Building an Anti-Racist Lab"
DePaul University researchers address COVID-19 challenges
Voting rights expert: Still work to be done in representation, access
The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing women the right to vote was ratified by the states Aug. 18, 1920. During the 100th anniversary year of women’s suffrage, DePaul University’s Christina Rivers is available to discuss the...
Women’s suffrage expert: Power of movement inspirational, but fell short of providing access for all
The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing women the right to vote was ratified by the states Aug. 18, 1920. During the 100th anniversary year of women’s suffrage, DePaul University’s Amy Tyson is available to discuss the...
Fandoms and virtual engagement in a time of social distancing
DePaul University experts available to discuss recovery, life after the COVID-19 pandemic
Chicago public health expert on disparities of coronavirus and African Americans
8-Apr-2020 1:55 PM EDTSee All Experts