Department of Energy, Office of Science

Investigating an Antimatter Imbalance in the Proton
Researchers have examined the antimatter makeup of the proton sea for a wide range of quark momenta with higher precision than ever before. This research found that there are, on average, 1.4 down antiquarks for every up antiquark. This finding will...
Adding Ozone Lowers the Heat for Biofuel Combustion
Studying low temperature chemistry (LTC) aids in understanding how internal combustion engines burn fuel. Fuel ignition is a complex two-step process that affects how engines produce harmful emissions. One way to make an LTC reaction faster is to...
Department of Energy Announces $22 Million to Advance Particle Accelerator Technology for Science, Medicine, Security, and Industry
Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a plan to provide $22 million for efforts to advance particle accelerator technology for medical, security, energy, and industrial applications.
Fungal Recyclers: Fungi Reuse Fire-Altered Organic Matter
Wildfires destroy and alter carbon in forests. The remaining carbon can be difficult for many organisms to consume. New research shows that one type of fungi thrives after wildfires because it has genes that allow it to feed on carbon altered by...
Squeezing the Noise Out of Microscopes with Quantum Light
Even the best laser has “quantum noise” that makes images from microscopy blurry and hides details. This results in measurements that are less precise than scientists need. Researchers have designed a new type of microscope that uses quantum...
Scientists Use DNA to Assemble Complex Nanomaterials
Researchers see great potential in DNA for its ability to direct the assembly of a wide range of customized artificial materials. Scientists have developed a way to design and assemble nanoscale DNA objects that can host nanoparticles and link them...
Department of Energy Announces $18 Million for Research to Advance Particle Accelerator Technology
Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $18 million for research and development (R&D) in accelerator science and technology for nuclear physics research.
DOE’s Office of Science is Now Accepting Applications for Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) Awards
The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science is pleased to announce that the Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) program is now accepting applications for the 2022 Solicitation 1 cycle.
Meet the Director: Ken Andersen
Ken Andersen is the associate laboratory director of the Spallation Neutron Source and the High Flux Isotope Reactor in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. This is a continuing profile series on the directors of the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science...
Matt Law: Then and Now / 2010 Early Career Award Winner
Then and Now looks at what a 2010 Department of Energy Office of Science Early Career Award meant for Matt Law, now an associate professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of California, Irvine.
Victoria Orphan: Then and Now
Victoria Orphan is the James Irvine Professor of Environmental Science and Geobiology in the Division of Geological and Planetary Sciences at the California Institute of Technology.
Martin Centurion: Then and Now
Martin Centurion is the Susan J. Rosowski Associate Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Athena Safa Sefat: Then and Now
Athena Safa Sefat is a Senior Research Scientist and a former Wigner Fellow in the Materials Science & Technology Division of the Physical Sciences Directorate at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
Colleen Iversen on Belowground Ecology
After working on a climate change experiment that showed plants adapt to additional carbon dioxide by putting extra carbon into their roots, Colleen Iverson has been on a mission to understand the role of roots in the environment, especially the...
Evgenya Simakov: Then and Now
Evgenya I. Simakov is a staff scientist in the Accelerator Operations and Technology Division, Accelerators and Electrodynamics Group, at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Jean Paul Allain: Then and Now
Jean Paul Allain is a professor and department head of the Ken and Mary Alice Lindquist Department of Nuclear Engineering, the director of the Radiation Surface Science and Engineering Laboratory, professor in Biomedical Engineering by courtesy and...
