Department of Energy, Office of Science

Researchers have examined the antimatter makeup of the proton sea for a wide range of quark momenta with higher precision than ever before. This research found that there are, on average, 1.4 down antiquarks for every up antiquark. This finding will...

Add to Favorites

Studying low temperature chemistry (LTC) aids in understanding how internal combustion engines burn fuel. Fuel ignition is a complex two-step process that affects how engines produce harmful emissions. One way to make an LTC reaction faster is to...

Add to Favorites

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a plan to provide $22 million for efforts to advance particle accelerator technology for medical, security, energy, and industrial applications.

Add to Favorites

Wildfires destroy and alter carbon in forests. The remaining carbon can be difficult for many organisms to consume. New research shows that one type of fungi thrives after wildfires because it has genes that allow it to feed on carbon altered by...

Add to Favorites

Even the best laser has “quantum noise” that makes images from microscopy blurry and hides details. This results in measurements that are less precise than scientists need. Researchers have designed a new type of microscope that uses quantum...

Add to Favorites

Researchers see great potential in DNA for its ability to direct the assembly of a wide range of customized artificial materials. Scientists have developed a way to design and assemble nanoscale DNA objects that can host nanoparticles and link them...

Add to Favorites

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $18 million for research and development (R&D) in accelerator science and technology for nuclear physics research.

Add to Favorites

The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science is pleased to announce that the Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) program is now accepting applications for the 2022 Solicitation 1 cycle.

Add to Favorites