The July issue is out! Find out the top reasons to read the July issue of Diseases of the Colon and Rectum

The June 2021 Issue of the Diseases of the Colon and Rectum is out! What are the top 11 reasons to read this month's issue?

What just happened to my residency? The effects of COVID-19 on colorectal surgical training


The May 2021 Issue of Diseases of the Colon and Rectum is out! Find out what's new

Do you know cancer when you see it?


The April 2021 Issue of Diseases of the Colon and Rectum Journal is out! Find out what's new

April 2021 study in DISEASES OF THE COLON AND RECTUM introduces a modification of Sir Alan Parks classification of anal fistula


The March 2021 Issue of Diseases of the Colon and Rectum Journal is out!

About

Diseases of the Colon and Rectum Journal is the world's leading publication in colorectal surgery, and the recognized authority on conditions affecting the colon, rectum, and anus.

Mission Statement: To promote colorectal health by advancing excellence in research, innovation, and education.

Contacts

Margaret Abby
Managing Editor

 dcrjournalmanagingeditor@gmail.com

502-294-7444

Joshua L. S. Bleier
Section Editor, Social Media

 Joshua.Bleier@uphs.upenn.edu

Kyle Cologne
Section Editor for Visual Abstracts and Podcasts

 Kyle.Cologne@med.usc.edu

Susan Galandiuk
Editor-in-Chief

 s0gala01@louisville.edu

Kristina Johns
Social Media Consultant

Kristina@socialhourlou.com

