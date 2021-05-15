Durham, NC USA

Lower- and higher-dose aspirin achieve similar protection and safety for people with cardiovascular disease

People with cardiovascular disease (CVD) taking aspirin to lower their chances of suffering a heart attack or stroke experienced similar health benefits, including reduced death and hospitalization for heart attack and stroke, whether they took a...
15-May-2021

Newswise: GettyImages-1289379155web.jpg

Parents of Children with Cancer Have Additional Worries During COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has heaped additional financial strains, childcare complications and other problems on already-burdened caregivers of children diagnosed with cancer, according to a study from researchers at Duke Health and other institutions.
1-Mar-2021

Newswise: Immunecellsgreenareinfiltratingthebladderepitheliumredtofightagainstinvadingbacteria.jpg

Goodbye UTIs: Duke scientists develop vaccine strategy for urinary tract infections

Duke researchers describe a new vaccination strategy that they think could re-program the body to fight off the bacteria that cause urinary tract infections.
1-Mar-2021

Duke Clinical Research Institute, UNC Center for Health Equity Research, and Partners Receive $80 Million Award from NIH to Help Expand COVID-19 Testing

The Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), in partnership with the Center for Health Equity Research at UNC-Chapel Hill and Community-Campus Partnerships for Health, has received an $80 million award to serve as the coordinating and data...
30-Sep-2020

Spikes in Blood Pressure Among Young Adults Spell Trouble in Mid-Age

Wide swings in blood pressure readings among young adults are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease by middle age, a new analysis led by Duke Health researchers shows. The finding, publishing Jan. 22 in JAMA Cardiology, suggests...
22-Jan-2020

Adding Weight Loss Counseling to Group Visits Improves Diabetes Outcomes

For people with difficult-to-control diabetes, adding intensive weight management counseling to group medical visits provided extra health benefits beyond improved blood-sugar control, according to a study led by researchers at the Duke Diet &...
31-Oct-2019

Newswise: microRNA_KrausFinalAug20.jpg

Humans Have Salamander-Like Ability to Regrow Cartilage in Joints

Contrary to popular belief, cartilage in human joints can repair itself through a process similar to that used by creatures such as salamanders and zebrafish to regenerate limbs, researchers at Duke Health found.
9-Oct-2019

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Duke Vaccine Institute Plays Integral Role in National Effort to Improve Flu Shots

As part of a massive national effort to improve and modernize flu shots, the Duke Human Vaccine Institute has received three research contracts from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), with an initial award of...
30-Sep-2019


About

About Duke Health
Duke Health integrates the Duke University Health System (all of our hospitals and clinics), Duke University School of Medicine, Duke-NUS Medical School, Duke University School of Nursing, Private Diagnostic Clinic (Duke physicians practice), and incorporates the health and health research programs within the Duke Global Health Institute as well as those in schools and centers across Duke University, including the Duke Robert J. Margolis Center for Health Policy. Learn more on our corporate website.

Our Mission
Advancing Health Together. As a world-class academic and health care system, Duke Health strives to transform medicine and health locally and globally through innovative scientific research, rapid translation of breakthrough discoveries, educating future clinical and scientific leaders, advocating and practicing evidence-based medicine to improve community health, and leading efforts to eliminate health inequalities. Find out more about our mission, vision and values.

Our Hospitals
Duke Health’s three hospitals form the foundation of the Duke University Health System. Find out more about Duke University Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital and Duke Raleigh Hospital.

Leadership
The Duke Health leadership team includes the leaders of each academic school and clinical entity as well as a central executive leadership team that spans the enterprise. Our Chancellor is A. Eugene Washington, MD, MPH, MSc. Learn more about Dr. Washington. Meet the Chancellor's leadership team, see the Duke University Health System leadership team and view our Board of Directors.

Careers
Duke employees are part of a premier organization dedicated to excellence in education, research and patient care. By working at Duke, we gain the opportunity and the responsibility to make a real difference in the world. Visit the Duke Careers website to search and apply for jobs.

News and Media
The Duke Health Office of News and Communications is dedicated to providing the latest news. View the latest news from Duke Health.

More Information
For more information about Duke Health, please visit https://corporate.dukehealth.org.

Contacts

Sarah Avery
Director, Duke Health News Office

 sarah.avery@duke.edu

919-660-1306

Emily Ford
Communications Specialist

 emily.ford@duke.edu

704-642-2208

Cameron Knowles
Senior Media Relations Strategiest

 cameron.knowles@duke.edu

(919) 684-3560

Erin McKenzie
Communications Manager at Duke Raleigh Hospital

 erin.mckenzie@duke.edu

919-954-3294
