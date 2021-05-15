Our News on Newswise
Lower- and higher-dose aspirin achieve similar protection and safety for people with cardiovascular disease
People with cardiovascular disease (CVD) taking aspirin to lower their chances of suffering a heart attack or stroke experienced similar health benefits, including reduced death and hospitalization for heart attack and stroke, whether they took a...
Parents of Children with Cancer Have Additional Worries During COVID
The COVID-19 pandemic has heaped additional financial strains, childcare complications and other problems on already-burdened caregivers of children diagnosed with cancer, according to a study from researchers at Duke Health and other institutions.
Goodbye UTIs: Duke scientists develop vaccine strategy for urinary tract infections
Duke researchers describe a new vaccination strategy that they think could re-program the body to fight off the bacteria that cause urinary tract infections.
Duke Clinical Research Institute, UNC Center for Health Equity Research, and Partners Receive $80 Million Award from NIH to Help Expand COVID-19 Testing
The Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), in partnership with the Center for Health Equity Research at UNC-Chapel Hill and Community-Campus Partnerships for Health, has received an $80 million award to serve as the coordinating and data...
Spikes in Blood Pressure Among Young Adults Spell Trouble in Mid-Age
Wide swings in blood pressure readings among young adults are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease by middle age, a new analysis led by Duke Health researchers shows.
The finding, publishing Jan. 22 in JAMA Cardiology, suggests...
Adding Weight Loss Counseling to Group Visits Improves Diabetes Outcomes
For people with difficult-to-control diabetes, adding intensive weight management counseling to group medical visits provided extra health benefits beyond improved blood-sugar control, according to a study led by researchers at the Duke Diet &...
Humans Have Salamander-Like Ability to Regrow Cartilage in Joints
Contrary to popular belief, cartilage in human joints can repair itself through a process similar to that used by creatures such as salamanders and zebrafish to regenerate limbs, researchers at Duke Health found.
Duke Vaccine Institute Plays Integral Role in National Effort to Improve Flu Shots
As part of a massive national effort to improve and modernize flu shots, the Duke Human Vaccine Institute has received three research contracts from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), with an initial award of...
Experts from @DukeHealth: FDA Approval of First Postpartum Depression Drug Could Be a ‘Game-Changer’ #zulresso #brexanolone #allopregnanolone
19-Mar-2019 5:05 PM EDT
Duke Expert: Political Action Is a Way of Coping For Victims of School Shootings
12-Feb-2019 12:05 PM EST
Duke Expert: Opioid Public Health Emergency Is a First Step, But Many More Needed
26-Oct-2017 2:05 PM EDT
Adults Should Be Alert to Children's Anxiety About Natural Disasters, Duke Expert Says
8-Sep-2017 9:00 AM EDT
Duke Expert Shares Tips on How to Protect Eyes During Solar Eclipse
4-Aug-2017 8:05 AM EDT
Duke Ovarian Cancer Expert Says Screenings Should Be Based on Risk
17-Dec-2015 9:05 AM EST
Menthol Increases Nicotine Exposure, Worsens Addiction
18-Feb-2015 8:00 AM EST
#Measles Vaccine Co-Creator Dr. Samuel Katz: Fear of the Vaccine Is Unfounded
