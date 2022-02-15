Dübendorf, ZH Switzerland

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Diagnosis during flight

Together with teams from England and Germany, Empa researchers developed a monitoring system for aircraft components. In the future, minor damage could be detected and monitored during flight without the aircraft having to go into the hangar for...
15-Feb-2022 5:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 620229cf78938_IMG_20190701_172155.jpg

Building lean pays off

Super-insulating materials such as aerogels are expensive. At the same time, they offer a powerful advantage: the thinner the insulation of a building, the larger its usable area. An Empa research team shows when and where, even today, the use of...
8-Feb-2022 3:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Early detection of dementia

Alzheimer's and other dementias are among the most widespread diseases today. Diagnosis is complex and can often only be established with certainty late in the course of the disease. A team of Empa researchers, together with clinical partners, is...
3-Feb-2022 3:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61f7dadebcba7_TrianguleneChain_hres_copyright_Empa.jpg

Landmark research grant for quantum materials

Twelve years of intense work are now bearing fruit – researchers at Empa have developed unique carbon materials with quite astonishing, hitherto unattained electronic and magnetic properties, which one day could be used to build quantum computers...
31-Jan-2022 7:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Omicron unlikely to push health system to limits

Seemingly less hazardous than Delta, but significantly more infectious: The spread of the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus raises the question of whether it can push the healthcare system to its breaking point. Empa researchers have...
27-Jan-2022 3:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61efd84fb6261_Forscher im Schnee.jpg

Plastic snowfall in the Alps

In a large-scale fundraising campaign, popular YouTubers like Mister Beast and Mark Rober are currently trying to rid the oceans of almost 14,000 tonnes of plastic waste. That's about 0.15 per cent of the amount that ends up in the oceans every...
25-Jan-2022 5:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61e98de4627b7_Wasserstoff-Biogas-LKW_Migros-Basel_ohne Kran.jpg

Operating truck fleets with lowest possible emissions

The navigation software group HERE is taking over a software tool developed by Migros and Empa and making it available worldwide. The tool can be used to calculate the CO2 emissions of trucks with different powertrain systems for any route. It can...
20-Jan-2022 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61e9907a5e137_AAA-2022head.jpg

Aerogel Architecture Award 2022

The competition starts on 19 January 2022 and includes construction projects with Aerogel all over the world.
20-Jan-2022 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: frischeFruechte_Aufmacher.jpg

Wood-based catalyst to keep fruit fresh

If different types of vegetables and fruits are stored together, they influence each other in the ripening process. This is due to ethylene, which is emitted by some plant-based foodstuff and accelerates ripening. To prevent excessive food waste...
11-Mar-2020 8:55 AM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

As an interdisciplinary research institute of the ETH Domain, Empa, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, conducts cutting-edge materials and technology research. Empa’s R&D activities focus on meeting the requirements of industry and the needs of society, and thus link applications-oriented research to the practical implementation of new ideas. As a result, Empa is capable of providing its partners with customized solutions that enhance their innovative edge and international competitiveness: Empa – The Place where Innovation Starts.

Contacts

Michael Hagmann
Head of Communications

 michael.hagmann@empa.ch

+41 58 765 45 92

Rainer Klose
Editor

 rainer.klose@empa.ch

+41 58 765 4733

Remy Niderost
Editor

 remigius.nideroest@empa.ch

+41 58 765 4598

Norbert Raabe
Editor

 norbert.raabe@empa.ch

+41587654454
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.29281