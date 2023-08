The Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL) is a Department of Energy, Office of Science, User Facility sponsored by the Biological and Environmental Research (BER) program.

At EMSL, our scientists focus on fundamental biological, environmental, and computational research. We collaborate on projects with researchers from academia, other government laboratories, and industry.

Scientists around the world can partner with us to use our world-class laboratory space, expertise, and equipment—for free—if their research proposal is accepted through our peer-review process. Opportunities to work with us are available throughout the year. For more information on submitting a proposal, visit emsl.pnnl.gov/proposals.