Study Shows Fish Consumption and Omega-3 Supplement Use Uncommon During Pregnancy
Children who lived in areas with higher levels of airborne lead in their first five years of life appeared to have slightly lower IQs and less self-control, with boys showing more sensitivity to lead exposure, according to a new study from the NIH...
The Utility of Dried Capillary Blood Spots for Exposome Research
An NIH Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Cohort study finds that certain organophosphate esters (OPEs) were linked to increased odds of preterm birth, especially in girls.
A new NIH ECHO Cohort study found that early breastfeeding, regardless of the mother’s weight, is linked to a lower risk of obesity in children between ages 2 and 6. The benefits appear stronger for children of mothers who had obesity before...
A study led by the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) in partnership with Vanderbilt University found no symptomatic or clinical benefit to taking the antidepressant fluvoxamine at a dosage of 100 mg twice daily for 13 days for the treatment of...
ECHO’s mission is to enhance the health of children for generations to come. ECHO investigators study the effects of a broad range of early environmental influences on child health and development. The program consists of 69 existing and ongoing observational studies and a pediatric clinical trials network. Research conducted through ECHO focuses on five key pediatric outcomes with a high public health impact: pre-, peri- and postnatal outcomes; upper and lower airway health; obesity; neurodevelopment; and positive health, such as happiness and a sense of well-being.