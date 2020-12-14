Downers Grove, IL USA

FAST Conference Draws 20 Pharmaceutical Companies and Raises Over $2.2 Million for Research on Angelman Syndrome

FAST (the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics) today announced that Virtually Unstoppable, their annual Summit & Gala benefitting Angelman syndrome (AS) raised over $2.2 million during their virtual two-day conference.
Penn Gene Therapy Pioneer Teams Up with FAST in Race to Cure Angelman Syndrome

A pioneer on the frontier of genetic medicine and his team at one of the nation’s top-five medical research schools have joined forces with FAST (Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics) to develop a treatment for the rare disorder Angelman...
Maiddy Dunigan

 maiddy@cureangelman.org

9165494466

Janet Falk
Chief Strategist

 JANET@JANETLFALK.COM

2126775770

Wendy Greenfield
Media Contact

 Wendy@CureAngelman.org

414-719-9100
