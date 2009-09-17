Feinstein Kean Healthcare

Our News on Newswise
Forum on Patient Access to Investigational Drugs
On Wednesday, September 30th, key stakeholders in the debate over access will convene in Washington, DC to share their perspectives in an interactive forum. The goal of this first-of-its-kind event is to provide a better understanding of the many...
17-Sep-2009 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Florida EMS and Fire Vehicles to Stock Cyanokit (R) 5g ANTIDOTE for Cyanide Poisoning
State officials desire quick-response emergency capability to treat suspected and known cyanide poisoning. Dey, L.P. today announced that the Florida Department of Health, Office of Emergency Operations, will stock Cyanokit (R) 5g (hydroxocobalamin...
29-May-2008 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Nebulized Formoterol Fumarate Has Comparable Pharmacokinetic & Pharmacodynamic Profile to DPI
Data presented today at the International Conference of the American Thoracic Society (ATS) demonstrate that Perforomist Inhalation Solution (formoterol fumarate inhalation solution; FFIS) has a pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic profile that is...
20-May-2008 10:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Clinical Trial Data for Perforomist (Formoterol Fumarate) Inhalation Solution Presented at International ATS Conference
Concomitant use of Nebulized Formoterol Fumarate and Tiotropium provides significant improvement in dyspnea, COPD symptoms and rescue medication use over tiotropium alone.
20-May-2008 10:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Study: Significantly Improved Bronchodilation & Symptom Control with Combo Therapy
A newly published study presents data demonstrating that patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), including emphysema and chronic bronchitis, experienced markedly improved bronchodilation and symptom control when treated with a...
20-May-2008 10:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Clinical Trial Data for Perforomist Inhalation Solution to be Presented at ATS
Clinical Trial Data for Perforomist Inhalation Solution to be Presented at
ATS on May 20, 2008. Data demonstrates safety and efficacy of first FDA-approved nebulized formoterol fumarate in patients with moderate to severe COPD.
16-May-2008 11:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Clinical Trials: Nebulized Formoterol Fumarate: Long-term & CV safety for COPD
Two Clinical Trials for Nebulized Formoterol Fumarate On Long-Term and Cardiovascular Safety in Treating COPD -- Data from two clinical safety trials included in NDA filing for Perforomistâ„¢ Inhalation Solution provided at CHEST 2007...
24-Oct-2007 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Clinical Trial Data: Safety/Efficacy of Concomitant Formoterol Fumarate/ Tiotropium Treatment for COPD
Clinical Trial Data on the Safety and Efficacy of Concomitant Formoterol Fumarate/ Tiotropium Treatment for COPD -- Data from Phase IIIb clinical study presented at CHEST 2007 on concomitant use of Perforomistâ„¢ Inhalation Solution with...
24-Oct-2007 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News