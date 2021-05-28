Batavia, IL USA

Dark Energy Survey releases most precise look at the universe’s evolution

The Dark Energy Survey collaboration has created the largest ever maps of the distribution and shapes of galaxies, tracing both ordinary and dark matter in the universe out to a distance of over 7 billion light years. The results are based on the...
ICARUS gets ready to fly

The ICARUS detector, part of Fermilab’s Short-Baseline Neutrino Program, will officially start its hunt for elusive sterile neutrinos this fall. The international collaboration led by Nobel laureate Carlo Rubbia successfully brought the detector...
Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics

A new robotics project named Argonaut at the Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory will share that same name and spirit of adventure. Argonaut’s mission will be to monitor conditions within ultracold particle detectors by...
Rock transportation system is ready for excavation of DUNE caverns

The Fermilab-hosted international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment will shoot the world’s most powerful beam of neutrinos from the Department of Energy’s Fermilab in Illinois to detectors 800 miles (1,300 kilometers) away at the Sanford...
First results from Fermilab’s Muon g-2 experiment strengthen evidence of new physics


Fermilab delivers final superconducting particle accelerator component for world’s most powerful laser

Fermilab gives a sendoff to the final superconducting component for the LCLS-II particle accelerator at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California. LCLS-II will be the world’s brightest and fastest X-ray laser. A partnership of particle...
Method for determining electron beam properties could help future ultraviolet, X-ray synchrotron light sources

Fermilab user and University of Chicago PhD candidate Ihar Lobach explains how his team used Fermilab’s IOTA electron storage ring to glean insights that can be difficult to obtain on an electron beam and how this proof of principle could benefit...
SpinQuest: Putting together the proton spin puzzle

SpinQuest is a collaboration of 50 individuals from 13 institutions from around the world. It starts at Fermilab’s Main Injector accelerator, which will fire our familiar protons at a polarized target. A quark from a proton in the proton beam and...
About

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory is America's premier particle physics and accelerator laboratory. We collaborate with scientists from around the world to perform pioneering research, operate world-leading particle accelerators and experiments, and develop technologies for science in support of U.S. industry.

Fermilab works on the world's most advanced particle accelerators and digs down to the smallest building blocks of matter, advancing knowledge of the fundamental nature of matter and energy.

The laboratory is operated by the Fermi Research Alliance for the U.S. Department of Energy. More information can be found at www.fnal.gov.

Contacts

Lauren Biron
Communication Specialist

 lbiron@fnal.gov

630-840-2326

Leah Hesla
Communication Specialist

 leah@fnal.gov

630-840-3351

Tracy Marc
Media relations manager
Particle physics

 tracym@fnal.gov

630-840-3351

Kurt Riesselmann
Head of Creative Services

 kurtr@fnal.gov

630-840-5681
DUNE prototype detector ArgonCube crosses the globe

The first module of the prototype pixel-based neutrino catcher developed for the Deep Underground Neutrino ...
30 Jun 2021

Classical composer David Biedenbender named Fermilab’s 2021 guest composer

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory has selected David Biedenbender as ...
28 Jun 2021

Visual artist Mark Hirsch named 2021 Fermilab artist-in-residence

Fermilab has selected California-based visual artist Mark Hirsch as its 2021-22 artist-in-residence. The pr...
28 Jun 2021

Fermilab’s Jay Theilacker wins award for technical contributions, leadership from Cryogenic Engineering Conference

The Cryogenic Engineering Conference has awarded Jay Theilacker the 2021 Samuel C. Collins Award. Theilacke...
24 Jun 2021

A minute with Aleksandra Ćiprijanović, astrophysicist

Whether in Serbia or Chicago, Fermilab postdoctoral researcher Aleksandra Ćiprijanović is working to unlo...
21 Jun 2021

Physicists achieve significant improvement in spotting accelerator-produced neutrinos in a cosmic haystack

Ground-breaking image reconstruction and analysis algorithms developed for surface-based MicroBooNE detecto...
09 Jun 2021

Joint appointment at JGU and Fermilab: Alfons Weber is JGU’s new W3 Professor of Experimental Particle Physics

Alfons Weber has achieved full professorship teaching Experimental Particle Physics at Johannes Gutenberg U...
07 Jun 2021

2 Fermilab scientists receive DOE Early Career Research Awards

The DOE’s Office of Science has selected two Fermilab scientists to receive the 2021 DOE Early Career Res...
27 May 2021

Construction crews start lowering equipment a mile underground for excavation for DUNE

How do you build a ship in a bottle? Everything necessary to construct the enormous Fermilab-hosted interna...
24 May 2021

