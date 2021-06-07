In many countries around the world, patients under age 50 are fighting, some dying, of colon and rectal cancers. Early-Age Onset Colorectal Cancer is an urgent issue in cancer research and patient care around the globe. We all want to know why this...

This Mental Health Awareness Month, Fight Colorectal Cancer, is urging the clinician and patient communities to take mental health seriously and connect patients with resources.

Fight Colorectal Cancer has published the findings of a multi-year research project titled, “Priorities of Unmet Needs for Those Affected by Colorectal Cancer: Considerations from a Series of Nominal Group Technique Sessions” in the Journal of...

Fight Colorectal Cancer presents abstract at Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium highlighting the need to address the barriers and opportunities for care within the colorectal cancer community during the COVID-19 pandemic

After nearly a decade of advocacy, the colorectal cancer community celebrates a major victory as the “Medicare loophole bill” passes the House and Senate, and gets signed into law.

The nation’s largest colorectal cancer advocacy organization keeps fighting to lower the screening age and increase access in Kentucky, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Texas.

Newly published manuscript explores risk factors and etiology of sporadic colon and rectal (colorectal) cancer in young adults.

Fight CRC’s Clinical Trial Finder App aims to make the web-based resource more accessible to Late-State, MSS colorectal cancer patients

