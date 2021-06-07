Our News on Newswise
Global Event Will Advance Early Age Onset Colorectal Cancer Research
In many countries around the world, patients under age 50 are fighting, some dying, of colon and rectal cancers. Early-Age Onset Colorectal Cancer is an urgent issue in cancer research and patient care around the globe. We all want to know why this...
7-Jun-2021 10:20 AM EDT
Mental Health Support: Study Reveals Huge Need Amongst Colorectal Cancer Patients
This Mental Health Awareness Month, Fight Colorectal Cancer, is urging the clinician and patient communities to take mental health seriously and connect patients with resources.
3-May-2021 10:35 AM EDT
Family and Caregiver Support Accounting for Unique Aspects of Care a Top Need of Colorectal Cancer Patients
Fight Colorectal Cancer has published the findings of a multi-year research project titled, “Priorities of Unmet Needs for Those Affected by Colorectal Cancer: Considerations from a Series of Nominal Group Technique Sessions” in the Journal of...
2-Mar-2021 5:00 PM EST
Fight CRC To Present Research Findings on The Impact of COVID-19 on the Colorectal Cancer Community at 2021 GI ASCO
Fight Colorectal Cancer presents abstract at Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium highlighting the need to address the barriers and opportunities for care within the colorectal cancer community during the COVID-19 pandemic
15-Jan-2021 12:30 PM EST
The Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act Is Signed Into Law
After nearly a decade of advocacy, the colorectal cancer community celebrates a major victory as the “Medicare loophole bill” passes the House and Senate, and gets signed into law.
28-Dec-2020 8:15 AM EST
Fight Colorectal Cancer Issues Four New State Grants to Support Colorectal Cancer Policy Change
The nation’s largest colorectal cancer advocacy organization keeps fighting to lower the screening age and increase access in Kentucky, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Texas.
10-Dec-2020 6:05 PM EST
Fight Colorectal Cancer Manuscript Investigating Colon and Rectal Cancer in Young Adults Published
Newly published manuscript explores risk factors and etiology of sporadic colon and rectal (colorectal) cancer in young adults.
1-Aug-2019 8:30 AM EDT
Fight Colorectal Cancer Launches “Clinical Trial Finder” Mobile App in Partnership with Flatiron Health
Fight CRC’s Clinical Trial Finder App aims to make the web-based resource more accessible to Late-State, MSS colorectal cancer patients
22-Apr-2019 11:05 AM EDT
Why Is Lowering The Colorectal Cancer Screening Age to 45 A Big Deal?
18-May-2021 11:45 AM EDT
Patient reactions to colorectal cancer estimated to become the leading cause of cancer-related deaths for those 20-49 by 2030
22-Apr-2021 1:55 PM EDT
Why Black women (and men) are dying of colorectal cancer at higher rates
7-Dec-2020 6:25 PM EST
Fight Colorectal Cancer Awards Grant to Researchers Studying Early-Age Onset Colorectal Cancer.
30-Oct-2018 11:05 AM EDT
Experts Available for Comment About New Colorectal Cancer Screening Age Guideline
30-May-2018 2:15 PM EDT