Our News on Newswise
FAU Teams Up with Technion – Israel Institute of Technology on NSF Grant
FAU has received a $309,527 grant from the National Science Foundation to spearhead the project that will involve experimental work carried out at Technion, and numerical simulations and machine learning tasks conducted at FAU.
1-Jul-2021 8:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
True Grit? Doesn’t Matter for Resistance Training in Men or Women
A study is the first to examine the relationship between grit and a muscular endurance performance task – specifically, the grueling back squat. The expectation was that a “gritty” person would perform more repetitions in a resistance training...
30-Jun-2021 12:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
FAU Lands $736,000 from NASA to Study the Coastal Carbon Budget from Space
If successful, this research in the Gulf of Mexico’s hypoxia region off the coasts of Texas and Louisiana may demonstrate not just the ability, but also the utility, of remote sensing as an observational technique for characterizing potentially...
29-Jun-2021 8:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
How Toxic is the Water’s Surface on Florida’s Indian River Lagoon?
Specific health effects of toxins on the water surface of the Indian River Lagoon are not fully understood. Scientists collected water samples during the 2018 wet and 2019 dry seasons and analyzed them. Results showed that concentrations of...
23-Jun-2021 5:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Language Trade-off? No, Bilingual Children Reliably Acquire English by Age 5
A first-of-its kind study in U.S.-born children from Spanish-speaking families finds that minority language exposure does not threaten the acquisition of English by children in the U.S. and that there is no trade-off between English and Spanish....
23-Jun-2021 8:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
New FAU Degree Programs Combine Nursing with AI and Biomedical Engineering
In the future, health care delivery systems and personnel will rely more on automation and artificial intelligence. It is likely that there will be a paradigm shift in the nursing field towards a more targeted, technologically advanced and...
21-Jun-2021 10:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Numerical Study First to Reveal Origin of ‘Motion of the Ocean’ in the Straits of Florida
Using a numerical model that simulates ocean currents, researchers are shedding light on the important “motion of the ocean” in the Straits of Florida. They have conducted a first-of-its-kind study identifying the mechanisms behind the formation...
17-Jun-2021 8:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Invention Uses Machine-learned Human Emotions to ‘Drive’ Autonomous Vehicles
A new technology for autonomous systems that is responsive to human emotions based on machine-learned human moods has earned a very competitive utility patent from the U.S.P.T.O. for FAU. This unique invention uses non-intrusive sensors to perceive...
16-Jun-2021 8:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
FAU Expert Answers Questions about COVID-19 Vaccines
FAU's Joanna Drowos, D.O., M.P.H., M.B.A., provides answers to some of the most frequently asked questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines.
31-Mar-2021 8:30 AM EDT
Trick-or-treat for Halloween? Here’s What You Need to Know
Terry Adirim, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., in FAU’s Schmidt College of Medicine, provides answers to some of the most frequently asked questions and offers helpful tips regarding COVID-19 and “trick-or-treating” during the pandemic.
8-Oct-2020 8:30 AM EDT
Back to School?
Dr. Terry Adirim provides answers to some of the most frequently asked questions regarding COVID-19 and return to school for school-age children. Adirim is a physician executive with senior leadership and executive experience in academic medicine...
21-Jul-2020 8:30 AM EDT
FAU Hurricane Evacuation Expert Available to Discuss Aftermath of Hurricane Michael
12-Oct-2018 4:30 PM EDT
FAU Research Experts Available to Discuss Red Tide, Harmful Algal Blooms Affecting Florida’s Coastlines
3-Oct-2018 10:30 AM EDT
FAU International Expert on Lewy Body Dementia Available to Discuss Recent Ted Turner Diagnosis
1-Oct-2018 5:05 PM EDT
Leading Neuroscientist Responds to Common Myths About Alzheimer’s Disease
Approximately 47 million people worldwide are living with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other dementias. One of the most prominent neuroscientists in the country has developed eight myths and truths about AD to shed light on this form of dementia...
4-Jun-2018 9:00 AM EDT
FAU Middle East Expert Available to Discuss Syria
11-Apr-2018 3:30 PM EDTSee All Experts