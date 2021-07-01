FAU has received a $309,527 grant from the National Science Foundation to spearhead the project that will involve experimental work carried out at Technion, and numerical simulations and machine learning tasks conducted at FAU.

A study is the first to examine the relationship between grit and a muscular endurance performance task – specifically, the grueling back squat. The expectation was that a “gritty” person would perform more repetitions in a resistance training...

If successful, this research in the Gulf of Mexico’s hypoxia region off the coasts of Texas and Louisiana may demonstrate not just the ability, but also the utility, of remote sensing as an observational technique for characterizing potentially...

Specific health effects of toxins on the water surface of the Indian River Lagoon are not fully understood. Scientists collected water samples during the 2018 wet and 2019 dry seasons and analyzed them. Results showed that concentrations of...

A first-of-its kind study in U.S.-born children from Spanish-speaking families finds that minority language exposure does not threaten the acquisition of English by children in the U.S. and that there is no trade-off between English and Spanish....

In the future, health care delivery systems and personnel will rely more on automation and artificial intelligence. It is likely that there will be a paradigm shift in the nursing field towards a more targeted, technologically advanced and...

Using a numerical model that simulates ocean currents, researchers are shedding light on the important “motion of the ocean” in the Straits of Florida. They have conducted a first-of-its-kind study identifying the mechanisms behind the formation...

A new technology for autonomous systems that is responsive to human emotions based on machine-learned human moods has earned a very competitive utility patent from the U.S.P.T.O. for FAU. This unique invention uses non-intrusive sensors to perceive...

