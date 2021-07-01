Boca Raton, FL USA

FAU Teams Up with Technion – Israel Institute of Technology on NSF Grant

FAU has received a $309,527 grant from the National Science Foundation to spearhead the project that will involve experimental work carried out at Technion, and numerical simulations and machine learning tasks conducted at FAU.
1-Jul-2021

True Grit? Doesn’t Matter for Resistance Training in Men or Women

A study is the first to examine the relationship between grit and a muscular endurance performance task – specifically, the grueling back squat. The expectation was that a “gritty” person would perform more repetitions in a resistance training...
30-Jun-2021

FAU Lands $736,000 from NASA to Study the Coastal Carbon Budget from Space

If successful, this research in the Gulf of Mexico’s hypoxia region off the coasts of Texas and Louisiana may demonstrate not just the ability, but also the utility, of remote sensing as an observational technique for characterizing potentially...
29-Jun-2021

How Toxic is the Water’s Surface on Florida’s Indian River Lagoon?

Specific health effects of toxins on the water surface of the Indian River Lagoon are not fully understood. Scientists collected water samples during the 2018 wet and 2019 dry seasons and analyzed them. Results showed that concentrations of...
23-Jun-2021

Language Trade-off? No, Bilingual Children Reliably Acquire English by Age 5

A first-of-its kind study in U.S.-born children from Spanish-speaking families finds that minority language exposure does not threaten the acquisition of English by children in the U.S. and that there is no trade-off between English and Spanish....
23-Jun-2021

New FAU Degree Programs Combine Nursing with AI and Biomedical Engineering

In the future, health care delivery systems and personnel will rely more on automation and artificial intelligence. It is likely that there will be a paradigm shift in the nursing field towards a more targeted, technologically advanced and...
21-Jun-2021

Numerical Study First to Reveal Origin of ‘Motion of the Ocean’ in the Straits of Florida

Using a numerical model that simulates ocean currents, researchers are shedding light on the important “motion of the ocean” in the Straits of Florida. They have conducted a first-of-its-kind study identifying the mechanisms behind the formation...
17-Jun-2021

Invention Uses Machine-learned Human Emotions to ‘Drive’ Autonomous Vehicles

A new technology for autonomous systems that is responsive to human emotions based on machine-learned human moods has earned a very competitive utility patent from the U.S.P.T.O. for FAU. This unique invention uses non-intrusive sensors to perceive...
16-Jun-2021


FAU Expert Answers Questions about COVID-19 Vaccines

FAU's Joanna Drowos, D.O., M.P.H., M.B.A., provides answers to some of the most frequently asked questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines.
31-Mar-2021

Trick-or-treat for Halloween? Here’s What You Need to Know

Terry Adirim, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., in FAU’s Schmidt College of Medicine, provides answers to some of the most frequently asked questions and offers helpful tips regarding COVID-19 and “trick-or-treating” during the pandemic.
8-Oct-2020

Back to School?

Dr. Terry Adirim provides answers to some of the most frequently asked questions regarding COVID-19 and return to school for school-age children. Adirim is a physician executive with senior leadership and executive experience in academic medicine...
21-Jul-2020

FAU Hurricane Evacuation Expert Available to Discuss Aftermath of Hurricane Michael

12-Oct-2018

FAU Research Experts Available to Discuss Red Tide, Harmful Algal Blooms Affecting Florida’s Coastlines

3-Oct-2018

FAU International Expert on Lewy Body Dementia Available to Discuss Recent Ted Turner Diagnosis

1-Oct-2018

Leading Neuroscientist Responds to Common Myths About Alzheimer’s Disease

Approximately 47 million people worldwide are living with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other dementias. One of the most prominent neuroscientists in the country has developed eight myths and truths about AD to shed light on this form of dementia...
4-Jun-2018

FAU Middle East Expert Available to Discuss Syria

11-Apr-2018

About

Florida Atlantic University is a multi-campus public research university that pursues excellence in its missions of research, scholarship, creative activity, teaching, and active engagement with its communities.

Contacts

Gisele Galoustian
Media Relations Director, Research

 ggaloust@fau.edu

561-297-2676

Lynn Laurenti
Chief Speechwriter and University Historian

 laurenti@fau.edu

561-297-4422

Lisa Metcalf
Chief Press Officer

 lmetcalf@fau.edu

561-297-3022
