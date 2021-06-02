Seattle, WA USA

Tip Sheet: Massive unmet needs in COVID-19 treatment, osteoporosis drugs for breast cancer, new bladder cancer target — and AIDS at 40

SEATTLE — June 2, 2021 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news. If you are covering news at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (June 4-8), check out our ASCO page highlighting Fred...
2-Jun-2021

Fred Hutch announces 12 recipients of Dr. Eddie Méndez award

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center has announced 12 recipients of the 2021 Dr. Eddie Méndez award, honoring a physician-scientist and cherished colleague at Fred Hutch. The recipients are postdoctoral researchers from across the U.S. with...
19-May-2021

Tip Sheet: Latest research on COVID-19, health disparities, antibodies to parainfluenza, and neuron function

SEATTLE — May 4, 2021 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news.If you are covering news at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, American Society of Clinical Oncology, or other conferences, feel...
4-May-2021

Tip Sheet: New COVID-19 transmission study, returning to school, video of biorepositories — and a new weight loss study

SEATTLE —  April 2, 2021 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news. April is National Minority Health Month, with a focus on the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 on communities of color. See more details...
2-Apr-2021

Tip Sheet: Diversity in vaccine clinical trials, behind-the-scenes look at COVID-19 biostats, new cell therapy approved, plus meet ‘Megasphaera hutchinsoni’

SEATTLE —  March 2, 2021 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news with links for additional background and media contacts.March is Women’s History month. We’d like to honor Dottie Thomas, known as the...
2-Mar-2021

Fred Hutch statement regarding the FDA approval of CD19 immunotherapy, lisocabtagene maraleucel

SEATTLE — Feb. 5, 2021 — Today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the chimeric antigen receptor immunotherapy, Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel or liso-cel), for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large...
5-Feb-2021

Tip Sheet: COVID-19 vaccines, SARS-CoV-2 mutations, shedding pandemic pounds – and nematode nerve cells

SEATTLE —Feb. 4, 2021 —Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news with links for additional background and media contacts.We are looking forward to the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings, to be held...
4-Feb-2021

Tip Sheet: Looking ahead to 2021, COVID-19 vaccines, improving health outcomes — and more

SEATTLE —Jan. 6, 2020 —Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news with links for additional background and media contacts.Scientists predict progress against COVID-19, cancer in 2021 Just as the COVID-19 pandemic...
6-Jan-2021


Newswise: David_Maloney_2017-Robert_Hood_FHNS.jpg

NEJM to Pub 2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Studies. David Maloney, Head of Fred Hutch Clinical Immunotherapy Research, Can Discuss

8-Dec-2017

Newswise: David_Maloney_FDA_Statement.jpg

Fred Hutch statement on FDA’s CAR T-cell decision

18-Oct-2017

Newswise: David_Maloney_2017 -(Robert_Hood_FHNS).jpg

FDA's CTL019 Ruling Validates Importance of Similar Lifesaving Cellular Immunotherapies Currently Being Developed and Tested by Fred Hutch and Other NCI-Designated Cancer Centers

30-Aug-2017

Newswise: Eric_Holland.jpg

Fred Hutch Glioblastoma Experts Available to Discuss Diagnosis, Treatment Options and the Latest Research

20-Jul-2017

Newswise: Duggan_Catherine.jpg

Embargoed Research: In Fred Hutch Study, Obese Women Who Lost Weight Significantly Lowered Levels of Proteins in the Blood That Help Certain Tumors Grow

12-Jul-2016

Newswise: RuthEtzioni.jpg

Fred Hutch Expert Available to Discuss New Recommendations for Colorectal Cancer Screening

15-Jun-2016

Newswise: GaryLyman.jpg

Fred Hutch Expert Available to Discuss NEJM Article on Biomarker Tests for Molecularly Targeted Therapies

Gary H. Lyman, MD, MPH, an internationally recognized oncologist and health economist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and a member of a committee of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM), is available to...
14-Jun-2016

Newswise: AmandaPaulovich_229451.jpg

Expert Available to Discuss New Study About the Future of Personalized Breast Cancer Treatment

If you’re seeking an expert to discuss a new study (in Nature) about the future of personalized breast cancer treatment, Dr. Amanda (Mandy) Paulovich, Oncologist and Geneticist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and one of the study’s...
25-May-2016

About

At Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, home to three Nobel laureates, interdisciplinary teams of world-renowned scientists seek new and innovative ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases. Fred Hutch’s pioneering work in bone marrow transplantation led to the development of immunotherapy, which harnesses the power of the immune system to treat cancer with minimal side effects. An independent, nonprofit research institute based in Seattle, Fred Hutch houses the nation’s first and largest cancer prevention research program, as well as the clinical coordinating center of the Women’s Health Initiative and the international headquarters of the HIV Vaccine Trials Network. Private contributions are essential for enabling Fred Hutch scientists to explore novel research opportunities that lead to important medical breakthroughs. For more information visit www.fredhutch.org or follow Fred Hutch on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Contacts

Shelby Barnes
Sr Director Communications

 mrbarnes@fredhutch.org

206-667-1455

Claire Hudson
Communications Manager

 crhudson@fredhutch.org

206-667-7365

Molly McElroy
Communications Manager
science

 mwmcelro@fredhutch.org

206-667-6651

David Patton
Senior Director Content Strategy

 dpatton@fredhutch.org

206-667-3503

Sandy Van
Public Relations Consultant

 sandy@prpacific.com

808-526-1708

Kat Wynn
Communications Specialist
General

 kwynn@fredhutch.org

360-675-2758
