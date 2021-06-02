Our News on Newswise
Tip Sheet: Massive unmet needs in COVID-19 treatment, osteoporosis drugs for breast cancer, new bladder cancer target — and AIDS at 40
SEATTLE — June 2, 2021 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news. If you are covering news at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (June 4-8), check out our ASCO page highlighting Fred...
Fred Hutch announces 12 recipients of Dr. Eddie Méndez award
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center has announced 12 recipients of the 2021 Dr. Eddie Méndez award, honoring a physician-scientist and cherished colleague at Fred Hutch. The recipients are postdoctoral researchers from across the U.S. with...
Tip Sheet: Latest research on COVID-19, health disparities, antibodies to parainfluenza, and neuron function
SEATTLE — May 4, 2021 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news.If you are covering news at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, American Society of Clinical Oncology, or other conferences, feel...
Tip Sheet: New COVID-19 transmission study, returning to school, video of biorepositories — and a new weight loss study
SEATTLE — April 2, 2021 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news. April is National Minority Health Month, with a focus on the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 on communities of color. See more details...
Tip Sheet: Diversity in vaccine clinical trials, behind-the-scenes look at COVID-19 biostats, new cell therapy approved, plus meet ‘Megasphaera hutchinsoni’
SEATTLE — March 2, 2021 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news with links for additional background and media contacts.March is Women’s History month. We’d like to honor Dottie Thomas, known as the...
Fred Hutch statement regarding the FDA approval of CD19 immunotherapy, lisocabtagene maraleucel
SEATTLE — Feb. 5, 2021 — Today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the chimeric antigen receptor immunotherapy, Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel or liso-cel), for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large...
Tip Sheet: COVID-19 vaccines, SARS-CoV-2 mutations, shedding pandemic pounds – and nematode nerve cells
SEATTLE —Feb. 4, 2021 —Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news with links for additional background and media contacts.We are looking forward to the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings, to be held...
Tip Sheet: Looking ahead to 2021, COVID-19 vaccines, improving health outcomes — and more
SEATTLE —Jan. 6, 2020 —Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news with links for additional background and media contacts.Scientists predict progress against COVID-19, cancer in 2021 Just as the COVID-19 pandemic...
NEJM to Pub 2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Studies. David Maloney, Head of Fred Hutch Clinical Immunotherapy Research, Can Discuss
Fred Hutch statement on FDA’s CAR T-cell decision
FDA's CTL019 Ruling Validates Importance of Similar Lifesaving Cellular Immunotherapies Currently Being Developed and Tested by Fred Hutch and Other NCI-Designated Cancer Centers
Fred Hutch Glioblastoma Experts Available to Discuss Diagnosis, Treatment Options and the Latest Research
Embargoed Research: In Fred Hutch Study, Obese Women Who Lost Weight Significantly Lowered Levels of Proteins in the Blood That Help Certain Tumors Grow
Fred Hutch Expert Available to Discuss New Recommendations for Colorectal Cancer Screening
Fred Hutch Expert Available to Discuss NEJM Article on Biomarker Tests for Molecularly Targeted Therapies
Gary H. Lyman, MD, MPH, an internationally recognized oncologist and health economist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and a member of a committee of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM), is available to...
Expert Available to Discuss New Study About the Future of Personalized Breast Cancer Treatment
If you’re seeking an expert to discuss a new study (in Nature) about the future of personalized breast cancer treatment, Dr. Amanda (Mandy) Paulovich, Oncologist and Geneticist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and one of the study’s...
