Paul Marik, MD, one of the world’s leading critical care physicians and the Director of the ICU at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, part of Sentara Healthcare, was in a Virginia courtroom fighting to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients while...

Arguments over a complaint filed in the Circuit Court for the City of Norfolk, Virginia, were presented today to decide if patients of one of the world’s most published critical care physicians can be given lifesaving treatments for COVID-19 that...

After filing a complaint in the Circuit Court for the City of Norfolk, Virginia on November 9, Paul Marik, MD, one of the most highly published critical care physicians in the world and the Director of the ICU at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital...

The Complaint filed on November 9, 2021 in the Circuit Court for the City of Norfolk, Virginia states that Sentara Healthcare is “preventing terminally ill COVID patients from exercising their right to choose and to receive safe, potentially...

The FLCCC Alliance to host program with special guests, including patients & their families who’ve fought legal battles to get access to life-saving treatments for COVID

The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of highly published, world-renowned critical care physicians and scholars, and the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Group (BIRD), a U.K. based group of medical and...

FLCCC Alliance calls for whistleblower to step forward from within WHO, the FDA, the NIH, Merck, or Unitaid to counter this misrepresentation

After the Most Comprehensive Review to Date, a Panel of Leading Medical Experts Conclude that Ivermectin Should be Systematically and Globally Adopted for the Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19

