Hospital Retaliates by Suspending Top ICU Dr. for Lawsuit He Filed to use Safe & Effective Treatments on COVID-19 Patients
Paul Marik, MD, one of the world’s leading critical care physicians and the Director of the ICU at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, part of Sentara Healthcare, was in a Virginia courtroom fighting to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients while...
22-Nov-2021 5:00 PM EST
Judge Hears Case Filed by Renowned ICU Doctor: Do Doctors or Administrators Decide Treatment for Critically Ill COVID Patients?
Arguments over a complaint filed in the Circuit Court for the City of Norfolk, Virginia, were presented today to decide if patients of one of the world’s most published critical care physicians can be given lifesaving treatments for COVID-19 that...
19-Nov-2021 8:30 AM EST
Court Hearing Set in World-Leading ICU Doctor’s Lawsuit to Decide if Doctors or Hospital Administrators Determine Treatment for Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients
After filing a complaint in the Circuit Court for the City of Norfolk, Virginia on November 9, Paul Marik, MD, one of the most highly published critical care physicians in the world and the Director of the ICU at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital...
17-Nov-2021 9:00 AM EST
World’s Leading ICU Doctor Files Lawsuit Against Hospital System After Being Barred from Administering Safe and Effective COVID-19 Treatments
The Complaint filed on November 9, 2021 in the Circuit Court for the City of Norfolk, Virginia states that Sentara Healthcare is “preventing terminally ill COVID patients from exercising their right to choose and to receive safe, potentially...
9-Nov-2021 6:30 PM EST
Health Agencies Continue to Fail the Public, Causing People to File Suits for Access to Treatments to Save Loved Ones
The FLCCC Alliance to host program with special guests, including patients & their families who’ve fought legal battles to get access to life-saving treatments for COVID
8-Sep-2021 8:55 AM EDT
Joint Statement of the FLCCC Alliance and British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Group on Retraction of Early Research on Ivermectin
The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of highly published, world-renowned critical care physicians and scholars, and the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Group (BIRD), a U.K. based group of medical and...
16-Jul-2021 5:05 PM EDT
FLCCC Statement on the Irregular Actions of Public Health Agencies & the Disinformation Campaign Against Ivermectin
FLCCC Alliance calls for whistleblower to step forward from within WHO, the FDA, the NIH, Merck, or Unitaid to counter this misrepresentation
13-May-2021 7:05 PM EDT
Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19
After the Most Comprehensive Review to Date, a Panel of Leading Medical Experts Conclude that
Ivermectin Should be Systematically and Globally Adopted for the Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19
6-May-2021 2:15 PM EDT
