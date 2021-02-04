After nearly five years of fabrication and a battery of rigorous testing and troubleshooting, General Atomics (GA) has completed the first major milestone in one of the United States’ largest contributions to the ITER fusion project in France....

Researchers from the DIII-D National Fusion Facility are preparing to support their colleagues at the National Spherical Tokamak Experiment-Upgrade (NSTX-U) at the U.S Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) in a...

Researchers at the DIII-D National Fusion Facility recently achieved a scientific first when they used machine learning calculations to automatically prevent fusion plasma disruptions in real time, while simultaneously optimizing the plasma for peak...

The U.S. Department of Energy has finalized a five-year cooperative agreement with General Atomics to operate the DIII-D National Fusion Facility, the country's largest magnetic fusion research facility.

“Super H Mode” experiments demonstrate record fusion performance

Speaking at the White House Summit on Nuclear Energy today, physicist Dr. Christina Back of General Atomics (GA) highlighted the urgency of developing next-generation fast-gas reactors with new materials to enhance safety and ensure energy security.

