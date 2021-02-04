Our News on Newswise
General Atomics Completes Fabrication and Testing of First ITER Central Solenoid Module
After nearly five years of fabrication and a battery of rigorous testing and troubleshooting, General Atomics (GA) has completed the first major milestone in one of the United States’ largest contributions to the ITER fusion project in France....
4-Feb-2021 4:15 PM EST
DIII-D Scientists to Work with PPPL to Find a Path to Sustained Fusion Energy
Researchers from the DIII-D National Fusion Facility are preparing to support their colleagues at the National Spherical Tokamak Experiment-Upgrade (NSTX-U) at the U.S Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) in a...
22-Oct-2020 6:15 PM EDT
DIII-D Researchers Use Machine Learning to Steer Fusion Plasmas Near Operational Limits
Researchers at the DIII-D National Fusion Facility recently achieved a scientific first when they used machine learning calculations to automatically prevent fusion plasma disruptions in real time, while simultaneously optimizing the plasma for peak...
30-Jan-2020 1:50 PM EST
DIII-D National Fusion Facility Receives Five-Year Funding Award from Department of Energy
The U.S. Department of Energy has finalized a five-year cooperative agreement with General Atomics to operate the DIII-D National Fusion Facility, the country's largest magnetic fusion research facility.
8-Nov-2019 12:05 PM EST
Recent Breakthrough on DIII-D Enables Major Step Toward Economical Fusion Energy
“Super H Mode” experiments demonstrate record fusion performance
28-Jun-2019 9:00 AM EDT
General Atomics Physicist at White House Energy Summit
Speaking at the White House Summit on Nuclear Energy today, physicist Dr. Christina Back of General Atomics (GA) highlighted the urgency of developing next-generation fast-gas reactors with new materials to enhance safety and ensure energy security.
6-Nov-2015 6:15 PM EST
