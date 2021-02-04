San Diego, CA USA

General Atomics Completes Fabrication and Testing of First ITER Central Solenoid Module

After nearly five years of fabrication and a battery of rigorous testing and troubleshooting, General Atomics (GA) has completed the first major milestone in one of the United States’ largest contributions to the ITER fusion project in France....
4-Feb-2021

DIII-D Scientists to Work with PPPL to Find a Path to Sustained Fusion Energy

Researchers from the DIII-D National Fusion Facility are preparing to support their colleagues at the National Spherical Tokamak Experiment-Upgrade (NSTX-U) at the U.S Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) in a...
22-Oct-2020

DIII-D Researchers Use Machine Learning to Steer Fusion Plasmas Near Operational Limits

Researchers at the DIII-D National Fusion Facility recently achieved a scientific first when they used machine learning calculations to automatically prevent fusion plasma disruptions in real time, while simultaneously optimizing the plasma for peak...
30-Jan-2020

DIII-D National Fusion Facility Receives Five-Year Funding Award from Department of Energy

The U.S. Department of Energy has finalized a five-year cooperative agreement with General Atomics to operate the DIII-D National Fusion Facility, the country's largest magnetic fusion research facility.
8-Nov-2019

Recent Breakthrough on DIII-D Enables Major Step Toward Economical Fusion Energy

“Super H Mode” experiments demonstrate record fusion performance
28-Jun-2019

General Atomics Physicist at White House Energy Summit

Speaking at the White House Summit on Nuclear Energy today, physicist Dr. Christina Back of General Atomics (GA) highlighted the urgency of developing next-generation fast-gas reactors with new materials to enhance safety and ensure energy security.
6-Nov-2015


About

General Atomics pioneers technologies with the potential to change the world. Since the dawn of the atomic age, GA’s innovations have advanced the state of the art across the full spectrum of science and technology – from nuclear energy and defense to medicine and high-performance computing. Behind a talented global team of scientists, engineers, and professionals, GA delivers safe, sustainable, and economical solutions to meet growing global demands.

Contacts

Greg Cunningham
Strategic Communications

 gregory.s.cunningham@ga.com

8584553474
