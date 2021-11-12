A study by Geoffrey Westrich,MD, and colleagues at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) found knee replacement performed with robotic assistance led to a lower complication rate in the first three months following surgery.

Studies by Dr. Geoffrey Westrich and colleagues at HSS have found that the dual mobility prosthesis reduces the risk of dislocation, one of the most common complications after hip replacement surgery.

A newer uncemented knee replacement could last longer than traditional implants.

Advances in technology, surgical technique and pain management over the past few years have made outpatient hip or knee replacement a viable option for patients who meet certain criteria. Geoffrey Westirch, MD, a joint replacement specialist at...

Robotic-assisted knee replacement allows for optimal alignment and positioning of the knee implant, as well as optimal ligament balancing. This is critically important for the best outcome and long-term success of the surgery, according to Geoffrey...

John Schieck wanted to dance at his daughter’s wedding, and he wasn’t going to let the pandemic stop him. But his severely arthritic hip was another matter. So, when the Long Island resident learned he could schedule a hip replacement when...

