Study Finds Knee Replacement with Robotic Assistance Leads to Lower Complication Rate First 90 Days After Surgery
A study by Geoffrey Westrich,MD, and colleagues at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) found knee replacement performed with robotic assistance led to a lower complication rate in the first three months following surgery.
Dual Mobility Hip Replacement Does Double Duty: Relieves Pain and Reduces Risk of Dislocation
Studies by Dr. Geoffrey Westrich and colleagues at HSS have found that the dual mobility prosthesis reduces the risk of dislocation, one of the most common complications after hip replacement surgery.
No Cement? No Problem. Uncemented Knee Replacement Could Last Longer
A newer uncemented knee replacement could last longer than traditional implants.
Is Outpatient Joint Replacement Surgery Right for Me?
Advances in technology, surgical technique and pain management over the past few years have made outpatient hip or knee replacement a viable option for patients who meet certain criteria. Geoffrey Westirch, MD, a joint replacement specialist at...
Robotics Transforms Knee Replacement Surgery
Robotic-assisted knee replacement allows for optimal alignment and positioning of the knee implant, as well as optimal ligament balancing. This is critically important for the best outcome and long-term success of the surgery, according to Geoffrey...
Pandemic Didn’t Stop Dad from Hip Replacement So He Could Dance at Daughter’s Wedding
John Schieck wanted to dance at his daughter’s wedding, and he wasn’t going to let the pandemic stop him. But his severely arthritic hip was another matter.
So, when the Long Island resident learned he could schedule a hip replacement when...
Considering More Than One Joint Replacement to Relieve Arthritis Pain?
When Lorry Graham needed multiple joint replacement surgeries for severe arthritis pain, she turned to Dr. Geoffrey Westrich at Hospital for Special Surgery. Mrs. Graham, who jokingly refers to herself as a "bionic woman," and Dr. Westrich explain...
