New Report Offers National Blueprint for Strengthening Family Planning Services in Medicaid Managed Care

A new report by researchers at the George Washington University lays out a blueprint for policies that can strengthen family planning for millions of Medicaid beneficiaries enrolled in Medicaid managed care.
17-Jun-2021

Researchers Shed Light on the Evolution of Extremist Groups

Early online support for the Boogaloos, one of the groups implicated in the January 2021 attack on the United States Capitol, followed the same mathematical pattern as ISIS, despite the stark ideological, geographical and cultural differences...
17-May-2021

The George Washington University Announces New Director of the Project for Media and National Security

The GW School of Media and Public Affairs has selected longtime Pentagon correspondent and editor for The New York Times Thom Shanker as new director of the Project for Media and National Security beginning June 7, 2021.
12-May-2021

RCHN Community Health Foundation Awards $7 Million to George Washington University’s Geiger Gibson Program in Community Health Policy

The RCHN Community Health Foundation has awarded $7 million to the Geiger Gibson Program in Community Health at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, the nation’s leading academic program focusing on community...
11-May-2021

After 17 Years Underground, the Brood X Cicadas are Coming!

George Washington University researchers are studying the impact of the cicadas on the ecosystem and environment.
4-May-2021

Large Number of Americans Reported Financial Anxiety and Stress Even Before the Pandemic

A substantial number of adults in the United States between the ages of 21 and 62 felt anxiety and stress about their personal finances well before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report published today by the Global Financial...
28-Apr-2021

Survey Launched to Learn More about Deaths Tied to Hurricane Maria

Researchers at the George Washington University and the University of Puerto Rico will launch a first-of-its-kind survey to investigate the causes of deaths that occurred during the first two weeks after Hurricane Maria. The fact-finding mission...
22-Apr-2021

Arthur S. Flemming Awards Honor Outstanding Federal Employees

Twelve exceptional public servants representing a diverse array of federal agencies will be honored at the 72nd annual Arthur S. Flemming Awards. The winners are recognized for performing outstanding service in the fields of applied science and...
15-Apr-2021


