New Report Offers National Blueprint for Strengthening Family Planning Services in Medicaid Managed Care
A new report by researchers at the George Washington University lays out a blueprint for policies that can strengthen family planning for millions of Medicaid beneficiaries enrolled in Medicaid managed care.
17-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Researchers Shed Light on the Evolution of Extremist Groups
Early online support for the Boogaloos, one of the groups implicated in the January 2021 attack on the United States Capitol, followed the same mathematical pattern as ISIS, despite the stark ideological, geographical and cultural differences...
17-May-2021 9:45 AM EDT
The George Washington University Announces New Director of the Project for Media and National Security
The GW School of Media and Public Affairs has selected longtime Pentagon correspondent and editor for The New York Times Thom Shanker as new director of the Project for Media and National Security beginning June 7, 2021.
12-May-2021 7:05 AM EDT
RCHN Community Health Foundation Awards $7 Million to George Washington University’s Geiger Gibson Program in Community Health Policy
The RCHN Community Health Foundation has awarded $7 million to the Geiger Gibson Program in Community Health at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, the nation’s leading academic program focusing on community...
11-May-2021 10:00 AM EDT
After 17 Years Underground, the Brood X Cicadas are Coming!
George Washington University researchers are studying the impact of the cicadas on the ecosystem and environment.
4-May-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Large Number of Americans Reported Financial Anxiety and Stress Even Before the Pandemic
A substantial number of adults in the United States between the ages of 21 and 62 felt anxiety and stress about their personal finances well before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report published today by the Global Financial...
28-Apr-2021 9:40 AM EDT
Survey Launched to Learn More about Deaths Tied to Hurricane Maria
Researchers at the George Washington University and the University of Puerto Rico will launch a first-of-its-kind survey to investigate the causes of deaths that occurred during the first two weeks after Hurricane Maria. The fact-finding mission...
22-Apr-2021 11:50 AM EDT
Arthur S. Flemming Awards Honor Outstanding Federal Employees
Twelve exceptional public servants representing a diverse array of federal agencies will be honored at the 72nd annual Arthur S. Flemming Awards. The winners are recognized for performing outstanding service in the fields of applied science and...
15-Apr-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Questions About the Olympics Remain: GW Expert Available for Interviews
2-Jul-2021 12:40 PM EDT
GW Experts Available to Discuss Returning to the Office This Fall
30-Jun-2021 10:50 AM EDT
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: GW Experts Available
25-May-2021 10:40 AM EDT
The George Washington University has experts who can talk about various topics related to President Biden's speech on April 28.
23-Apr-2021 12:45 PM EDT
George Washington University Experts Available for Interviews on Climate Change, Air Pollution and Sustainability
16-Apr-2021 10:35 AM EDT
GW Law professor lends expertise to HBO’s “Allen v. Farrow”
12-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT
George Washington University Experts Available to Discuss Brood X Cicadas
24-Mar-2021 8:50 AM EDT
George Washington University Experts Available for Media Interviews on Former President Trump’s Impeachment Trial
5-Feb-2021 8:55 AM EST