A new report by researchers at the George Washington University lays out a blueprint for policies that can strengthen family planning for millions of Medicaid beneficiaries enrolled in Medicaid managed care.

Early online support for the Boogaloos, one of the groups implicated in the January 2021 attack on the United States Capitol, followed the same mathematical pattern as ISIS, despite the stark ideological, geographical and cultural differences...

The GW School of Media and Public Affairs has selected longtime Pentagon correspondent and editor for The New York Times Thom Shanker as new director of the Project for Media and National Security beginning June 7, 2021.

The RCHN Community Health Foundation has awarded $7 million to the Geiger Gibson Program in Community Health at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, the nation’s leading academic program focusing on community...

George Washington University researchers are studying the impact of the cicadas on the ecosystem and environment.

A substantial number of adults in the United States between the ages of 21 and 62 felt anxiety and stress about their personal finances well before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report published today by the Global Financial...

Researchers at the George Washington University and the University of Puerto Rico will launch a first-of-its-kind survey to investigate the causes of deaths that occurred during the first two weeks after Hurricane Maria. The fact-finding mission...

Twelve exceptional public servants representing a diverse array of federal agencies will be honored at the 72nd annual Arthur S. Flemming Awards. The winners are recognized for performing outstanding service in the fields of applied science and...

