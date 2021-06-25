Our News on Newswise
Backscatter Breakthrough Runs Near-Zero-Power IoT Communicators at 5G Speeds Everywhere
Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Nokia Bell Labs, and Heriot-Watt University have found a low-cost way for backscatter radios to support high-throughput communication and 5G-speed Gb/sec data transfer using only a single...
25-Jun-2021 3:55 PM EDT
Georgia Covid-19 Vaccine Dashboard Breaks Down Vaccination Trends by Race at County Level
A new Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for the state of Georgia shows vaccination rates among white residents are higher than those of Black residents in all large metro counties, as well as in around 70% of all Georgia counties.
25-Jun-2021 2:40 PM EDT
A Breakthrough in the Physics of Blood Clotting
New research by the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University published in the journal Biomaterials sheds new light on the mechanics and physics of blood clotting through modeling the dynamics at play during a still poorly understood...
7-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT
How An Elephant’s Trunk Manipulates Air to Eat and Drink
New research from Georgia Tech finds that elephants dilate their nostrils in order to create more space in their trunks, allowing them to store up to nine liters of water. They can also suck up three liters per second — a speed 30 times faster...
1-Jun-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Itch Insight: Skin Itch Mechanisms Differ on Hairless Versus Hairy Skin
Researchers at Georgia Tech have uncovered differences in itch on hairy versus non-hairy skin that could lead to more effective treatments for patients with persistent skin itching.
21-May-2021 11:25 AM EDT
Did Earth’s Early Rise in Oxygen Support The Evolution of Multicellular Life — or Suppress It?
Study offers significant new information on the correlations between oxygenation of the early Earth and the rise of large multicellular organisms. “We show that the effect of oxygen is more complex than previously imagined," said Will Ratcliff...
18-May-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Covid-19 Alters Gray Matter Volume in the Brain, New Study Shows
Study led by researchers at Georgia State University and Georgia Institute of Technology finds lower gray matter volume in the northern region of the brain is associated with a higher level of disability among Covid-19 patients, even six months...
11-May-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Breaching the Blood-Brain Barrier to Deliver Precious Payloads
RNA-based drugs may change the standard of care for many diseases, making personalized medicine a reality. So far these cost-effective, easy-to-manufacture drugs haven’t been very useful in treating brain tumors and other brain disease. But a team...
7-May-2021 11:35 AM EDT
Media Advisory: Georgia Tech Experts Available to Speak About Colonial Pipeline Attack
12-May-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Georgia Tech Faculty Available to Speak About the Covid-19 Crisis in India
6-May-2021 4:45 PM EDT
Who's ready for the holidays? E-commerce, package delivery experts available for your holiday shopping stories
11-Nov-2020 8:00 AM EST
On the roads again: Experts available for pandemic holiday season travel stories
11-Nov-2020 8:00 AM EST
Georgia Tech Researcher Explores Covid-19’s Impact on Child Welfare, Domestic Violence
2-Sep-2020 4:40 PM EDT
Expert: Devastating Hurricane Laura storm surge could push miles inland
26-Aug-2020 1:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 big picture: For many years, Pinar Keskinocak has studied how society and the nation handle pandemics.
23-Mar-2020 10:25 AM EDT
Planes, Trains, Automobiles: Experts to Round Out Your Holiday Travel Stories
18-Nov-2019 8:00 AM EST