Newswise: ImageOnePrototype.jpg

Backscatter Breakthrough Runs Near-Zero-Power IoT Communicators at 5G Speeds Everywhere

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Nokia Bell Labs, and Heriot-Watt University have found a low-cost way for backscatter radios to support high-throughput communication and 5G-speed Gb/sec data transfer using only a single...
Newswise: ResearcherswithDashboardResults.jpeg

Georgia Covid-19 Vaccine Dashboard Breaks Down Vaccination Trends by Race at County Level

A new Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for the state of Georgia shows vaccination rates among white residents are higher than those of Black residents in all large metro counties, as well as in around 70% of all Georgia counties.
Newswise: Firstauthorphotoinlab.jpg

A Breakthrough in the Physics of Blood Clotting

New research by the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University published in the journal Biomaterials sheds new light on the mechanics and physics of blood clotting through modeling the dynamics at play during a still poorly understood...
How An Elephant’s Trunk Manipulates Air to Eat and Drink

New research from Georgia Tech finds that elephants dilate their nostrils in order to create more space in their trunks, allowing them to store up to nine liters of water. They can also suck up three liters per second — a speed 30 times faster...
Newswise: Closeupresized.jpg

Itch Insight: Skin Itch Mechanisms Differ on Hairless Versus Hairy Skin

Researchers at Georgia Tech have uncovered differences in itch on hairy versus non-hairy skin that could lead to more effective treatments for patients with persistent skin itching.
Newswise: PCE3Web-nasa-early-earth.jpg

Did Earth’s Early Rise in Oxygen Support The Evolution of Multicellular Life — or Suppress It?

Study offers significant new information on the correlations between oxygenation of the early Earth and the rise of large multicellular organisms. “We show that the effect of oxygen is more complex than previously imagined," said Will Ratcliff...
Newswise: ResearcherPhotoMasked.jpg

Covid-19 Alters Gray Matter Volume in the Brain, New Study Shows

Study led by researchers at Georgia State University and Georgia Institute of Technology finds lower gray matter volume in the northern region of the brain is associated with a higher level of disability among Covid-19 patients, even six months...
Newswise: CostasandYutong.jpg

Breaching the Blood-Brain Barrier to Deliver Precious Payloads

RNA-based drugs may change the standard of care for many diseases, making personalized medicine a reality. So far these cost-effective, easy-to-manufacture drugs haven’t been very useful in treating brain tumors and other brain disease. But a team...
About

Georgia Tech will define the technological research university of the 21st century. As a result, we will be leaders in influencing major technological, social, and policy decisions that address critical global challenges. “What does Georgia Tech think?” will be a common question in research, business, the media, and government.

Technological change is fundamental to the advancement of the human condition. The Georgia Tech community—students, staff, faculty, and alumni—will realize our motto of “Progress and Service” through effectiveness and innovation in teaching and learning, our research advances, and entrepreneurship in all sectors of society. We will be leaders in improving the human condition in Georgia, the United States, and around the globe.

