Global Virus Network (GVN) Announces Eight Distinguished International Appointments to Board of Directors

The Global Virus Network (GVN), a coalition of the world’s leading medical virology research centers working together to prevent illness and death from viral disease, today announced the election of eight distinguished global leaders to its Board...
A Statement From the Leadership of the Global Virus Network on the Passing of Dr. John Martin

The Global Virus Network, the world’s leading coalition of virologists combatting current and emerging pandemic viral threats and viral causes of disease through international collaborative research response, mourns the passing of its good friend...
Global Virus Network (GVN) Catalyzes World Health Organization (WHO) to Officially Recognize HTLV-1 as Threatening Pathogen to Humans

During GVN’s 9th International Meeting in Melbourne, Australia on September 25-27, 2017 in partnership with the Peter Doherty Institute and the Institut Pasteur, researchers held impressive sessions on one of the most potent human carcinogens,...
Contacts

Nora Samaranayake
Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer

nsamaranayake@ihv.umaryland.edu

4438230613
