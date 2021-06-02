The Common Fund Data Ecosystem (CFDE) was established to provide the infrastructure needed to help solve key challenges facing DCCs. The CFDE portal, which is now live and open for data submissions, links multiple data platforms that have been...

Add to Favorites

Globus, a leading research data management service, today announced general availability of Globus for Microsoft OneDrive, which lets users connect OneDrive to their existing storage ecosystem and enables a unified interface for data transfer and...

Add to Favorites

Within weeks of Arecibo's collapse, the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) entered into an agreement with the University of Central Florida (UCF), the Engagement and Performance Operations Center (EPOC), the Arecibo Observatory, the...

Add to Favorites

Globus, the leading research data management platform, today announced the general availability of Globus for iRODS, offering researchers an enhanced solution for policy managed data preservation.

Add to Favorites

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Globus, which launched at SC10 as the “Globus Online.” Globus has grown to become an essential service for over 150,000 thousand researchers in 80 countries and has moved over one exabyte of data and 100...

Add to Favorites

The excerpts of the interviews on research data management as they first appeared in Science Node. The full interviews can be found on Globus.org/blog.

Add to Favorites

Globus, a leading research data management service, reached a huge milestone by breaking the exabyte barrier. While it took over 2,000 days for the service to transfer the first 200 petabytes (PB) of data, the last 200PB were moved in just 247 days....

Add to Favorites

Computational scientific research is no longer one-size-fits-all. The massive datasets created by today’s cutting-edge instruments and experiments — telescopes, particle accelerators, sensor networks and molecular simulations — aren’t best...

Add to Favorites