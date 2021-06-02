Chicago, IL USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

The NIH Common Fund Data Ecosystem Portal is Live

The Common Fund Data Ecosystem (CFDE) was established to provide the infrastructure needed to help solve key challenges facing DCCs. The CFDE portal, which is now live and open for data submissions, links multiple data platforms that have been...
2-Jun-2021 7:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Globus Announces Support for Microsoft OneDrive

Globus, a leading research data management service, today announced general availability of Globus for Microsoft OneDrive, which lets users connect OneDrive to their existing storage ecosystem and enables a unified interface for data transfer and...
12-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Globus Helps Preserve Precious Astronomy Data from the Arecibo Observatory

Within weeks of Arecibo's collapse, the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) entered into an agreement with the University of Central Florida (UCF), the Engagement and Performance Operations Center (EPOC), the Arecibo Observatory, the...
29-Apr-2021 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Globus for iRODS Connector Released

Globus, the leading research data management platform, today announced the general availability of Globus for iRODS, offering researchers an enhanced solution for policy managed data preservation.
16-Nov-2020 8:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Globus Celebrates Ten Years of Connecting the Research Universe

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Globus, which launched at SC10 as the “Globus Online.” Globus has grown to become an essential service for over 150,000 thousand researchers in 80 countries and has moved over one exabyte of data and 100...
10-Nov-2020 8:30 AM EST Add to Favorites

The state of the craft in research data management

The excerpts of the interviews on research data management as they first appeared in Science Node. The full interviews can be found on Globus.org/blog.
13-Oct-2020 8:10 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Globus Moves 1 Exabyte

Globus, a leading research data management service, reached a huge milestone by breaking the exabyte barrier. While it took over 2,000 days for the service to transfer the first 200 petabytes (PB) of data, the last 200PB were moved in just 247 days....
7-Oct-2020 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

NSF Grant Backs funcX — A Smart, Automated Delegator for Computational Research

Computational scientific research is no longer one-size-fits-all. The massive datasets created by today’s cutting-edge instruments and experiments — telescopes, particle accelerators, sensor networks and molecular simulations — aren’t best...
29-Jul-2020 7:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Globus is software-as-a-service for research data management, used by hundreds of research institutions and high-performance computing (HPC) facilities worldwide. The service enables secure, reliable file transfer, sharing, and data publication for managing data throughout the research lifecycle. Globus is an initiative of the University of Chicago, and is supported in part by funding from the Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and the Sloan Foundation. Visit us at www.globus.org.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Rob Mitchum
Communications Manager

 rmitchum@ci.uchicago.edu

773-484-9890

Vas Vasiliadis
Chief Customer Officer

 vas@uchicago.edu

773-702-5376

Mercedes Zavala
Billing

 mercedes@globus.org

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.95825