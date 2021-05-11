In support of National Hurricane Preparedness Week, the Gulf of Mexico Alliance encourages all Gulf Coast residents to get ready for the upcoming hurricane season. Individuals, families, and communities all have a role to play in reducing their risk...

Add to Favorites

Today, over 1,200 coastal scientists, managers, and professionals from federal and state agencies, academia, non-profits, and industry came together for a virtual event launching the new Gulf of Mexico Conference (GoMCon). The Gulf of Mexico...

Add to Favorites

The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is pleased to share several new projects as part of its ongoing Gulf Star Program. This year’s projects focus on supporting coastal resilience, underrepresented and underserved communities, citizen science water and...

Add to Favorites

Building on the success of the “Embrace the Gulf” 2020 campaign, the Gulf of Mexico Alliance is continuing the initiative this year with a new focus on improving the health of the Gulf. This year’s goal is to turn awareness into action through...

Add to Favorites

The Gulf of Mexico Alliance Tool Time with Dave starts August 4th. Sponsored by Esri, the virtual series features 8 interactive webinars on 24 of the latest resources for Gulf of Mexico.

Add to Favorites

The Homeowners Handbook to Prepare for Natural Disasters is a critical resource for anyone wanting to reduce the risks to their family and property from natural hazards. The handbook covers essential information on emergency preparedness, evacuation...

Add to Favorites

The Gulf of Mexico Alliance released the 2019 Gulf Star Program annual report. It showcases the successful results of the regional public-private partnership. Gulf Star funds projects related to seafood, habitat, water resources, and much more.

Add to Favorites

"Embrace the Gulf 2020" is a year-long positive awareness campaign to highlight the value and the vitality of the Gulf of Mexico region. It includes daily messages across several social media platforms.

Add to Favorites