Ocean Springs, MS USA

Gulf of Mexico Alliance Encourages Residents to Get Ready for Hurricane Season Using Disaster Preparedness Resources

In support of National Hurricane Preparedness Week, the Gulf of Mexico Alliance encourages all Gulf Coast residents to get ready for the upcoming hurricane season. Individuals, families, and communities all have a role to play in reducing their risk...
11-May-2021 11:00 AM EDT

Over 1,200 Coastal Scientists and Managers Engage During Virtual Gulf of Mexico Conference

Today, over 1,200 coastal scientists, managers, and professionals from federal and state agencies, academia, non-profits, and industry came together for a virtual event launching the new Gulf of Mexico Conference (GoMCon). The Gulf of Mexico...
14-Apr-2021 2:00 PM EDT

Gulf of Mexico Alliance Announces New Gulf Star Projects

The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is pleased to share several new projects as part of its ongoing Gulf Star Program. This year’s projects focus on supporting coastal resilience, underrepresented and underserved communities, citizen science water and...
23-Mar-2021 11:00 AM EDT

The Gulf of Mexico Alliance Continues to “Embrace the Gulf” Through Action in 2021

Building on the success of the “Embrace the Gulf” 2020 campaign, the Gulf of Mexico Alliance is continuing the initiative this year with a new focus on improving the health of the Gulf. This year’s goal is to turn awareness into action through...
17-Feb-2021 11:00 AM EST

Gulf of Mexico Alliance Kicks Off Virtual Tools Café in August

The Gulf of Mexico Alliance Tool Time with Dave starts August 4th. Sponsored by Esri, the virtual series features 8 interactive webinars on 24 of the latest resources for Gulf of Mexico.
15-Jul-2020 11:05 AM EDT

Homeowner Handbooks Help Prepare for Natural Disasters

The Homeowners Handbook to Prepare for Natural Disasters is a critical resource for anyone wanting to reduce the risks to their family and property from natural hazards. The handbook covers essential information on emergency preparedness, evacuation...
2-Jun-2020 9:00 AM EDT

Gulf of Mexico Alliance Gulf Star Program Yields Cumulative Results

The Gulf of Mexico Alliance released the 2019 Gulf Star Program annual report. It showcases the successful results of the regional public-private partnership. Gulf Star funds projects related to seafood, habitat, water resources, and much more.
11-Feb-2020 6:05 PM EST

The Gulf of Mexico Alliance Kicks Off “Embrace the Gulf 2020” Campaign

"Embrace the Gulf 2020" is a year-long positive awareness campaign to highlight the value and the vitality of the Gulf of Mexico region. It includes daily messages across several social media platforms.
7-Jan-2020 8:00 AM EST


About

The Gulf of Mexico Alliance (Alliance) is a partnership led by the five U.S. Gulf States. The mission is to collaboratively enhance the ecological and economic health of the region. The organization has six priority issues: Water Resources, Habitat Resources, Community Resilience, Data & Monitoring, Wildlife & Fisheries, and Education & Engagement.

