Predicting Tooth Loss
New research led by investigators at Harvard School of Dental Medicine suggests that machine learning tools can help identify those at greatest risk for tooth loss and refer them for further dental assessment in an effort to ensure early...
23-Jun-2021 6:05 PM EDT
New Analysis reveals link between birthdays and COVID-19 spread during the height of the pandemic
Risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection increased 30 percent for households with a recent birthday in counties with high rates of COVID-19
Findings suggest informal social gatherings such as birthday parties played role in infection spread at the height of...
17-Jun-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Gut Check
At a glance:
Researchers identify links between genetic makeup of bacteria in human gut and several human diseases
Clusters of bacterial genes present in conditions including cardiovascular illness, inflammatory bowel disease, liver cirrhosis,...
17-May-2021 5:30 PM EDT
2021 Warren Alpert Prize Awarded to Two Scientists for RNA Discoveries
The 2021 Warren Alpert Foundation Prize has been awarded to scientists Lynne Maquat and Joan Steitz for seminal discoveries in the biology and function of RNA, the workhorse molecule of cells. Their discoveries have reshaped the understanding of...
3-May-2021 4:00 PM EDT
Three Researchers Elected to the National Academy of Sciences
Three Harvard Medical School researchers recognized for distinguished achievements in research
27-Apr-2021 9:30 PM EDT
Hunger Cues
Research by investigators at Harvard Medical School illuminates the neurobiology that underlies food attraction and how hungry mice choose to pay attention to one object in their environment over another.
22-Apr-2021 8:35 AM EDT
No Cancer Left Behind
A $15 million gift to Harvard Medical School from the Bertarelli Foundation is boosting efforts to understand and combat rare cancers. Nine teams across the school and its affiliated hospitals describe their efforts to illuminate understudied...
6-Apr-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Study Identifies Concerning Delays in TB Diagnoses in the United States
Most delays ranged between 10 and 45 days, with a median of 24 days, after a visit to a doctor, which exceeds current World Health Organization recommendations of diagnosing and treating TB within two to three weeks of symptom onset
Delays were...
22-Mar-2021 3:50 PM EDT
