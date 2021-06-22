Reston, VA USA

Radiologist Characteristics Predict Performance in Screening Mammography

According to a new study, by the Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute and the American College of Radiology’s National Mammography Database Committee, the most influential radiologist characteristics impacting mammography interpretive...
22-Jun-2021

Radiologist Participation in Value-based Care Tripled Over 5 Years

This new Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute study found that radiologist participation in Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) increased over three-fold from 10.4% to 34.9% between 2013 and 2018. The...
21-May-2021

CT Colonography Rates Bolstered by US Preventive Service Task Force Recommendation

A new Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute study found a 50% increase in screening computed tomography colonography (CTC) rates after the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) announcement of the updated recommendation on colorectal...
24-Mar-2021

New Study Reveals Radiologists Now Perform the Majority of Lumbar Punctures in the Medicare Population

This new American Journal of Neurology (AJNR) study found that radiologists performed 54% of lumbar puncture procedures (LPs) in 2017, representing significant growth over the 14 year longitudinal study. This study evaluated trends in performance...
8-Mar-2021

Study Finds that 41% of Radiologists Changed Jobs Over 4 Years

A new Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute study showed that nearly 20% of radiologists separated from a practice in a single year, indicating that radiology is impacted by broader workforce trends toward job hopping. This Journal of American...
17-Nov-2020

New Study Exposes Potential Expansion Barriers to Functional MRI for Medicare Patients

A new Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute study found that functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) steadily increased from 2007-2014 but has now been static due to potential expansion barriers. This diagnostic imaging method is critical in...
23-Oct-2020

Physicians Practicing in Areas with High Malpractice Claims Order More Advanced Imaging

Researchers supported by the Neiman Health Policy Institute (NPHI) find that higher numbers of paid malpractice claims are associated with a subsequent increase in advanced imaging utilization. The Journal of American College of Radiology study...
5-Oct-2020

New Study Reveals 75% of Multiple Sclerosis Patients Face Financial Toxicity

A new study from Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute finds that over ¾ of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) patients face financial toxicity that often results in non-adherence to follow up care. This Multiple Sclerosis Journal study is the first of its...
8-Sep-2020


About

The Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute studies the value and role of radiology and radiologists in evolving health care delivery and payment systems. Neiman Institute research provides a foundation for evidence-based imaging policy to improve patient care and bolster efficient, effective use of health care resources.

Radiologists are being asked/required to participate in alternative payment models without data to ascertain their appropriate share of such payments and without knowledge of how to function appropriately in these non-traditional environments. The information needed to respond to the challenges posed is not currently available. The Institute helps all stakeholders understand the “value of radiology” and its role in the healthcare continuum.

The Institute provides accurate data to lawmakers, regulators and payers to help them make informed policy decisions that actually improve care and make it more efficient – rather than rely on current subjective, arbitrary, and blind cost-cutting. The Institute provides radiologists with data helpful in interactions with payers, hospitals and ACOs for capitation contracts and/or bundled episodes of care or other novel payment systems.

Contacts

Nichole Gay
Operations & Media Manager

 ngay@neimanhpi.org

703-648-1665
