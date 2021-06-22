Our News on Newswise
Radiologist Characteristics Predict Performance in Screening Mammography
According to a new study, by the Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute and the American College of Radiology’s National Mammography Database Committee, the most influential radiologist characteristics impacting mammography interpretive...
22-Jun-2021
Radiologist Participation in Value-based Care Tripled Over 5 Years
This new Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute study found that radiologist participation in Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) increased over three-fold from 10.4% to 34.9% between 2013 and 2018. The...
21-May-2021
CT Colonography Rates Bolstered by US Preventive Service Task Force Recommendation
A new Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute study found a 50% increase in screening computed tomography colonography (CTC) rates after the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) announcement of the updated recommendation on colorectal...
24-Mar-2021
New Study Reveals Radiologists Now Perform the Majority of Lumbar Punctures in the Medicare Population
This new American Journal of Neurology (AJNR) study found that radiologists performed 54% of lumbar puncture procedures (LPs) in 2017, representing significant growth over the 14 year longitudinal study. This study evaluated trends in performance...
8-Mar-2021
Study Finds that 41% of Radiologists Changed Jobs Over 4 Years
A new Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute study showed that nearly 20% of radiologists separated from a practice in a single year, indicating that radiology is impacted by broader workforce trends toward job hopping. This Journal of American...
17-Nov-2020
New Study Exposes Potential Expansion Barriers to Functional MRI for Medicare Patients
A new Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute study found that functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) steadily increased from 2007-2014 but has now been static due to potential expansion barriers. This diagnostic imaging method is critical in...
23-Oct-2020
Physicians Practicing in Areas with High Malpractice Claims Order More Advanced Imaging
Researchers supported by the Neiman Health Policy Institute (NPHI) find that higher numbers of paid malpractice claims are associated with a subsequent increase in advanced imaging utilization. The Journal of American College of Radiology study...
5-Oct-2020
New Study Reveals 75% of Multiple Sclerosis Patients Face Financial Toxicity
A new study from Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute finds that over ¾ of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) patients face financial toxicity that often results in non-adherence to follow up care. This Multiple Sclerosis Journal study is the first of its...
8-Sep-2020
