State leaders have the opportunity to reverse decades of deadly neglect of Black and Brown communities where diabetes and other chronic diseases have devastated lives and families, a crisis that has worsened through the COVID epidemic, heath...

Health People: Community Preventive Health Institute and New York City Health + Hospitals’ Test & Trace Corps Announce winners of 4C’s Contest, which invited young Bronx creatives, ages five to 24, to spread COVID-19 prevention awareness using...

The Massive Mortality that People with Diabetes in the US, and Particularly NYC & NYS, Have Suffered During COVID are Significantly Preventable NYC’s 356% Increase in Diabetes Deaths in First COVID Wave was Highest in Nation

With multiple studies showing that COVID deaths and complications increase step-by-step with increasing blood sugar levels, a groundbreaking Newswise Webinar on Thursday November 12th from 2 to 3 pm ET will examine national, clinical and...

In the spring of 2020, just as it became clear that New York’s long-ignored diabetes epidemic was accelerating rampant COVID sickness and death, the federal government and the New York State Department of Health defunded our successful diabetes...

New York City Community groups, with long and outstanding records of undertaking health initiatives in COVID-19 impacted communities, today expressed extreme dismay at the just announced state contact tracing plan which would be largely administered...

The Online First edition of the upcoming April issue of The Lancet, one of the world’s leading medical journals, features an article on Health People’s new diabetes report, “Wasted Billions, Wasted Health.” (https://tinyurl.com/r4mcgrz)

Proven Strategies to Slash Type-2 Diabetes Costs Ignored by State While Medicaid Deficit Explodes

