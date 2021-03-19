Bronx, NY USA

Health Providers Call on NY State to End Decades of Neglect of Chronic Disease Disaster in Poor Communities with Investment in Community-Based Preventive Programs That Can Save Thousands of Lives and Billions of Public Health Tax Dollars

State leaders have the opportunity to reverse decades of deadly neglect of Black and Brown communities where diabetes and other chronic diseases have devastated lives and families, a crisis that has worsened through the COVID epidemic, heath...
Health People Announces Winners of the 4C’s: COVID, Community, Conscience Contest

Health People: Community Preventive Health Institute and New York City Health + Hospitals’ Test & Trace Corps Announce winners of 4C’s Contest, which invited young Bronx creatives, ages five to 24, to spread COVID-19 prevention awareness using...
Ending the Diabetes-COVID Disaster

The Massive Mortality that People with Diabetes in the US, and Particularly NYC & NYS, Have Suffered During COVID are Significantly Preventable NYC’s 356% Increase in Diabetes Deaths in First COVID Wave was Highest in Nation
Newswise Webinar will examine national, clinical and community strategies to immediately improve COVID by reducing blood sugar and comprehensive nutrition action

With multiple studies showing that COVID deaths and complications increase step-by-step with increasing blood sugar levels, a groundbreaking Newswise Webinar on Thursday November 12th from 2 to 3 pm ET will examine national, clinical and...
Diabetes USA--- 34 Million Disdained Americans Left to Avoidable COVID Deaths

In the spring of 2020, just as it became clear that New York’s long-ignored diabetes epidemic was accelerating rampant COVID sickness and death, the federal government and the New York State Department of Health defunded our successful diabetes...
NY State Contact Tracing Plan Dead End for Communities

New York City Community groups, with long and outstanding records of undertaking health initiatives in COVID-19 impacted communities, today expressed extreme dismay at the just announced state contact tracing plan which would be largely administered...
The Lancet Features Health People’s New Diabetes Prevention Report

The Online First edition of the upcoming April issue of The Lancet, one of the world’s leading medical journals, features an article on Health People’s new diabetes report, “Wasted Billions, Wasted Health.” (https://tinyurl.com/r4mcgrz)
New Report: New York State’s $4 Billion Medicaid Gap Fueled by Highest-in-Nation “Excess Diabetes Costs”

Proven Strategies to Slash Type-2 Diabetes Costs Ignored by State While Medicaid Deficit Explodes
About

The mission of Health People: Community Preventive Institute, a peer-based organization, is to empower and train residents of communities overwhelmed by chronic disease to become leaders and educators in effectively preventing ill health, hospitalization and unnecessary death.

Contacts

Chris Norwood
Executive Director

 chrisnorwood@healthpeople.org

718-585-1064
