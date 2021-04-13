Health Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA USA

Why Patients with Severe Asthma May be Resistant to Corticosteroid Therapy

Wheezing, coughing that doesn’t stop, a pale and sweaty face: clinically, severe asthma attacks look very similar from patient to patient. But biologically, not all severe asthma is the same—and a team of scientists has, for the first time,...
Some States May Lack Facilities for Administering COVID-19 Vaccine to Residents

As the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history gets underway, several states may not have enough facilities in some areas to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to all residents who want it, according to a new analysis from the University of...
Contacts

Amy Charley
Manager, Media Relations

 charleya@upmc.edu

412-738-3511
