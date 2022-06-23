All five hospitals of Henry Ford Health, which are equipped to treat stroke, earned Get with the Guidelines® - Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite status for stroke care excellence from the American Heart Association and American...

DETROIT (June 22, 2022) –Henry Ford Health was part of a multi-institutional heart failure study that was launched and executed completely virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic. The novel study design could serve as a model for future...

DETROIT (June 20, 2022) – As robotic surgical systems continue to evolve and assist surgeons with improving surgical precision, a Henry Ford Health study found that robotic-assisted surgery for hip replacement had lower rates of complications than...

Henry Ford Health is the first in the world to complete a full course of patient treatments using the latest advancement in magnetic resonance (MR)-guided radiation therapy, which integrates real-time magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and linear...

DETROIT (May 17, 2022) – For the third straight year, Henry Ford Hospital interventional cardiologist Khaldoon Alaswad, M.D. will perform a live heart procedure as part of an international interactive medical education event, with proceeds...

Henry Ford Health is the first in Michigan to offer Robotic High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) for the treatment of localized prostate cancer. This non-surgical treatment option spares surrounding healthy tissue, while allowing for a quicker...

Henry Ford Medical Center – Brownstown has earned an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital advanced stroke certification from The Joint Commission, making it the first freestanding Emergency Room in the State of Michigan to do so, and Henry Ford Macomb...

All five hospitals within Henry Ford Health have been recognized as an "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) in its 2022 Healthcare Equality Index, which is a tool that evaluates healthcare facilities on...

