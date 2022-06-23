Our News on Newswise
All Five Henry Ford Health Hospitals Earn Highest Quality Recognition for Stroke Care from American Heart Association and American Stroke Association
All five hospitals of Henry Ford Health, which are equipped to treat stroke, earned Get with the Guidelines® - Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite status for stroke care excellence from the American Heart Association and American...
23-Jun-2022
Henry Ford Health Participated in Novel Clinical Trial Without In-Person Patient Involvement
DETROIT (June 22, 2022) –Henry Ford Health was part of a multi-institutional heart failure study that was launched and executed completely virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic. The novel study design could serve as a model for future...
23-Jun-2022
Henry Ford Health Study Suggests Robotic Surgery May Lower Risk for Hip Replacement Complications
DETROIT (June 20, 2022) – As robotic surgical systems continue to evolve and assist surgeons with improving surgical precision, a Henry Ford Health study found that robotic-assisted surgery for hip replacement had lower rates of complications than...
20-Jun-2022
Henry Ford Health is First in the World to Offer Latest Advancement in MR-Guided Radiation Therapy
Henry Ford Health is the first in the world to complete a full course of patient treatments using the latest advancement in magnetic resonance (MR)-guided radiation therapy, which integrates real-time magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and linear...
2-Jun-2022
Henry Ford Cardiologist to Perform a Live Heart Procedure at International Medical Education Event
DETROIT (May 17, 2022) – For the third straight year, Henry Ford Hospital interventional cardiologist Khaldoon Alaswad, M.D. will perform a live heart procedure as part of an international interactive medical education event, with proceeds...
17-May-2022
Henry Ford Health First in Michigan to Offer Robotic High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound for Prostate Cancer
Henry Ford Health is the first in Michigan to offer Robotic High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) for the treatment of localized prostate cancer. This non-surgical treatment option spares surrounding healthy tissue, while allowing for a quicker...
10-May-2022
Henry Ford Stroke Centers Earn Advanced Stroke Certifications from The Joint Commission
Henry Ford Medical Center – Brownstown has earned an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital advanced stroke certification from The Joint Commission, making it the first freestanding Emergency Room in the State of Michigan to do so, and Henry Ford Macomb...
4-May-2022
Henry Ford Health Earns Top Ratings from Human Rights Campaign for LGBTQ+ Healthcare, Equity
All five hospitals within Henry Ford Health have been recognized as an "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) in its 2022 Healthcare Equality Index, which is a tool that evaluates healthcare facilities on...
20-Apr-2022
Arthroscopy is a Minimally Invasive Surgical Option to Treat Hip Problems
DETROIT (May 9, 2022) – While not as common as knee or shoulder arthroscopy, hip arthroscopy has become a viable surgical option for patients to alleviate pain and restore their quality of life.Considered one of the most innovative areas of...
9-May-2022
Henry Ford Sports Medicine Physician Weighs Health Risks, Benefits of Virtual Sports Gaming
Participation in virtual sports gaming has grown exponentially in the last couple of years as young athletes looked for an escape after their physical sports were sidelined during the pandemic. Henry Ford family and sports medicine physician Nithin...
17-Jan-2022
Dr. Tom Mikkelsen Recognized as a Worldwide Expert for Brain Cancer
About Henry Ford Health System Founded in 1915 by Henry Ford himself, Henry Ford Health System is a non-profit, integrated health system committed to improving people’s lives through excellence in the science and art of healthcare and healing....
16-Aug-2021
Henry Ford Cancer Institute Treats its First Patient with Innovative ‘Living Drug’ Therapy
Henry Ford Cancer Institute has treated its first patient with CAR T-cell therapy, an approach that uses engineered cells from a patient's immune system to destroy cancer. The altered cells remain active for years after the treatment, acting as a...
18-Jun-2019
Michigan’s First Patient Treated with Thalamic Deep Brain Stimulation for Epilepsy at Henry Ford Health System
Neurosurgeon Jason Schwalb, M.D., with help from the team at the Henry Ford Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, implanted the first complete Deep Brain Stimulation system in Michigan for the treatment of Epilepsy.
28-Feb-2019
Minimally-Invasive Treatment Option for Early Stage Oral Cancer Reduces Recovery Time, Improves Survival
Henry Ford Cancer Institute oral cancer patient Marlene Calverley, a minimally-invasive sentinel node biopsy meant having three instead of 30-60 lymph nodes removed, and a two-inch scar instead of a five-to-six-inch scar. It also meant no neck...
12-Feb-2019
Innovative Ice-Free Scalp Cooling During Chemotherapy Prevents, Reduces Hair Loss for Breast Cancer Patients
Breast cancer patient Laura Carey returned to work one week after beginning chemotherapy, but without a demoralizing side-effect indicative of this type of cancer treatment – hair loss. Carey is among the first breast cancer patients at the Henry...
29-Jan-2019
Henry Ford Hospital Part of Research Group to Study Flint, MI Water System, Health Problems
1-Mar-2016