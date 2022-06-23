Detroit, MI USA

Newswise: 62b486482bc11_140388RVA4091.jpg

All Five Henry Ford Health Hospitals Earn Highest Quality Recognition for Stroke Care from American Heart Association and American Stroke Association

All five hospitals of Henry Ford Health, which are equipped to treat stroke, earned Get with the Guidelines® - Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite status for stroke care excellence from the American Heart Association and American...
23-Jun-2022

Newswise: 62b47e5eb2b9f_LanfearDavid285.jpg

Henry Ford Health Participated in Novel Clinical Trial Without In-Person Patient Involvement

DETROIT (June 22, 2022) –Henry Ford Health was part of a multi-institutional heart failure study that was launched and executed completely virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic. The novel study design could serve as a model for future...
23-Jun-2022

Newswise: 62b07f0c85fca_DavisJason285.jpg

Henry Ford Health Study Suggests Robotic Surgery May Lower Risk for Hip Replacement Complications

DETROIT (June 20, 2022) – As robotic surgical systems continue to evolve and assist surgeons with improving surgical precision, a Henry Ford Health study found that robotic-assisted surgery for hip replacement had lower rates of complications than...
20-Jun-2022

Newswise: 6298d00a1ab24_121080KAG9338.jpg

Henry Ford Health is First in the World to Offer Latest Advancement in MR-Guided Radiation Therapy

Henry Ford Health is the first in the world to complete a full course of patient treatments using the latest advancement in magnetic resonance (MR)-guided radiation therapy, which integrates real-time magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and linear...
2-Jun-2022

Newswise: 6283bf483953c_AlaswadKhaldoon141.jpg

Henry Ford Cardiologist to Perform a Live Heart Procedure at International Medical Education Event

DETROIT (May 17, 2022) – For the third straight year, Henry Ford Hospital interventional cardiologist Khaldoon Alaswad, M.D. will perform a  live heart procedure as part of an international interactive medical education event, with proceeds...
17-May-2022

Newswise: 627aa90c77d40_RogersCraig14Cjpg1.jpg

Henry Ford Health First in Michigan to Offer Robotic High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound for Prostate Cancer

Henry Ford Health is the first in Michigan to offer Robotic High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) for the treatment of localized prostate cancer. This non-surgical treatment option spares surrounding healthy tissue, while allowing for a quicker...
10-May-2022

Newswise: 62719fe9a49d5_125089RVA1141.jpg

Henry Ford Stroke Centers Earn Advanced Stroke Certifications from The Joint Commission

Henry Ford Medical Center – Brownstown has earned an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital advanced stroke certification from The Joint Commission, making it the first freestanding Emergency Room in the State of Michigan to do so, and Henry Ford Macomb...
4-May-2022

Newswise: 62604adf846d7_LGBTQFlagHFH.png

Henry Ford Health Earns Top Ratings from Human Rights Campaign for LGBTQ+ Healthcare, Equity

All five hospitals within Henry Ford Health have been recognized as an "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) in its 2022 Healthcare Equality Index, which is a tool that evaluates healthcare facilities on...
20-Apr-2022


Newswise: 62795928cef5d_LynchThomas21.jpg

Arthroscopy is a Minimally Invasive Surgical Option to Treat Hip Problems

DETROIT (May 9, 2022) – While not as common as knee or shoulder arthroscopy, hip arthroscopy has become a viable surgical option for patients to alleviate pain and restore their quality of life.Considered one of the most innovative areas of...
9-May-2022

Newswise: 61e5965637cf6_Natwa_Nithin_19.jpg

Henry Ford Sports Medicine Physician Weighs Health Risks, Benefits of Virtual Sports Gaming

Participation in virtual sports gaming has grown exponentially in the last couple of years as young athletes looked for an escape after their physical sports were sidelined during the pandemic. Henry Ford family and sports medicine physician Nithin...
17-Jan-2022

Newswise: mikkelsen-expertscape---news.jpg

Dr. Tom Mikkelsen Recognized as a Worldwide Expert for Brain Cancer

About Henry Ford Health System Founded in 1915 by Henry Ford himself, Henry Ford Health System is a non-profit, integrated health system committed to improving people’s lives through excellence in the science and art of healthcare and healing....
16-Aug-2021

Henry Ford Cancer Institute Treats its First Patient with Innovative ‘Living Drug’ Therapy

Henry Ford Cancer Institute has treated its first patient with CAR T-cell therapy, an approach that uses engineered cells from a patient's immune system to destroy cancer. The altered cells remain active for years after the treatment, acting as a...
18-Jun-2019

Newswise: thalamic.jpg

Michigan’s First Patient Treated with Thalamic Deep Brain Stimulation for Epilepsy at Henry Ford Health System

Neurosurgeon Jason Schwalb, M.D., with help from the team at the Henry Ford Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, implanted the first complete Deep Brain Stimulation system in Michigan for the treatment of Epilepsy.
28-Feb-2019

Minimally-Invasive Treatment Option for Early Stage Oral Cancer Reduces Recovery Time, Improves Survival

Henry Ford Cancer Institute oral cancer patient Marlene Calverley, a minimally-invasive sentinel node biopsy meant having three instead of 30-60 lymph nodes removed, and a two-inch scar instead of a five-to-six-inch scar. It also meant no neck...
12-Feb-2019

Newswise: laura-carey-paxman.jpg

Innovative Ice-Free Scalp Cooling During Chemotherapy Prevents, Reduces Hair Loss for Breast Cancer Patients

Breast cancer patient Laura Carey returned to work one week after beginning chemotherapy, but without a demoralizing side-effect indicative of this type of cancer treatment – hair loss. Carey is among the first breast cancer patients at the Henry...
29-Jan-2019

Newswise: Zervos_Marcus_16.jpg

Henry Ford Hospital Part of Research Group to Study Flint, MI Water System, Health Problems

1-Mar-2016

About

Henry Ford Health System, one of the country's largest and most comprehensive integrated health care systems, is a national leader in clinical care, research and education. The system includes the 1,200-member Henry Ford Medical Group, six hospitals, Health Alliance Plan, Henry Ford Physician Network, a 150-site ambulatory network and many other health-related entities throughout southeast Michigan, providing a full continuum of care. In 2016, Henry Ford provided nearly $300 million in uncompensated care. The health system also is a major economic driver in Michigan and employs more than 27,000 people. Henry Ford is a 2011 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award recipient. The health system is led by President and CEO Wright Lassiter, III. To learn more, visit HenryFord.com.

