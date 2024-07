Launched in 2021, Hevolution Foundation is a first of its kind global non-profit organization that provides grants and early-stage investments to incentivize independent research and entrepreneurship in the emerging field of healthspan science. Headquartered in Riyadh with a North America hub and plans to open offices in other global locations, the Foundation has developed a set of key goals and targets to support our Vision & Mission.

Our Vision: To extend healthy lifespan for the benefit of all humanity

Our Mission: To drive efforts to extend healthy human lifespan and understand the processes of aging, leveraging a broad set of tools through diverse approaches.