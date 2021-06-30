Homeland Security's Science And Technology Directorate

Our News on Newswise
DHS S&T Transitions Resilient PNT Conformance Framework to IEEE for Standards Development
DHS S&T transitioned the Resilient Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Conformance Framework to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers to further refine into international industry standards.
30-Jun-2021 11:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites
NYC Subway Sensors Could Provide Early Warning for Potential Chemical and Biological Threats
DHS works tirelessly with its public transportation partners to help make transit systems safer while maintaining their efficiency.
29-Jun-2021 12:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites
NIST Awards $2.99M to Commercialize DHS S&T-Developed Interoperable Public Safety Communications System
NIST awarded $2,988,950 in a new round of funding for new interoperable communication systems for public safety through its SBIR program, Catalyst Communications Technologies of Forest, Virginia, was provided this Phase III award for...
28-Jun-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
DHS Awards $2M for Small Businesses to Develop Machine Learning for Detection Technologies
DHS SBIR Program recently awarded funding to two small businesses to develop non-contact, inexpensive machine learning training and classification technologies.
25-Jun-2021 3:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites
DHS S&T Funds Veteran-Owned Florida Small Business to Develop Longer-Lasting Disinfectant to Fight COVID-19
DHS S&T's SVIP has awarded $105,877 in Phase 1 funding for Bloodstone Division, LLC’s development of an anti-viral disinfectant under the SVIP Emerging Needs: COVID-19 Response & Future Mitigation solicitation.
25-Jun-2021 3:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Is it a Virus or Bacteria? New Tech Rapidly Tests for COVID-19 and More
S&T is preparing for future outbreaks/pandemics by investing in a new tech that can quickly discriminate between bacterial and viral infections so that the U.S. can triage patients and plan a response without delay.
24-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Unifying Research: DHS S&T Hosts Virtual Whole-of-Government R&D Showcase
DHS S&T is convening U.S. government research organizations for the Virtual Whole-of-Government R&D Showcase, a unique four-part virtual content series that kicks off today and will run through August.
21-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Securing Transportation of Ammonia—Agricultural Lifeline and Future Affordable, Clean Energy Source
S&T is studying how anhydrous ammonia behaves during a potential leak or spill, whether accidental or intentional, in order to inform planning efforts in communities across the nation.
17-Jun-2021 9:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
“Virtual Internet” Tests Software Solutions for Real World Problems
Developed by the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate’s (S&T) Cyber Security Division (CSD), the DETER testbed, described as the “Internet in a box” or a “virtual Internet,” provides a safe and secure option...
21-Oct-2014 2:40 PM EDT