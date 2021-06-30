Homeland Security's Science And Technology Directorate
Washington, DC USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

DHS S&T Transitions Resilient PNT Conformance Framework to IEEE for Standards Development

DHS S&T transitioned the Resilient Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Conformance Framework to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers to further refine into international industry standards.
30-Jun-2021 11:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 21_0629_st_fa_Subway_station_and_train_1.JPG

NYC Subway Sensors Could Provide Early Warning for Potential Chemical and Biological Threats

DHS works tirelessly with its public transportation partners to help make transit systems safer while maintaining their efficiency.
29-Jun-2021 12:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites

NIST Awards $2.99M to Commercialize DHS S&T-Developed Interoperable Public Safety Communications System

NIST awarded $2,988,950 in a new round of funding for new interoperable communication systems for public safety through its SBIR program, Catalyst Communications Technologies of Forest, Virginia, was provided this Phase III award for...
28-Jun-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

DHS Awards $2M for Small Businesses to Develop Machine Learning for Detection Technologies

DHS SBIR Program recently awarded funding to two small businesses to develop non-contact, inexpensive machine learning training and classification technologies.
25-Jun-2021 3:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

DHS S&T Funds Veteran-Owned Florida Small Business to Develop Longer-Lasting Disinfectant to Fight COVID-19

DHS S&T's SVIP has awarded $105,877 in Phase 1 funding for Bloodstone Division, LLC’s development of an anti-viral disinfectant under the SVIP Emerging Needs: COVID-19 Response & Future Mitigation solicitation.
25-Jun-2021 3:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 21-0624_st_fa_Host_Response_Test_System_Test_results_on_a_cell_phone.JPG

Is it a Virus or Bacteria? New Tech Rapidly Tests for COVID-19 and More

S&T is preparing for future outbreaks/pandemics by investing in a new tech that can quickly discriminate between bacterial and viral infections so that the U.S. can triage patients and plan a response without delay.
24-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Unifying Research: DHS S&T Hosts Virtual Whole-of-Government R&D Showcase

DHS S&T is convening U.S. government research organizations for the Virtual Whole-of-Government R&D Showcase, a unique four-part virtual content series that kicks off today and will run through August.
21-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 21_0617_ST_Ammonia_Release_Jack_Rabbit_I.JPG

Securing Transportation of Ammonia—Agricultural Lifeline and Future Affordable, Clean Energy Source

S&T is studying how anhydrous ammonia behaves during a potential leak or spill, whether accidental or intentional, in order to inform planning efforts in communities across the nation.
17-Jun-2021 9:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: DETERGroupPhoto.png

“Virtual Internet” Tests Software Solutions for Real World Problems

Developed by the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate’s (S&T) Cyber Security Division (CSD), the DETER testbed, described as the “Internet in a box” or a “virtual Internet,” provides a safe and secure option...
21-Oct-2014 2:40 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The mission of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate is to strengthen America’s security and resiliency by providing knowledge products and innovative technology solutions for the Homeland Security Enterprise (HSE).

Contacts

Ethan Alpern
External Affairs Specialist

 ethanjalpern@gmail.com

Lindsey Backhaus
Special Assistant to S&T OCC

 Lindsey.Backhaus@associates.hq.dhs.gov

Gwen Bausmith
Public Affairs Specialist

 gwen.bausmith@hq.dhs.gov

Raymond Hear
Support Contractor

 raymond.hear@associates.hq.dhs.gov

Meron Kassaye
Support Contractor - Web Content Manager

 meron.kassaye@associates.hq.dhs.gov

(202)254-6417

Morgan Noonan
Multimedia Specialist

 morgan.noonan@associates.hq.dhs.gov

Jamie Philpotts

 jamie.philpotts@hq.dhs.gov

Alana Prince
Web Content Manager

 alana.prince@associates.hq.dhs.gov

Marcus Shorter

 marcus.shorter@hq.dhs.gov

John Verrico
Chief, Media Relations
security

 john.verrico@hq.dhs.gov

202-254-2385

Lisa Weimern
Program Specialist

 lisa.weimern@hq.dhs.gov

2022532782

Kristin Yarnall
Support Contractor - Web Management Support

 kristin.yarnall@associates.hq.dhs.gov

410-658-1677
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.49739