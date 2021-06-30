Homeland Security's Science And Technology Directorate

DHS S&T transitioned the Resilient Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Conformance Framework to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers to further refine into international industry standards.

DHS works tirelessly with its public transportation partners to help make transit systems safer while maintaining their efficiency.

NIST awarded $2,988,950 in a new round of funding for new interoperable communication systems for public safety through its SBIR program, Catalyst Communications Technologies of Forest, Virginia, was provided this Phase III award for...

DHS SBIR Program recently awarded funding to two small businesses to develop non-contact, inexpensive machine learning training and classification technologies.

DHS S&T's SVIP has awarded $105,877 in Phase 1 funding for Bloodstone Division, LLC’s development of an anti-viral disinfectant under the SVIP Emerging Needs: COVID-19 Response & Future Mitigation solicitation.

S&T is preparing for future outbreaks/pandemics by investing in a new tech that can quickly discriminate between bacterial and viral infections so that the U.S. can triage patients and plan a response without delay.

DHS S&T is convening U.S. government research organizations for the Virtual Whole-of-Government R&D Showcase, a unique four-part virtual content series that kicks off today and will run through August.

S&T is studying how anhydrous ammonia behaves during a potential leak or spill, whether accidental or intentional, in order to inform planning efforts in communities across the nation.

