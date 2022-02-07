Hong Kong, China

Nanotechnology for High-Performance Devices and Sensors

Nanotechnology is developed for a wide range of device and microsystem applications.
14-Feb-2022 9:00 AM EST

Expert available to discuss latest research on Single Cell Analysis of Tumor Heterogeneity During Cancer Metastasis


8-Feb-2022 9:00 AM EST

About

VISION
The City University of Hong Kong (CityU) envisions to build a Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) that will gather some of the best minds in science, to pursue curiosity-driven ideas and studies, and to conduct unfettered research based on free and deep thinking; an institute where the goals are to seek truth, to advance knowledge and to better humanity.

MISSION
The intellectual and scholarly activities at the HKIAS will contribute fundamental knowledge and innovative ideas to the frontiers of science, engineering and technology. Endeavors at the HKIAS include both basic and applied research across disciplines such as mathematics, natural science, materials science, and life science. It is also the goal of the HKIAS to further raise the global profile of the science and engineering community at CityU and other academic/research institutions in Hong Kong and Greater China. HKIAS appoints Fellows from the ranks of scholars and researchers who are internationally recognized leaders in their fields. The HKIAS is committed to fostering an environment that provides them ample opportunities to work with and mentor other research fellows, young scholars and students through HKIAS Distinguished Lectures/Workshops, and many other activities and events.

Contacts

Jennifer Shiu
Assistant Communications and PR Manager

 jennifer.shiu@cityu.edu.hk

34425971
