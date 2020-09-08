Our News on Newswise
Alliance for Consumer Education to Host Inaugural Clearing the Air Summit
This virtual event will explore the science and safety of air care products
8-Sep-2020 12:45 PM EDT
EPA Approves Thirteen Surface Disinfectants Tested on SARS-CoV-2
The Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA) released the following statement today, attributed to Steve Caldeira, President & CEO, after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that thirteen surface disinfectants from...
5-Aug-2020 11:50 AM EDT
HCPA Warns Consumers Against Injecting Disinfectants as a Cure for COVID-19
HCPA reminds consumers to use disinfecting products as they're intended and according to the directions on the label, following speculation that injecting disinfectants can be used to cure COVID-19.
24-Apr-2020 12:45 PM EDT
New Publication Shows Air Fresheners May Help Mitigate Harm Caused by Indoor Malodors
A new study revealed that malodors can have negative psychological, physical, social, and economic effects.
19-Feb-2020 10:50 AM EST
HCPA Recognizes Members of the Household and Commercial Products Industry for Accomplishments in Product Innovation and Sustainability
The Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA) recently announced the winners of the 2019 Innovation Awards, which honors companies within the household and commercial products industry for accomplishments in product innovation and...
14-Nov-2019 10:45 AM EST
HCPA Commends the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee for Unanimously Passing the Sustainable Chemistry R&D Act
The Sustainable Chemistry R&D Act directs the Office of Science and Technology Policy to organize an interagency entity that is responsible for coordinating federal programs and activities in support of sustainable chemistry.
14-Nov-2019 10:00 AM EST
HCPA Welcomes Six New Members to Board of Directors
.The Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA) is pleased to welcome six new members to its Board of Directors, as well as congratulate our 2019 Chair, Pamela Lam, Vice President, Product Development, NA R&D, Laundry Care, Sustainability,...
25-Jan-2019 11:05 AM EST
Finalized TSCA User Fees Rule Signed into Law at EPA Headquarters HCPA Leadership and Six Member Companies Attend Signing Ceremony
The Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA) is pleased to announce that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator, Andrew Wheeler, signed the finalized Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) User Fees Rule into law at...
5-Oct-2018 9:00 AM EDT
It's National Cleaning Week, which comes at a critical time. The COVID-19 outbreak has shone a light on the importance of cleaning.
23-Mar-2020 4:45 PM EDT