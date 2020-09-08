Washington, DC USA

Alliance for Consumer Education to Host Inaugural Clearing the Air Summit

This virtual event will explore the science and safety of air care products
8-Sep-2020

EPA Approves Thirteen Surface Disinfectants Tested on SARS-CoV-2

The Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA) released the following statement today, attributed to Steve Caldeira, President & CEO, after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that thirteen surface disinfectants from...
5-Aug-2020

HCPA Warns Consumers Against Injecting Disinfectants as a Cure for COVID-19

HCPA reminds consumers to use disinfecting products as they're intended and according to the directions on the label, following speculation that injecting disinfectants can be used to cure COVID-19.
24-Apr-2020

New Publication Shows Air Fresheners May Help Mitigate Harm Caused by Indoor Malodors

A new study revealed that malodors can have negative psychological, physical, social, and economic effects.
19-Feb-2020

HCPA Recognizes Members of the Household and Commercial Products Industry for Accomplishments in Product Innovation and Sustainability

The Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA) recently announced the winners of the 2019 Innovation Awards, which honors companies within the household and commercial products industry for accomplishments in product innovation and...
14-Nov-2019

HCPA Commends the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee for Unanimously Passing the Sustainable Chemistry R&D Act

The Sustainable Chemistry R&D Act directs the Office of Science and Technology Policy to organize an interagency entity that is responsible for coordinating federal programs and activities in support of sustainable chemistry.
14-Nov-2019

HCPA Welcomes Six New Members to Board of Directors

.The Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA) is pleased to welcome six new members to its Board of Directors, as well as congratulate our 2019 Chair, Pamela Lam, Vice President, Product Development, NA R&D, Laundry Care, Sustainability,...
25-Jan-2019

Finalized TSCA User Fees Rule Signed into Law at EPA Headquarters HCPA Leadership and Six Member Companies Attend Signing Ceremony

The Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA) is pleased to announce that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator, Andrew Wheeler, signed the finalized Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) User Fees Rule into law at...
5-Oct-2018


About

The Household and Commercial Products Association (HCPA) is the premier trade association representing companies that manufacture and sell $180 billion annually of products used for cleaning, protecting, maintaining, and disinfecting homes and commercial environments. HCPA members employ 200,000 people in the U.S. whose work helps consumers and workers to create cleaner, healthier and more productive lives.

Alexandra Hayes
Manager of Communications & Program Development

 AHayes@consumered.org

202-833-7320

Beth Ludwick
Vice President of Communications & Marketing

 BLudwick@thehcpa.org

202-833-7315

Ryan Nau
Senior Director, Communications & Marketing

 rnau@thehcpa.org

202-833-7326

JD Darr
Manager, State Government Relations & Public Policy

 jdarr@THEHCPA.ORG

202-833-7308

Morgan Mitchell
Coordinator, Communications & Member Services

 mmitchell@thehcpa.org

202-872-8110

