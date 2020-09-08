This virtual event will explore the science and safety of air care products

Add to Favorites

The Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA) released the following statement today, attributed to Steve Caldeira, President & CEO, after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that thirteen surface disinfectants from...

Add to Favorites

HCPA reminds consumers to use disinfecting products as they're intended and according to the directions on the label, following speculation that injecting disinfectants can be used to cure COVID-19.

Add to Favorites

A new study revealed that malodors can have negative psychological, physical, social, and economic effects.

Add to Favorites

The Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA) recently announced the winners of the 2019 Innovation Awards, which honors companies within the household and commercial products industry for accomplishments in product innovation and...

Add to Favorites

The Sustainable Chemistry R&D Act directs the Office of Science and Technology Policy to organize an interagency entity that is responsible for coordinating federal programs and activities in support of sustainable chemistry.

Add to Favorites

.The Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA) is pleased to welcome six new members to its Board of Directors, as well as congratulate our 2019 Chair, Pamela Lam, Vice President, Product Development, NA R&D, Laundry Care, Sustainability,...

Add to Favorites

The Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA) is pleased to announce that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator, Andrew Wheeler, signed the finalized Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) User Fees Rule into law at...

Add to Favorites