Leopard Gecko Skin Tumors Traced to Cancer Gene
In a rare gecko color variety known as Lemon Frost, scientists have traced an unusual coloring and tendency to form tumors to a gene linked to human melanoma.
17-Jun-2021 2:00 PM EDT
Here’s How Insects Coax Plants into Making Galls
Scientists have identified proteins in aphid saliva that can alter plant development. These proteins drive abnormal growths called galls, which give insects a protected place to feed and reproduce.
24-Feb-2021 10:20 AM EST
HHMI Commits $30 Million to Increase Diversity in Science with 21 Hanna Gray Fellows
HHMI announces the selection of 21 exceptional early career scientists as 2020 Hanna Gray Fellows to support diversity in biomedical research. The 2022 Hanna H. Gray Fellows Program competition will open later this year.
16-Feb-2021 11:30 AM EST
Recording the Symphony of Cellular Signals That Drive Biology
Like a computer, cells must process information from the outside world before they respond. Scientists have now developed a powerful new way to observe the internal discussions responsible for cellular decisions.
20-Nov-2020 10:15 AM EST
COVID-19 Immunity May Last Six Months or More
People who have recovered from coronavirus can make potent antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 that evolve in the months after infection. These antibodies may be evolving in response to residual viral antigen hidden in the gut.
11-Nov-2020 4:10 PM EST
Jennifer Doudna Awarded 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced today that Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator Jennifer Doudna of University of California, Berkeley, and Emmanuelle Charpentier of the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens are...
12-Oct-2020 3:30 PM EDT
Some Severe COVID-19 Cases Linked to Genetic Mutations or Antibodies that Attack the Body
Two new studies offer an explanation for why COVID-19 cases can be so variable. A subset of patients has mutations in key immunity genes; other patients have auto-antibodies that target the same components of the immune system. Both circumstances...
24-Sep-2020 3:25 PM EDT
Tomato’s Hidden Mutations Revealed in Study of 100 Varieties
A new analysis of difficult-to-access genetic variation is the most comprehensive ever conducted in plants. It could guide the improvement of tomatoes and other crops.
12-Jun-2020 1:05 PM EDT
