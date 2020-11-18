The Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES) applauds Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Steve Dickson’s order that returns the Boeing 737 MAX to service following the fatal Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302...

Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES) revealed today a new brand identity which includes a new logo and website, as well as refreshed mission, vision, and tagline.

The Human Factors and Ergonomics Society is producing a one-day summit featuring a group of seven renowned ergonomics experts who will provide state-of-the-art guidance for creating more comfortable, safer, and more productive home-based work and...

HFES Government Relations Committee Chair, Dr. Mica Endsley, testified yesterday on behalf of the Society during a U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure hearing entitled “The Boeing 737 MAX: Examining the Federal Aviation...

Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES) Government Relations Committee Chair, Dr. Mica Endsley, will testify tomorrow on behalf of the Society during a U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure hearing The Boeing 737 MAX:...

The latest book from the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES), Task Analysis: How to Develop an Understanding of Work, is now available for purchase. It is the fourth installment of the Users’ Guide to Human Factors and Ergonomics Methods...

Human Factors: The Journal of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society received an impact factor of 2.649, and now ranks No. 2 in the category of ergonomics, according to Clarivate Analytics. This score reflects Human Factors’ highest impact...

The Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES) has released its policy statement on airline seating in response to Congress requiring FAA update standards for passenger seat dimensions.

