Arcata, CA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: fish101016_0189.jpg

HSU Continues Polytech Push with Plans for Several New Programs

Humboldt State University makes plans to launch several new and innovative undergraduate and graduate degree programs as soon as Fall 2022 and Fall 2023.
15-Jun-2021 12:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 2021-0423-Forest_LARGE.jpg

The Role of Warming Climate on Forest Reproduction

Building on 16 years of research, Forestry Professor David Greene has found evidence that mast seeding—the boom-or-bust crop cycle typical of most tree species—is governed by a simple weather cue that operates asynchronously across the continent.
26-May-2021 12:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: HSUPhoto1_Kamome.jpg

In Small, Seismically Unique Area, Group Preparing the World for Earthquakes and Tsunamis

Lori Dengler is a renowned tsunami expert and professor emerita of Geology for Humboldt State University in Arcata, California. She is a member of an alliance of professionals who develop mitigation and outreach programs for coastal areas. She is...
5-Mar-2021 12:15 PM EST Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Initiative to Bring $100 Million to 1,000 Black-owned Businesses

Looking to take a bite out of COVID-19 losses and rebuild a suffering segment of the economy, The Inclusivity Project, led by Humboldt State University’s Northern California Small Business Development Center, launched with the goal of securing...
17-Feb-2021 5:35 PM EST Add to Favorites

Research Links Social Isolation to COVID-19 Protocol Resistance

As health officials continue to implore the public to wear masks and practice social distancing, recent research by Humboldt State University Psychology Professor Amber Gaffney provides key insights into connections between social isolation,...
15-Jan-2021 5:40 PM EST Add to Favorites

Cycling Keeps You Young

A new study by researchers at Humboldt State University is shedding light on an unexpected benefit of bicycling as an exercise in older adults.
26-Aug-2020 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

New Alternative Spring Break Empowers Students in Climate Resilience and Local Activism

The program welcomes students from any major to enroll in HSU’s first alternative spring break with a specific focus on climate change.
22-Feb-2020 10:50 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: HSU.PNG

Professor’s Legacy Supports a New Generation of Wildlife Researchers

Professor Harris, along with his wife Lorene, who passed in 2012, were strong advocates of education and supporters of students.
22-Feb-2020 10:45 PM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: microscope_tick_humboldtstate.png

How Do Ticks Survive Between Meals? Vitamins, Thanks to Bacteria

2-May-2018 12:05 PM EDT

Newswise: 2017-0126-KaylaBegay-Large.jpg

Reviving the Language – and Culture – of a Northern California Native People

A researcher is pairing linguistics and Native American studies to help revive a culture.
26-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST

Newswise: Kazan_1.jpg

Questioning Post-Soviet in a New Era of Russian-American Relations

Allegations and investigations into interference in the U.S. Presidential election have brought Russian-American relations into the national spotlight in a way unseen since the fall of the Soviet Union 25 years ago.
23-Jan-2017 1:05 PM EST

Lori Dengler, Tsunami, Earthquake, Geophysics, and Natural Hazard Mitigation Expert From Humboldt State University.

9-Dec-2016 11:05 AM EST

Newswise: 2016-1021-ErinKelly-Large.jpg

Redwoods Aren’t Endangered, but They Do Have Needs

Mention of redwoods may conjure up majestic groves, the hard-fought timber wars, and the threatened existence of a famous, sacred tree species. But one Humboldt State University professor is concerned about an “endangered” listing for Northern...
9-Nov-2016 12:05 PM EST

Can Biomass Harvesting Reduce the Risk of Wildfires: HSU Forestry Expert Can Comment

18-Sep-2014 7:05 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Humboldt State University, the northernmost campus in the California State University system, sits nestled on California’s Redwood Coast, surrounded by miles of beaches, forests, and rivers.

With dozens of majors and minors, there’s plenty to choose from. Many of HSU’s courses offer hands-on learning experiences, and students take part in hundreds of volunteer projects and internships.

HSU has a longstanding commitment to the environment. The university has been named to the Princeton Review’s list of Green Schools three years in a row. Humboldt State students started the Graduation Pledge of Social and Environmental Responsibility, which has been adopted by hundreds of universities worldwide.

With an enrollment of 8,000, HSU is large enough to offer a lively campus and major research facilities, but small enough that students aren’t lost in a crowd. HSU’s hometown of Arcata was named by National Geographic Adventure magazine as one of its “50 next great adventure towns.”

Contacts

Grant Scott-Goforth

 grant@humboldt.edu

Aileen Yoo
Director of News & Information

 aileen.yoo@humboldt.edu

707-826-5105

Frank Whitlatch
Associate VP for Marketing

 frank@humboldt.edu

707-826-5110
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.27621