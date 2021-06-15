Our News on Newswise
HSU Continues Polytech Push with Plans for Several New Programs
Humboldt State University makes plans to launch several new and innovative undergraduate and graduate degree programs as soon as Fall 2022 and Fall 2023.
15-Jun-2021 12:45 PM EDT
The Role of Warming Climate on Forest Reproduction
Building on 16 years of research, Forestry Professor David Greene has found evidence that mast seeding—the boom-or-bust crop cycle typical of most tree species—is governed by a simple weather cue that operates asynchronously across the continent.
26-May-2021 12:35 PM EDT
In Small, Seismically Unique Area, Group Preparing the World for Earthquakes and Tsunamis
Lori Dengler is a renowned tsunami expert and professor emerita of Geology for Humboldt State University in Arcata, California. She is a member of an alliance of professionals who develop mitigation and outreach programs for coastal areas. She is...
5-Mar-2021 12:15 PM EST
Initiative to Bring $100 Million to 1,000 Black-owned Businesses
Looking to take a bite out of COVID-19 losses and rebuild a suffering segment of the economy, The Inclusivity Project, led by Humboldt State University’s Northern California Small Business Development Center, launched with the goal of securing...
17-Feb-2021 5:35 PM EST
Research Links Social Isolation to COVID-19 Protocol Resistance
As health officials continue to implore the public to wear masks and practice social distancing, recent research by Humboldt State University Psychology Professor Amber Gaffney provides key insights into connections between social isolation,...
15-Jan-2021 5:40 PM EST
Cycling Keeps You Young
A new study by researchers at Humboldt State University is shedding light on an unexpected benefit of bicycling as an exercise in older adults.
26-Aug-2020 12:05 PM EDT
New Alternative Spring Break Empowers Students in Climate Resilience and Local Activism
The program welcomes students from any major to enroll in HSU’s first alternative spring break with a specific focus on climate change.
22-Feb-2020 10:50 PM EST
Professor’s Legacy Supports a New Generation of Wildlife Researchers
Professor Harris, along with his wife Lorene, who passed in 2012, were strong advocates of education and supporters of students.
22-Feb-2020 10:45 PM EST
How Do Ticks Survive Between Meals? Vitamins, Thanks to Bacteria
2-May-2018 12:05 PM EDT
Reviving the Language – and Culture – of a Northern California Native People
A researcher is pairing linguistics and Native American studies to help revive a culture.
26-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST
Questioning Post-Soviet in a New Era of Russian-American Relations
Allegations and investigations into interference in the U.S. Presidential election have brought Russian-American relations into the national spotlight in a way unseen since the fall of the Soviet Union 25 years ago.
23-Jan-2017 1:05 PM EST
Lori Dengler, Tsunami, Earthquake, Geophysics, and Natural Hazard Mitigation Expert From Humboldt State University.
9-Dec-2016 11:05 AM EST
Redwoods Aren’t Endangered, but They Do Have Needs
Mention of redwoods may conjure up majestic groves, the hard-fought timber wars, and the threatened existence of a famous, sacred tree species. But one Humboldt State University professor is concerned about an “endangered” listing for Northern...
9-Nov-2016 12:05 PM EST
Can Biomass Harvesting Reduce the Risk of Wildfires: HSU Forestry Expert Can Comment
