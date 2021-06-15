Humboldt State University makes plans to launch several new and innovative undergraduate and graduate degree programs as soon as Fall 2022 and Fall 2023.

Add to Favorites

Building on 16 years of research, Forestry Professor David Greene has found evidence that mast seeding—the boom-or-bust crop cycle typical of most tree species—is governed by a simple weather cue that operates asynchronously across the continent.

Add to Favorites

Lori Dengler is a renowned tsunami expert and professor emerita of Geology for Humboldt State University in Arcata, California. She is a member of an alliance of professionals who develop mitigation and outreach programs for coastal areas. She is...

Add to Favorites

Looking to take a bite out of COVID-19 losses and rebuild a suffering segment of the economy, The Inclusivity Project, led by Humboldt State University’s Northern California Small Business Development Center, launched with the goal of securing...

Add to Favorites

As health officials continue to implore the public to wear masks and practice social distancing, recent research by Humboldt State University Psychology Professor Amber Gaffney provides key insights into connections between social isolation,...

Add to Favorites

A new study by researchers at Humboldt State University is shedding light on an unexpected benefit of bicycling as an exercise in older adults.

Add to Favorites

The program welcomes students from any major to enroll in HSU’s first alternative spring break with a specific focus on climate change.

Add to Favorites

Professor Harris, along with his wife Lorene, who passed in 2012, were strong advocates of education and supporters of students.

Add to Favorites