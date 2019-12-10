Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center / DietDetective.com
New York, NY USA

Airline Food Study 2019-20

DietDetective.com and the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center have released the 2019-20 Airline Food Study, rating foods for eleven (11) airlines. The study assigned a “Health Score” (5 stars = highest rated, 0 star = lowest rated) based on...
10-Dec-2019

Airline Water Study 2019

A 2019 Airline Water Study released by DietDetective.com and the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center reveals that the quality of drinking water varies by airline, and many airlines have possibly provided passengers with unhealthy water.
10-Sep-2019

2018-19 Airline Food Study

The study assigned a “Health Score” (5 stars = highest rate, 0 star = lowest) based on eleven criteria including health and calorie levels of meals, snack boxes and individual snacks, level of transparency (display nutrient information &...
20-Nov-2018

2017-18 Airline Food Study

There will more than 28.5 million passengers traveling during the 12-day Thanksgiving season according to Airlines for America (A4A). Knowing what are the ‘best’ and ‘worst’ choices is a valuable tool for any traveler, so Dr. Charles...
22-Nov-2017

Super Bowl 2017 "Big Game" Calorie Costs in Exercise

Director of the New York City Food Policy Center at HUNTER College Dr. Charles Platkin Shows Big Game Activities to Burn off Foods You Just Ate - Is it Splurge-worthy? Since a calorie doesn’t mean much to the average person, the idea is to use...
1-Feb-2017

Halloween Candy Deconstructed: The Ingredients in a Few of Your Kids Favorite Halloween Candy

It Halloween time. The costumes, the candy, the candy, the candy, and lots of it. Maybe it’s time to forget the calories for a movement and take a look at the ingredients. Charles Platkin, PhD, MPH, Executive Director of the New York City Food...
25-Oct-2016

Super Bowl / "Big Game" Calorie Costs in Exercise

The "Super Bowl" has become much more than a football game: It’s the second biggest day for food consumption in the United States after Thanksgiving. Below, Dr. Charles Platkin, a professor at HUNTER COLLEGE in New York City, Director of the NYC...
3-Feb-2016

DietDetective.com Airline Food Investigation (2015-16)

The following is a survey of 12 major airlines' snack and on-board food offerings conducted by DietDetective.com and health advocate, Dr. Charles Platkin, from HUNTER COLLEGE at the City University of New York. Sorry, if you are getting this more...
18-Dec-2015


Contacts

Charles Platkin
Executive Director

 info@nycfoodpolicy.org

2123677575

Jerome Richardson
Director Business Services

 jri0019@hunter.cuny.edu

212-396-7732
