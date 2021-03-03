A comprehensive review of the current CRISPR clinical trials landscape, covering progress on blood disorders, cancers, eye disease, chronic infection, rare protein-folding disease, and future prospects.

The CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing system cuts DNA at exactly where scientists specify, but sometimes it cuts at “off-target” sites too. In an upcoming Science paper, researchers reveal DISCOVER-Seq, an unbiased method that uses a DNA repair protein...

Berkeley scientists have turned CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology into a synthetic immune response. Their engineered "ProCas9" is safely turned off until a plant or animal virus infects the cell. ProCas9 can be programmed to initiate an immune...

Scientists at the Innovative Genomics Institute have concocted a transformative new way to harness the power of evolution. Today in Nature, researchers at UC Berkeley describe yet another creative application for CRISPR: a platform to spur evolution...

The IGI has selected two scientists for its one-of-a-kind "Entrepreneurial Fellowship Program," pushing transformative scientific products to the market by supporting vital foundational research and professional networking for two years. Awardees...

