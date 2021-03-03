Berkeley, CA USA

CRISPR Clinical Trials: A 2021 Update

A comprehensive review of the current CRISPR clinical trials landscape, covering progress on blood disorders, cancers, eye disease, chronic infection, rare protein-folding disease, and future prospects.
3-Mar-2021

DISCOVERing Off-Target Effects for Safer Genome Editing

The CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing system cuts DNA at exactly where scientists specify, but sometimes it cuts at “off-target” sites too. In an upcoming Science paper, researchers reveal DISCOVER-Seq, an unbiased method that uses a DNA repair protein...
15-Apr-2019

CRISPR, reprogrammed: A new sidekick for the human immune system?

Berkeley scientists have turned CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology into a synthetic immune response. Their engineered "ProCas9" is safely turned off until a plant or animal virus infects the cell. ProCas9 can be programmed to initiate an immune...
10-Jan-2019

CRISPR diversifies: Cut, paste, on, off, and now– evolve!

Scientists at the Innovative Genomics Institute have concocted a transformative new way to harness the power of evolution. Today in Nature, researchers at UC Berkeley describe yet another creative application for CRISPR: a platform to spur evolution...
1-Aug-2018

Bay Area’s Innovative Genomics Institute Announces Unique Entrepreneurial Fellowships

The IGI has selected two scientists for its one-of-a-kind "Entrepreneurial Fellowship Program," pushing transformative scientific products to the market by supporting vital foundational research and professional networking for two years. Awardees...
21-Mar-2017


The Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI) is a non-profit, academic partnership between UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco that supports collaborative research projects across the Bay Area. The IGI’s mission is to develop and deploy genome engineering to cure disease, ensure food security, and sustain the environment for current and future generations. As pioneers in genome editing, functional genomics, and other cutting-edge technologies, IGI scientists continuously push the boundaries of science.

For more information, visit www.innovativegenomics.org.

Contacts

Andy Murdock
Communications Director

 andymurdock@berkeley.edu

Hope Henderson
Science Writer

h.r.henderson@berkeley.edu

619-381-5977

Megan Hochstrasser
Education Program Manager

 megan.hochstrasser@berkeley.edu

