CRISPR Clinical Trials: A 2021 Update
A comprehensive review of the current CRISPR clinical trials landscape, covering progress on blood disorders, cancers, eye disease, chronic infection, rare protein-folding disease, and future prospects.
3-Mar-2021 1:25 PM EST
DISCOVERing Off-Target Effects for Safer Genome Editing
The CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing system cuts DNA at exactly where scientists specify, but sometimes it cuts at “off-target” sites too. In an upcoming Science paper, researchers reveal DISCOVER-Seq, an unbiased method that uses a DNA repair protein...
15-Apr-2019 5:00 PM EDT
CRISPR, reprogrammed: A new sidekick for the human immune system?
Berkeley scientists have turned CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology into a synthetic immune response. Their engineered "ProCas9" is safely turned off until a plant or animal virus infects the cell. ProCas9 can be programmed to initiate an immune...
10-Jan-2019 12:00 PM EST
CRISPR diversifies: Cut, paste, on, off, and now– evolve!
Scientists at the Innovative Genomics Institute have concocted a transformative new way to harness the power of evolution. Today in Nature, researchers at UC Berkeley describe yet another creative application for CRISPR: a platform to spur evolution...
1-Aug-2018 1:00 PM EDT
Bay Area’s Innovative Genomics Institute Announces Unique Entrepreneurial Fellowships
The IGI has selected two scientists for its one-of-a-kind "Entrepreneurial Fellowship Program," pushing transformative scientific products to the market by supporting vital foundational research and professional networking for two years. Awardees...
21-Mar-2017 12:05 PM EDT
