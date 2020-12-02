The Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research has received $10 million in funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Rutgers University to support the New Jersey Population Health Cohort study – the largest study...

A study by researchers at the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research provides new evidence of the impact of family relationships on the cognitive health of older Chinese immigrants in the United States.

Mariana Figueiro, director of the Lighting Research Center, joins the Rutgers University community on Sept. 1 to lead two new programs focused on aging and on sleep and circadian research.

Researchers at the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research have developed a new assessment tool that could help predict whether older Chinese adults will experience self-neglect.

A new study shows a tool developed by Rutgers University’s Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research is able to accurately predict whether older adults living in the community might be neglecting themselves.

The New Jersey Population Health Cohort Study, now in the design phase, will collect biometrics, survey responses and other granular data over time on major outcomes such as stress, resilience, trauma and cognitive function from a broad...

A new study published in The Gerontologist examined whether people who migrate later in life have poorer mental health than those who migrate earlier in life, and whether factors like socioeconomic status, physical health, language skills, and...

The findings of the study by the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research underscore the need for culturally targeted interventions to prevent and reduce tobacco use, manage chronic disease and screen for lung cancer.

