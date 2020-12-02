Our News on Newswise
Rutgers Institute for Health Receives $10M to Study Health and Well-Being in New Jersey
The Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research has received $10 million in funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Rutgers University to support the New Jersey Population Health Cohort study – the largest study...
Family relationships impact cognitive health of older Chinese immigrants
A study by researchers at the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research provides new evidence of the impact of family relationships on the cognitive health of older Chinese immigrants in the United States.
Rutgers Institute for Health Names Mariana Figueiro Director for New Center for Healthy Aging
Mariana Figueiro, director of the Lighting Research Center, joins the Rutgers University community on Sept. 1 to lead two new programs focused on aging and on sleep and circadian research.
Rutgers researchers develop tool to predict self-neglect in older Chinese adults
Researchers at the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research have developed a new assessment tool that could help predict whether older Chinese adults will experience self-neglect.
New Tool Could Help Families Check on Older Loved Ones Over the Holidays
A new study shows a tool developed by Rutgers University’s Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research is able to accurately predict whether older adults living in the community might be neglecting themselves.
Researchers begin major study aimed at improving health equity in New Jersey
The New Jersey Population Health Cohort Study, now in the design phase, will collect biometrics, survey responses and other granular data over time on major outcomes such as stress, resilience, trauma and cognitive function from a broad...
Does age at migration matter when it comes to mental health?
A new study published in The Gerontologist examined whether people who migrate later in life have poorer mental health than those who migrate earlier in life, and whether factors like socioeconomic status, physical health, language skills, and...
Rutgers study examines smoking status, health conditions in older Chinese American men
The findings of the study by the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research underscore the need for culturally targeted interventions to prevent and reduce tobacco use, manage chronic disease and screen for lung cancer.
The Future of Precision Medicine
Precision medicine is a rapidly growing approach to health care that focuses on finding treatments and interventions that work for people based on their genetic makeup, rather than their symptoms.
Zeeshan Ahmed, director of the new Ahmed Lab at...
8-Oct-2020 12:25 PM EDT
