Institute of Experimental Medicine

Our News on Newswise
Neurons Sync Their Beats Like Clocks on the Wall
In 1665, the Dutch scientist Christiaan Huygens hanged two of his recently invented pendulum clocks on a wooden beam and observed that as time passed, the clocks aligned their beats. Three and a half centuries later, neurons in the brain were found...
2-Aug-2022 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Our YouTube Videos
Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.