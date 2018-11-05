New team-based care guided by a personalized risk score for heart failure patients reduced the mortality rate of high-risk heart failure patients by nearly 50 percent, according to new research from the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute...

Can your smart phone determine if you’re having the most serious – and deadly – form of heart attack? A new research study says it can – and may be a valuable tool to save lives.

Heart complications in patients diagnosed with bacterial pneumonia are more serious than in patients diagnosed with viral pneumonia, according to new research from the Intermountain Heart Institute at Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City.

A new study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Session conference has found that patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) also show signs of asymptomatic brain injury.

A new study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Session conference found that testing a patient’s coronary calcium levels is a better predictor of blocked coronary arteries at risk for a heart attack and the need for...

For patients who take medication to treat hypothyroidism, being treated with too much medication can lead to an increased risk of atrial fibrillation, a common heart rhythm disorder associated with stroke, a new study of more than 174,000 patients...

A new nationwide study has found that a tiny clip placed in the heart to fix a leaky mitral valve drastically decreases the risk of both dying and returning to the hospital for heart failure patients.

The lives of two healthcare caregivers changed in two different, dramatic ways, thanks to generous organ donation.

