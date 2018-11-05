Intermountain Medical Center
Murray, UT USA

Risk Score-Guided Care Reduces Mortality Rate in High-Risk Heart Failure Patients by Nearly 50 Percent

New team-based care guided by a personalized risk score for heart failure patients reduced the mortality rate of high-risk heart failure patients by nearly 50 percent, according to new research from the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute...
5-Nov-2018 9:15 AM EST

Study Finds Phone App Effectively Identifies Potentially Fatal Heart Attacks with the Near Accuracy of a Standard ECG

Can your smart phone determine if you’re having the most serious – and deadly – form of heart attack? A new research study says it can – and may be a valuable tool to save lives.
5-Nov-2018 5:30 AM EST

Bacterial Pneumonia Far More Dangerous to the Heart Than Viral Pneumonia, Study Finds

Heart complications in patients diagnosed with bacterial pneumonia are more serious than in patients diagnosed with viral pneumonia, according to new research from the Intermountain Heart Institute at Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City.
5-Nov-2018 5:30 AM EST

Researchers Find Further Link Between Atrial Fibrillation, Brain Injury, and Possible Neurodegeneration

A new study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Session conference has found that patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) also show signs of asymptomatic brain injury.
6-Nov-2018 8:30 AM EST

Measuring Coronary Calcium Levels a Better Predictor of Patients at Risk for Coronary Heart Disease, Study Finds

A new study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Session conference found that testing a patient’s coronary calcium levels is a better predictor of blocked coronary arteries at risk for a heart attack and the need for...
7-Nov-2018 10:30 AM EST

Too Much of a Good Thing? New Study Shows Overtreating Patients for Hypothyroidism Could Raise Their Risk of Stroke

For patients who take medication to treat hypothyroidism, being treated with too much medication can lead to an increased risk of atrial fibrillation, a common heart rhythm disorder associated with stroke, a new study of more than 174,000 patients...
6-Nov-2018 7:00 AM EST

Study Finds Tiny Clip That Repairs Leaky Heart Valve is a Powerful Treatment Option for Heart Failure Patients

A new nationwide study has found that a tiny clip placed in the heart to fix a leaky mitral valve drastically decreases the risk of both dying and returning to the hospital for heart failure patients.
8-Oct-2018 5:30 AM EDT

A Life-Saving Donation: Generous Caregiver Donates the Ultimate Gift – One of His Kidneys – to Colleague’s Husband

The lives of two healthcare caregivers changed in two different, dramatic ways, thanks to generous organ donation.
27-Sep-2018 5:30 AM EDT


