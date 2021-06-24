Our News on Newswise
Russian Forests Are Crucial To Global Climate Mitigation
A new study by IIASA researchers, Russian experts, and other international colleagues have produced new estimates of biomass contained in Russian forests, confirming a substantial increase over the last few decades.
24-Jun-2021 9:45 AM EDT
A Novel Energy Storage Solution Featuring Pipes and Anchors
What do pipes and anchors have to do with storing energy? More than you might think! A new IIASA-led study explored the potential of a lesser known, but promising sustainable energy storage system called Buoyancy Energy Storage.
23-Jun-2021 6:05 AM EDT
What Facebook Can Tell Us About Dietary Choices
A new IIASA-led study set out to understand the full potential of behavior change and what drives such changes in people’s choices across the world using data from almost two billion Facebook profiles.
22-Jun-2021 5:05 AM EDT
Supporting Sustainable Development In The Agricultural Sector
IIASA, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the Environmental System Research Institute (ESRI) are proud to announce the launch of version 4 of the Global Agro-Ecological Zones platform (GAEZ v4) to support...
17-Jun-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Finding Pathways For Sustainable Development in Africa
A new project funded by the Belmont Forum will develop novel tools and capacities to understand and manage interlinkages between the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and support sustainable development pathways for African countries.
16-Jun-2021 7:05 AM EDT
Assessing the feasibility of transformation pathways for achieving the Paris Climate Agreement
What drives the feasibility of climate scenarios commonly reviewed by organizations like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)? And can they actually be achieved in practice? A new systematic framework can help understand what to...
2-Jun-2021 9:50 AM EDT
New framework to enhance national climate action and achieve global goals
A novel systematic and independent scenario framework could help policymakers assess and compare climate policies and long-term strategies across countries to support coordinated global climate action.
26-May-2021 12:45 PM EDT
Mitigating emissions in the livestock production sector
A new study shows that emission intensity per unit of animal protein produced has decreased globally over the past two decades due to greater production efficiency, raising questions around the extent to which methane emissions will change in the...
25-May-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Harnessing the Power of Crowd-Driven Artificial Intelligence
The European Research Council (ERC) will fund the development of an innovative platform incorporating the IIASA crowdsourcing game Picture Pile. IIASA Strategic Initiatives Program Director Steffen Fritz will lead the project.
7-Jan-2021 6:05 AM EST