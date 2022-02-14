Laxenburg, Austria

Pursuing carbon neutrality and water security in China

China has promised to become carbon neutral before 2060 and has coupled this ambitious target with stringent limitations on industrial water use by 2030. An international team of IIASA researchers and Chinese colleagues explored the effects of...
Experience of climate extremes increase Green voting in Europe

What role do experiences with climate change and extreme events play in shaping environmental attitudes and to what extent can they explain the recent rise in environmental concerns and willingness to vote for Green parties across Europe? IIASA...
Ill-considered area-based conservation could affect food security and health

An international team of researchers have found that strictly protecting global land area for conservation could have an adverse impact on human health and food security in some parts of the world.
New framework of indicators for achieving Sustainable Development Goals

An article by an international team of scientists proposes a more limited set of more easily measurable targets that can be used in scenario analysis for achieving all of the SDGs by the target date.
Forest management increases climate benefits provided by boreal forests

The carbon stock in managed boreal forest landscapes is increasing, while it is relatively unchanged in less intensively utilized forests where carbon losses due to forest fires have instead been significant during 1990-2017, according to a new...
Health Fears Can Increase Pandemic Isolation Habits in Older Europeans

A new study has found that older Europeans are more likely to stick to pandemic rules if they think they are unhealthier than they actually are.
How circular waste management systems can benefit the environment

A new IIASA-led study shows, for the first time, how circular waste management systems can help to effectively curb emissions of greenhouse gases and air pollutants.
How we measure the effects of methane matters for climate policy

An international team of researchers explored how focusing either on the short- or long-term warming effects of methane can affect climate mitigation policies and dietary transitions in agriculture.
Harnessing the Power of Crowd-Driven Artificial Intelligence

The European Research Council (ERC) will fund the development of an innovative platform incorporating the IIASA crowdsourcing game Picture Pile. IIASA Strategic Initiatives Program Director Steffen Fritz will lead the project.
7-Jan-2021 6:05 AM EST

About

The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) is an international scientific institute that conducts research into the critical issues of global environmental, economic, technological, and social change that we face in the twenty-first century. Our findings provide valuable options to policymakers to shape the future of our changing world. IIASA is independent and funded by prestigious research funding agencies in Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

Contacts

Bettina Greenwell
Communication Officer

 greenwell@iiasa.ac.at

Ansa Heyl
Press Officer and Editor Communications

 heyl@iiasa.ac.at

+43 (0) 676 83 807 574
