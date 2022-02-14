Our News on Newswise
Pursuing carbon neutrality and water security in China
China has promised to become carbon neutral before 2060 and has coupled this ambitious target with stringent limitations on industrial water use by 2030. An international team of IIASA researchers and Chinese colleagues explored the effects of...
Experience of climate extremes increase Green voting in Europe
What role do experiences with climate change and extreme events play in shaping environmental attitudes and to what extent can they explain the recent rise in environmental concerns and willingness to vote for Green parties across Europe? IIASA...
Ill-considered area-based conservation could affect food security and health
An international team of researchers have found that strictly protecting global land area for conservation could have an adverse impact on human health and food security in some parts of the world.
New framework of indicators for achieving Sustainable Development Goals
An article by an international team of scientists proposes a more limited set of more easily measurable targets that can be used in scenario analysis for achieving all of the SDGs by the target date.
Forest management increases climate benefits provided by boreal forests
The carbon stock in managed boreal forest landscapes is increasing, while it is relatively unchanged in less intensively utilized forests where carbon losses due to forest fires have instead been significant during 1990-2017, according to a new...
Health Fears Can Increase Pandemic Isolation Habits in Older Europeans
A new study has found that older Europeans are more likely to stick to pandemic rules if they think they are unhealthier than they actually are.
How circular waste management systems can benefit the environment
A new IIASA-led study shows, for the first time, how circular waste management systems can help to effectively curb emissions of greenhouse gases and air pollutants.
How we measure the effects of methane matters for climate policy
An international team of researchers explored how focusing either on the short- or long-term warming effects of methane can affect climate mitigation policies and dietary transitions in agriculture.
Harnessing the Power of Crowd-Driven Artificial Intelligence
The European Research Council (ERC) will fund the development of an innovative platform incorporating the IIASA crowdsourcing game Picture Pile. IIASA Strategic Initiatives Program Director Steffen Fritz will lead the project.
7-Jan-2021