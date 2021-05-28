ILAE has published guidelines on classifying seizures and epilepsies, but those classifications don't account for seizures in newborn babies. Two ILAE task forces spent several years on a position paper that modifies the seizure and epilepsy...

Al igual que la epilepsia, los episodios paroxísticos no epilépticos (EPNE) interfieren en la vida personal, familiar y social de los pacientes.

Se llaman convulsiones, ataques, eventos, episodios pero no son epilepsia. Conocidos por varios nombres, que incluyen convulsiones disociativas, episodios paroxísticos no epilépticos (EPNE) y convulsiones funcionales, pueden ser difíciles de...

Our Asian & Oceanian Epilepsy Congress, June 10-13, covers it all: social issues, diagnosis, treatment, research, and more. Anyone, anywhere can get a top-level, multi-day epilepsy conference delivered to their home or office and participate at...

Comme l'épilepsie, les crises non épileptiques psychogènes (CNEP) ont des conséquences sur la scolarisation, l'emploi et l'autonomie.

Le fait de changer le nom des crises psychogènes non épileptiques pourrait-il conduire à une meilleure communication médecin-patient, à une meilleure compréhension et à moins de stigmatisation?

Addressing stigma—from health care professionals, from family members and friends, from the public, and even from patients themselves—is a crucial part of improving care and access to care for people with PNES.

Could changing the name of psychogenic non-epileptic seizures lead to improved physician-patient communication, increased understanding and less stigma?

