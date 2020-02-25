Our News on Newswise
Aphea.Bio Joins the International Phytobiomes Alliance
Aphea.Bio has joined the International Phytobiomes Alliance as a sponsoring partner, both organizations announce today
25-Feb-2020
Eurofins BioDiagnostics Joins the International Phytobiomes Alliance
Eurofins BioDiagnostics joined the International Phytobiomes Alliance as a sponsoring partner, both organizations announced today
12-Nov-2019
Pivot Bio Joins the International Phytobiomes Allianc
Pivot Bio has joined the International Phytobiomes Alliance as a sponsoring partner, both organizations announced today.
1-Oct-2019
Joyn Bio Joins the International Phytobiomes Alliance
Joyn Bio has joined the the International Phytobiomes Alliance, both organizations announced today
30-Jul-2019
Valent BioSciences Joins the International Phytobiomes Alliance
Valent BioSciences Joins the International Phytobiomes Alliance, both partners announced today
11-Jun-2019
International Phytobiomes Alliance Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors
The Phytobiomes Alliance announces the appointments of Emmanuelle Maguin (INRA, France) and Angela Sessitsch (AIT, Austria) to the Board of Directors.
16-Apr-2019
The Fertilizer Institute Joins the International Phytobiomes Alliance
The Fertilizer Institute has joined the International Phytobiomes Alliance as a sponsoring partner, both organizations announced today.
28-Mar-2019
International Phytobiomes Alliance Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors
The International Alliance for Phytobiomes Research announced today the appointment of Natalie Breakfield and Matthew Ryan as new Board members of the organization.
12-Feb-2019
