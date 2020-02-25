USA

Aphea.Bio Joins the International Phytobiomes Alliance

Aphea.Bio has joined the International Phytobiomes Alliance as a sponsoring partner, both organizations announce today
25-Feb-2020

Newswise: EBDIPA_logocombined.png

Eurofins BioDiagnostics Joins the International Phytobiomes Alliance

Eurofins BioDiagnostics joined the International Phytobiomes Alliance as a sponsoring partner, both organizations announced today
12-Nov-2019

Newswise: PivotBioAlliancelogos_combined.png

Pivot Bio Joins the International Phytobiomes Allianc

Pivot Bio has joined the International Phytobiomes Alliance as a sponsoring partner, both organizations announced today.
1-Oct-2019

Newswise: combinedlogos.png

Joyn Bio Joins the International Phytobiomes Alliance

Joyn Bio has joined the the International Phytobiomes Alliance, both organizations announced today
30-Jul-2019

Newswise: Valent_Alliance_logoscombined.png

Valent BioSciences Joins the International Phytobiomes Alliance

Valent BioSciences Joins the International Phytobiomes Alliance, both partners announced today
11-Jun-2019

Newswise: Maguin_Emmanuelle.jpg

International Phytobiomes Alliance Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors

The Phytobiomes Alliance announces the appointments of Emmanuelle Maguin (INRA, France) and Angela Sessitsch (AIT, Austria) to the Board of Directors.
16-Apr-2019

Newswise: TFIPAlogocombined.png

The Fertilizer Institute Joins the International Phytobiomes Alliance

The Fertilizer Institute has joined the International Phytobiomes Alliance as a sponsoring partner, both organizations announced today.
28-Mar-2019

Newswise: Natalie_Breakfield.jpg

International Phytobiomes Alliance Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors

The International Alliance for Phytobiomes Research announced today the appointment of Natalie Breakfield and Matthew Ryan as new Board members of the organization.
12-Feb-2019


Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

About

The Phytobiomes Alliance is an international, nonprofit alliance of industry, academic, and governmental partners created in 2016. The goal of the Alliance is to understand, predict and control emergent phenotypes for sustainable production of food, feed and fiber on any given farm.
The Phytobiomes Alliance is sponsored by Bayer Crop Science, Eversole Associates, INRAE, Novozymes, Valent BioSciences, Biovante, Colorado State University, Eurofins BioDiagnostics, Indigo, IRD, Joyn Bio, the University of Maryland, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, NewLeaf Symbiotics, the Noble Research Institute, Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences, Pivot Bio, The Fertilizer Institute, the Waterloo Centre for Microbial Research, Aphea.Bio, the American Phytopathological Society, BioConsortia, AIT Austrian Institute of Technology and Karyosoft.

Contacts

Isabelle Caugant
Communications Director

 caugant@eversoleassociates.com

+1 916 840 8801

Mollie Hogan
Billing

 hogan@eversoleassociates.com

715-894-7436

Lori Leach
Billing Contact - Phytobiomes Alliance and IWGSC Chief Financial and Operations Officer

 leach@eversoleassociates.com

301 221 8636
